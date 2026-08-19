Murat and Hasan Piker (HasanAbi Reacts/YouTube)

Hasan Piker’s younger brother is an aerospace engineer with security clearances who spent years working on U.S. military projects for Boeing—including Air Force One and the top-secret “doomsday plane” designed for nuclear war, the Free Beacon’s Jon Levine reports.

Murat Piker regularly appears on his older brother’s social media channel and has accompanied him to events. Like Hasan, he went to Rutgers in New Jersey and then studied aerospace engineering at UCLA. He went on to spend a decade at Boeing, according to his LinkedIn page, which says he worked on “Space Vehicle Structures Design” and that his “background includes significant experience at Boeing Defense & Space,” where he “led mechanical design and integration for next-generation satellite structures, managed high-pressure anomaly investigations, and defined structural interfaces across subsystems.” He no longer works for the company, departing of his own volition earlier this year. It’s not clear where he’s working now.

Murat’s bio also notes that he possesses “active Security Clearances,” which would likely be necessary to work on the sort of highly sensitive projects he says he’s touched over the years. They include the E-6B “doomsday plane,” a militarized Boeing 707 designed to keep the president connected to the U.S. nuclear arsenal if ground communications are disrupted during war; the Boeing E-3 Sentry, an “airborne warning and control system” with “surveillance, target detection, and tracking platform” capabilities; and the E-7 AEW&C, a “combat-proven force multiplier that provides unparalleled abilities to scan the skies.” Murat discussed his work on Air Force One in a recent Rolling Stone profile of Hasan. “At one point, Piker overhears his brother telling me about his old job as an aerospace engineer at Boeing,” the outlet wrote. “‘I actually worked on VC-25B a little bit,’ Murat says — the technical name for the new Air Force One. ‘Yeah,’ Piker butts in, ‘on the toilet. Don’t let him act like he did anything cool.’”

Murat’s boasting comes as his brother emerges as a national lightning rod in the 2026 midterm elections, serving as an increasingly controversial surrogate for Democratic candidates like Abdul El-Sayed and Francesca Hong. Hasan has openly supported terrorism, saying in April that he’s “a lesser evil voter and therefore I would vote for Hamas over Israel every single time.” He has also declared that “America deserved 9/11” and blamed Iran’s “death to America” and “Great Satan” rhetoric on the United States “messing around in the Middle East.” In 2022, when a fan questioned why Murat would work for a company involved in weapons development, Hasan responded, “You think he doesn’t want to work for NASA? He loves NASA. He wants to work for NASA.”

READ MORE: Hasan Piker’s Wingman Brother Is Space Engineer With Security Clearances Who’s Worked on Air Force One and Nuclear ‘Doomsday Plane’ for Boeing

Abdul El-Sayed (Finn Gomez/Getty Images), Tariq Masood (@Muftitm/X)

A Pakistani cleric who admitted to forcing his 13-year-old niece into marriage will no longer appear alongside Abdul El-Sayed at the Islamic Society of North America’s annual convention. But the confab is sticking with the Holocaust deniers: El-Sayed will share the stage with “Islamic scholars who have called the Holocaust a ‘hoax,’ accused Israel of bankrolling ISIS, and defended the practice of sex slavery and marital rape,” our Chuck Ross reports.

Tariq Masood was slated to speak on a panel about youth mental health but “is no longer speaking at the convention,” ISNA said Monday after the Free Beacon reported on the influential cleric, who has defended child marriage and admitted that he forced his young niece to get married, remarks that prompted Canadian activists to urge their government to block Masood’s visa to the country in 2024 over his “pedophilic rhetoric.” Our coverage elicited an outcry against El-Sayed, who has sought to cast Republicans as “pedophile protectors” but declined to back out of the convention. His campaign said he’s scheduled to “speak on unity and commitment to justice in public service” and “is not affiliated with and does not endorse any other participant of the conference.”

Plenty of those participants have long records of extremism. Texas-based imam Yasir Qadhi, who will appear on several panels over the weekend, has called the Holocaust a “hoax” and said Adolf Hitler “never intended to mass-destroy the Jews.” Abdul Nasir Jangda, another Texas-based cleric who will speak on a panel with Qadhi, has defended the practice of sex slavery and said that husbands have a right under Islamic law to rape their wives, according to reports. Baqir Berry and Hassan Qazwini, two influential imams in the Dearborn area, will also speak on a panel about closing the “divide” between Shia and Sunni Muslims. Berry, the head of Dearborn’s Islamic Institute of Knowledge, prayed in a sermon in June to grant “mighty victory” to the “mujahideen” over the “evil of these Zionists.”

El-Sayed’s presence at the convention “could further fuel concerns about [his] connections to Islamic extremists,” Ross writes. “El-Sayed, who is running against Republican Mike Rogers, has already faced scrutiny over his father-in-law Tayeb Jukaku’s position on the founding committee of ISNA, which the federal government identified as a public-facing group for the Muslim Brotherhood and linked to the financing of Hamas, the Free Beacon reported.”

READ MORE: Islamic Group Pulls Pakistani Cleric Known for ‘Pedophilic Rhetoric’ From Convention Featuring Abdul El-Sayed—But Keeps Imam Who Called Holocaust ‘Hoax’

Manny Rutinel (@MannyRutinel/X)

Democrat Manny Rutinel is running in a competitive Colorado congressional district that’s known for its reliance on ranching. But as recently as 2024, he served as a fellow at the University of Denver’s Animal Law Program, which is tied to projects that defend accused ecoterrorists and push fringe theories, including the belief that all animals—including insects—are sentient, our Ethan Barton reports.

The Animal Law Program seeks “to educate the next generation of animal law advocates” who will “protect the well-being of non-human animals,” with programming that routinely connects animal rights to other issues, such as racial justice, environmentalism, and mass incarceration. Fellows like Rutinel, a lawyer and state representative, help advance the mission “by providing research support, increasing the Animal Law Program’s public visibility, and expanding our impact throughout Colorado and across the nation.”

The program is led by Justin Marceau, a Harvard-trained lawyer who also heads the University of Denver’s Animal Activist Legal Defense Project, which prides itself on “defending all animal advocates,” including “the most radical liberators.” That includes Cara Mitrano, whom prosecutors accused of breaking into a fur farm in October 2024 with her transgender partner, releasing nearly 700 minks, and killing 23 in the process. Mitrano caused an estimated $164,000 in damages, and the now-estranged couple faces decades in prison for charges such as ecoterrorism and animal cruelty. The Animal Law Program is also part of the Institute for Animal Sentience and Protection, which argues that “all nonhuman animals are sentient” and hosted a 2024 “symposium on insect welfare, sentience, and the importance of considering animal welfare across species.”

“Rutinel’s affiliation with the Animal Law Program comes amid attempts to downplay his years of animal rights activism and anti-meat crusading as he challenges Rep. Gabe Evans (R.) for Colorado’s Eighth Congressional District, whose economy is heavily dependent on ranching, an industry that generated some $1.2 billion in 2022,” Barton writes. “It also undercuts his claim that Reddit posts he wrote in 2017 embracing efforts to give animals the same legal rights as humans and prohibit their slaughter ‘are not my views today.’”

READ MORE: Colorado Dem Manny Rutinel Served as Fellow at University Law Program Tied to Accused Ecoterrorists and Claims of Insect Sentience

Elsewhere:

Abdul El-Sayed spent his primary campaign justifying a Hezbollah-inspired Islamic terror attack on a Michigan synagogue. Now that he’s the nominee, some Jewish Democratic donors and voters in Michigan are lining up behind Republican Mike Rogers. At least three such donors hosted a fundraiser for Rogers on Tuesday evening, the Washington Post reported. A suburban Detroit rabbi who “typically votes Democratic” told the Post that El-Sayed’s emergence has “been very disappointing, to say the very least. I think it’s been infuriating for Jews here.”

Over in Alaska, the New York Times sat down with the Senate candidate known as “Decoy Dan Sullivan,” who stands accused of running as a Republican in a ploy to siphon votes from his namesake, incumbent GOP senator Dan Sullivan, but swears he’s a real Republican running an earnest race. On his refrigerator was a “magnet featuring Che Guevara, the Marxist revolutionary,” the Times reported, adding that Sullivan “has never voted for President Trump” and “voted for the Democratic nominee in the last three presidential elections.”

House minority leader Hakeem Jeffries would likely be on his way out of Congress if the socialist state lawmaker and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez ally Chi Ossé had followed through with a primary campaign against him. Now, with AOC eyeing a presidential campaign, New York City socialists are egging on Ossé to challenge an even more senior Democratic leader: Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer. “He can do Zohran numbers in the Commie Corridor,” political analyst Michael Lange told the left-wing New York City outlet Hell Gate, referencing a set of neighborhoods, mostly in Brooklyn, that are filled with white college-educated gentrifiers.

California Democratic congressman Jimmy Gomez, who admitted to cheating on his wife and reportedly did so with a House staffer, is now the subject of a House Ethics Committee investigation into his alleged “inappropriate sexual contact with a House staffer.”

Check out our full Wednesday lineup below.