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George A.'s avatar
George A.
Oct 9

It’s been a tough week, Andrew; we all could have used some Sophie Cunningham or Sydney Sweeney.

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LilJoey
Oct 9

Thank you Andrew, I enjoy your perspective. This week I saw October 7 videos of the evil perpetrators being questioned by their jailers. It is very disturbing to hear these animals speak. So the level of hate shared by all those extremely evil humans is repeated in the Iranian villains who have spread terrorism for 47 years. Why? They are taught this. All together it’s unimaginable how people want this for their children, actually heard a mother wishing for her children to be suicide bombers. The motivation is hate. Given that the leaders of Iran still want to enrich uranium and are doing it 500 meters deep in a mountain…….. speaks to their trust worthiness. Also supports the decision to act before they built the arsenal of missiles that couldn’t be challenged. Have a great weekend!

Best - Joe

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