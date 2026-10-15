The Washington Free Beacon

The Washington Free Beacon

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
JimmyinTEXAS's avatar
JimmyinTEXAS
Oct 15Edited

El-Sayed is a Muslim on jihad. The Koran says it is ok for Muslims to lie to infidels (non-Muslims). Any Muslim running for political office in the US should be suspect.

Reply
Share
Ardy Bee's avatar
Ardy Bee
Oct 15

El-Sayed's a liar and truth does not reside in him.

Reply
Share
1 reply
7 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Washington Free Beacon · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture