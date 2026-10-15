Abdul El-Sayed speaks with Tom Llamas of NBC News

Abdul El-Sayed dismissed his sister’s claims that their Egyptian relatives are members of the Muslim Brotherhood as “hearsay” in a heated exchange with Tom Llamas of NBC News, the Free Beacon’s Chuck Ross reports. El-Sayed denied any personal knowledge of his family’s deep ties to the Islamist organization.

Llamas pressed El-Sayed about social media posts from El-Sayed’s sister, Eman Abdelhadi, in which she said her family has “long been” in the Muslim Brotherhood. Abdelhadi said her relatives in Egypt have been “jailed” over their ties to the group. She also said that her and El-Sayed’s mother, Fatten Elkomy, was active in the Brotherhood as a college student in Egypt in the 1970s. The Free Beacon first reported on the posts after El-Sayed told Meet the Press on Sunday that neither he nor his family have ties to the Brotherhood. El-Sayed bristled when Llamas asked him to “just explain” them.

“You want to ask me about what was happening in Egypt in 1970? Are you serious?” El-Sayed said. “I get it, but you were asked a question,” Llamas responded. “Yeah, I’m telling you, like, we—I have no ties. We have no ties,” El-Sayed said. “So your mother had no ties?” asked Llamas. “I have never had these conversations with my mother,” said El-Sayed. “Like, you’re using hearsay evidence from a tweet. This is not serious.”

“El-Sayed was born in Michigan in 1984 to Elkomy and Mohamed El-Sayed, who is also Egyptian. Though he was raised by his father and stepmother after his parents split when he was a toddler, El-Sayed kept close ties to Elkomy and Abdelhadi,” Ross writes. “He called Elkomy in a Mother’s Day campaign video. Years earlier, in 2020, he sent money to Abdelhadi on Venmo for their mother’s birthday gift. He also served as guardian for Abdelhadi at her 2016 wedding, which was conducted under Sharia law and which featured Elkomy, the Free Beacon reported.”

READ MORE: ‘Hearsay’: Abdul El-Sayed Dismisses Sister’s Claims About Family’s Muslim Brotherhood Activism

El-Sayed is also out with a new ad touting support from a “lifelong Republican” who says he’s voted “nine times” for Mike Rogers. “The supposed GOP stalwart, Rich Perlberg, is a former newspaper publisher who endorsed John Kerry and Barack Obama for president and has since called for ‘embracing progressive values’ on his Substack page called ‘White Man’s Burden,’” a Free Beacon review found.

Perlberg is identified in the ad only as “Rich.” “I’m a lifelong Republican,” he says. “I voted for Mike Rogers nine times. Nine times. But years in Washington changed Mike.” But Perlberg is far from the tried-and-true Republican he claims to be. As the former publisher of the local newspaper Livingston County Daily Press & Argus, he endorsed Kerry and Obama for president in 2004 and 2008, respectively. He has since championed left-wing causes, including on his Substack page “White Man’s Burden.”

In a November 2025 piece titled “Embracing progressive values,” for example, Perlberg wrote of a “refreshing … chat over coffee in East Lansing” with far-left Democrat William Lawrence, who is running for Congress in Michigan’s swingy Seventh Congressional District and has called for “abolishing the institution of marriage.” Perlberg, who has contributed hundreds of dollars to Lawrence’s campaign, said he “can only hope” Lawrence’s Republican opponent loses the race. In other pieces, Perlberg has attacked the “Bible-clutching MAGA crowd” and called Medicare for All, the government-run health care plan backed by El-Sayed, “one of the most patriotic things we can do” as a nation. Back in July, he took to the comment section of a Jennifer Rubin column to excoriate the Democratic Party for backing “AIPAC queen Haley Stevens over a true progressive, Abdul El-Sayed.”

“El-Sayed’s attempt to tout support from Republican voters comes as he struggles with some historically Democratic voting blocs in Michigan, most notably Jews,” our Chuck Ross writes. “Rogers has released a number of videos featuring Jewish Democrats who say they’ll be voting for him over El-Sayed. The most recent iteration features Taylor Weintraub, whose son was in school at Michigan’s Temple Israel in March when an Islamic terrorist attacked it. El-Sayed minimized the attack by saying in regard to the terrorist, whose Hezbollah commander brother was killed in an Israeli strike in Lebanon, ‘Hurt people do hurt people.’”

READ MORE: El-Sayed Ad Features ‘Lifelong Republican’ Who Endorsed Kerry and Obama, Writes ‘White Man’s Burden’ Substack

Abdul El-Sayed (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Abdul El-Sayed served as his radical sister’s legal guardian in a Sharia marriage performed years after the sister said their family had been involved with the Muslim Brotherhood, a copy of an obscure documentary obtained by the Free Beacon shows.

The documentary, Coming Around, follows Eman Abdelhadi, El-Sayed’s cop-spitting sister, as she “weighs the decision to come out to her devout Muslim mother.” To “postpone coming out” to Fatten Elkomy, who is also El-Sayed’s mother, Abdelhadi marries her boyfriend, identified only as Q, “to give the appearance of strictly hetero relationship interests.” El-Sayed’s face is not shown in the film, but he is recognizable by his voice and a flash of his hand bearing a ring he often wears. He plays the role of a “wali,” or male legal guardian of a bride during an Islamic marriage ceremony. A certificate shown in the documentary states the ceremony “has been conducted according to the Islamic Law (Shariah).”

“El-Sayed’s complex family ties have come front and center after the Free Beacon reported that Abdelhadi, an assistant professor at the University of Chicago, said that she has numerous Muslim Brotherhood members in her family and that Elkomy—their mother—was active in the Brotherhood in college in Egypt in the 1970s,” writes Ross.

“Those revelations contradict El-Sayed’s assurances this weekend on Meet the Press that he has no family ties or affiliations to the Brotherhood, which spawned Hamas in the 1980s in Gaza and provided the intellectual backbone of ISIS and al Qaeda. The Egyptian Brotherhood, the branch to which El-Sayed’s family would have belonged, was sanctioned by the Trump administration as a terrorist group for planning attacks on U.S. interests with Hamas after Oct. 7.”

READ MORE: Uncovered Video: El-Sayed Was Radical ‘Queer’ Sister’s Guardian and Dowry Manager in Her Sharia Marriage–Years After She Said Family Had ‘Long Been Muslim Brotherhood’

A private conference at George Washington University’s prestigious Elliott School of Public Affairs was supposed to discuss the War on Terror. Instead, it “became two days of far-left ranting overwhelmingly focused on attacking Israel, ‘Zionist billionaires of the Epstein class,’ ‘U.S.-Zionist genociding,’ and ‘Anti-Blackness and the Historical Legacy of Amerikkka,’” the Free Beacon’s Adam Kredo reports.

The two-day event was sponsored by the Muslim Counterpublics Lab and purported to examine the “lessons and legacies of the war on terror” 25 years after 9/11. “But sessions, more often than not, largely fixated on the pernicious influence of ‘Zionist’ Jews and, as one speaker framed it, ‘how we can continue to strategize within the belly of the beast to produce campaigns that weaken the Zionist state.’” Breakout panels included “Palestine and the War on Terror: (Dis)arming Genocidaires and State Repression,” while a “luncheon fireside chat” went by the title “State Violence by Design: Anti-Indigenous Racism, Anti-Blackness, and the Historical Legacy of Amerikkka.”

The “Palestine” panel, which took place in the final hours of the conference’s first day, was the most heavily attended session. One panelist, American University’s Irene Calis, described herself as a survivor of the “U.S. Zionist genociding—multi-headed genociding—project against Palestinians and our kin elsewhere.” She said students who file antisemitism claims against school officials are part of a “Zionist” conspiracy. And she backed the “student intifadas,” which she said “imposed a moral clarity and a political integrity on the entire world.”

“The confab was notably cohosted by GW’s Institute for Middle East Studies, along with an assortment of radical anti-Zionist groups that included the Muslim Justice League, Crushing Colonialism, the Muslim Legal Fund of America, the Institute for the Critical Study of Zionism, and the Rutgers Law School’s Arab-focused Center for Security, Race and Rights,” writes Kredo. “Entry to GW’s anti-Zionist conclave came with strict conditions: Participants were required to sign a two-page ‘Conference Confidentiality, Consent, Recording, and Conduct Agreement.’ It barred ‘unauthorized recording or photography,’ for which a Washington Free Beacon reporter was scolded when he initially attempted to capture panelists’ name cards, and outlined ‘respectful and safe conduct’ for those in attendance.”

READ MORE: Behind Closed Doors: Wild GW Conference Devolves Into Anti-Israel Hatefest Plotting How To Resist ‘Zionist Billionaires’ and ‘Weaken the Zionist State’

Elsewhere:

New York City comptroller Mark Levine is the latest Democratic politician to throw Israel under the bus, declaring that he is “heartbroken at the state of politics in the country right now,” and that he would break his campaign promise to invest some city pension funds in Israel bonds. Levine said the bonds were not a sound investment because of “instability.” Among the investments that Levine has touted publicly recently are $37.8 billion by 2035 as part of “Net Zero implementation plans” aimed at ending fossil fuel emissions.

Oops! MS NOW’s Ken Dilanian provided “breaking news” on the left-wing channel Wednesday afternoon, claiming that, according to “sources familiar,” FBI director Kash Patel had just landed in Russia. Except Patel was participating in a law enforcement roundtable at Liberty University at the same time, as shown by a livestream from a local ABC affiliate. Dilanian later retracted his “report.”

The federal immigration fraud probe into Somali-born congresswoman Ilhan Omar is ramping up: The Justice Department “issued subpoenas to some relatives as officials scour her family’s history for evidence of fraud and false statements in immigration paperwork,” per the New York Times.

A Jewish Democrat who served as treasurer of the Michigan Democratic Party and supported “various DEI initiatives” as a University of Michigan regent, Laurence Deitch, wrote a Detroit News op-ed explaining why he’s voting for Republican Mike Rogers over Abdul El-Sayed. “I believe this is the time to choose a good, decent and honorable man without a hint of the vile stench of antisemitism. Policy disagreements can be resolved by people of goodwill. Fundamental character concerns can not.”

Bookmark this: Georgia senator Jon Ossoff, widely considered to have presidential aspirations, said in a recent debate that he has “zero interest in running for president” and is “running for re-election to the Senate.” Still, he didn’t explicitly say he would serve out his full six-year term if he defeats Republican Mike Collins in November.

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