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R.A. Watman (Anne)'s avatar
R.A. Watman (Anne)
Oct 7

“Guangtian Ha, an assistant professor of religion at Haverford…” What kind of religion are we talking about?

And how is it that he got away with all those posts, and NO ONE at Haverford was aware of it? Give me a break. This guy should have been fired a long time ago, and probably never hired in the first place.

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Isabel Margolin's avatar
Isabel Margolin
Oct 7

Too funny that Haverford was "shocked" over claims of Ha's very vocal antisemitism. His conduct is not just unlawful and disgusting; it is a sign of mental illness in the extreme. The fact that his colleagues and the administration supported him for so long tells you something about the atmosphere on campus. Parents, don't send your children or your donations to Haverford.

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