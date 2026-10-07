Guangtian Ha (nias.knaw.nl), one of Ha’s tweets

A Haverford College professor arrested for cyberstalking a Jewish coworker has an extensive online trail of violent antisemitic rantings that frequently praise Hitler and the Holocaust, a Washington Free Beacon review of his social media activity found.

Guangtian Ha, an assistant professor of religion at Haverford, an exclusive liberal arts college in the Philadelphia suburbs, was nabbed by the feds Tuesday and accused of sending dozens of threatening messages to the coworker, including one saying, “The goyim have woken up, jew. Run. Flee. Leave. Blurring your home on google map and installing a security camera next to your mailbox won’t help,” and another warning, “Lower Merion will be cleansed of the jew filth.”

Ha received his Ph.D. from Columbia University and has long been a notable figure in “anti-Zionist” circles.

The official charge sheet is, however, only the tip of the iceberg. The Free Beacon reviewed now-inaccessible tweets from an X account of Ha’s, which the company suspended more than seven months ago. Ha took violent and racist shots at public figures in addition to random Jews.

Ben Shapiro “needs to be hanged,” Ha said in an X post from January 2026. That same month he called Jewish congressman Randy Fine (R., Fla.) a “fat Jew pig.”

“Look at all the swine fat on your jew body, Randy. We can make you into candles to celebrate the complete elimination of the jews,” he added a month later. To Jewish Columbia professor Shai Davidai, he asked, “What flavor would you like for the gas we will be using?”

Ha also saved plenty of invective for non-Jewish supporters of Israel. In a post from January he called Rep. Ritchie Torres (N.Y.), a pro-Israel Democrat, the N-word, and said Pennsylvania senator John Fetterman (D.) was “mentally retarded“ and should be hanged. Elon Musk was a “Jew slave,” according to Ha.

“You are a slave to the rapist, bloodsucking jews,” he responded to a post from Sen. Ted Cruz (R., Texas) after Cruz questioned Tucker Carlson’s claim that Christians were on the decline in Israel. Israel, in fact, has the only growing Christian population in the Middle East.

When the criminal indictment was made public earlier this week, Haverford officials expressed shock and horror at the charges. But Haverford brass were notified well over a year ago about Ha’s social media activities.

In a June 2025 letter to Haverford president Wendy Raymond, Rep. Tim Walberg (R., Mich.) of the House Education and Workforce Committee cited Ha by name and asked if the college had investigated the professor’s antisemitic remarks. The Chinese academic was also named in litigation brought against the school by Jewish students:

Between August 15 and August 19, 2024, Professor Guangtian Ha, an associate professor of Religion, authored a series of incendiary and obscene posts attacking Plaintiffs and any other Jew committed to Israel. In one post, Ha advised that “the only way to deal with Zionists”—presumably including his students—”is to stop talking to them and refuse to let them waste your time.” In another post, Professor Ha said: “Anyone who says ‘what about Hamas’ can go f*** themself.” In yet another post, Professor Ha opined: “By this point matter is no longer just ceasefire. The state of Israel must be dismantled and the society de-Nazified. Arms embargo, sanction, boycott, attack Zionism on all fronts. Zionism is Nazism, it is fascism. Zionists are racists.”

The case was ultimately settled.

Dozens of posts appeared to have no obvious target beyond ranting into the void—Ha frequently invoked Hitler and the Holocaust to make his points.

“Your priority should be raiding the homes and bank accounts of rich jews. Even a mild holocaust will put the American economy in a much better position. Deal with the jews first,” Ha said in January 2026.

“The US has already been taken over by jews. If the world wants peace and prosperity, world jewry must be exterminated,” he added that month.

“It’s impossible to coexist with jews. Our society must be cleansed of the jewish filth,” he said in February.

“There is nothing wrong to hate the jews. Normalize anti-Semitism,” Ha said, sharing a video of Pennsylvania’s Jewish governor Josh Shapiro (D.).

“Again and again and again. Spare not a single one of the jew rats,” he said in response to a post marking Holocaust Remembrance Day.

“We will never forget what the fuhrer did. In fact, we are studying it meticulously, so we don’t make the same mistake this time round, so no a single one of you is left,” he offered in another Holocaust Remembrance Day post.

In response to a New York Post story about a Jewish leader warning of a possible second Holocaust, Ha responded, “God willing.”

Adolf Hitler also made many appearances as well on Ha’s old X profile. The professor’s feelings toward the Führer were always effusive.

“The jews are angry because the world has woken up and realized Hitler was right all along,” Ha said in February 2026.

“We will make sure each jew is kicked out of our country. You will miss Hitler for what is about to happen, satan-worshipping jew,” he told Israeli journalist Haviv Rettig Gur.

“The complete appropriation of jewish wealth and the total liquidation of jewish power—by all means necessary—is the only way to save America. Hitler was right, and now more Americans are waking up. Adam, watch out, and tell other jew rats to beware,” he told Jewish philanthropist Adam Milstein.

“Actually, Nazi Germany was our hope in the 20th century—if only they succeeded in killing every last jew,” Ha posted in February 2026.

Like many “just anti-Zionist” academics, Ha’s commentary about Israel was almost exclusively eliminationist.

“The existence of the ‘jewish’ state must never be normalized. It has no right to exist and must be eliminated,” Ha postedin January 2026.

“Expel the jews and nuke Tel Aviv,” he said, sharing a video of Jewish radio host Mark Levin.

In response to Ha’s arrest, Raymond—who was photographed during her testimony at a May 2025 House hearing on antisemitism with giant notecards reminding her to “remember body posture” and that genocide is “abhorrent”—issued a swift denunciation of the academic.

“I am heartbroken and furious at the possibility that an individual within our community would seek to inflict such pain on another. This disturbing news is made even more harmful for many given its proximity to both the Jewish High Holidays and the third anniversary of the October 7 attacks,” Raymond said in a statement after the arrest, adding that Ha would be placed on administrative leave and “barred from campus while the criminal process moves forward.”

Ha’s attorney did not respond to request for comment from the Free Beacon.

READ MORE: ‘Hitler Was Right All Along’: Haverford Professor Charged With Stalking Jewish Coworker Has Long History of Threatening ‘Jew Rats’ Praising Nazis in Suspended Posts