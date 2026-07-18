The Washington Free Beacon

The Washington Free Beacon

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
LilJoey's avatar
LilJoey
10h

The Chinese have supplied Iran with the machinery and expertise to build ICBM’s at scale. If we hadn’t acted the Iranians would have built an arsenal that couldn’t be challenged and therefore been building nukes at will. Exactly what North Korea is. The evidence of the Mullahs being 🦇💩crazy is plentiful and the 72 virgins is confirmation. We had no choice, they are liars and cheaters. You can’t make a deal with them. Delete them now.

Reply
Share
JimmyinTEXAS's avatar
JimmyinTEXAS
10h

"Trump can accelerate that process. Rather than bombing the Iranians into accepting American concessions, he should bomb them into offering new ones of their own."

That should have been the policy before the first bomb was dropped. There should have been no targets for a second round, and if they can put a bomb on the front door of that bunker today, they could have put one there on day one.

Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Washington Free Beacon · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture