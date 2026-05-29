The Washington Free Beacon

The Washington Free Beacon

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Shooter 6's avatar
Shooter 6
May 29

Oregon's nuts.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Margaret Birkmire's avatar
Margaret Birkmire
May 30

it's even worse in california, places like elk grove, lodi and others. have filled up their housing with people straight out of countries that are attacking us.

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Washington Free Beacon · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture