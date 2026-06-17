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Mike Paranzino's avatar
Mike Paranzino
10h

I think it's time to stop characterizing Lunden Roberts in that way. She wrote a great book - one of the best books about the reality of Beltway life - and is, by all accounts, a loving mother, raising a little girl who knows her paternal grandfather and grandmother hate her: none other than the former Preisdent of the United States, Joe Biden, and his wife Jill Biden. Those creeps will burn in hell for their cruelty to that little girl. WFB should lay off, lest you join the Bidens there someday.

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MICHAEL MARKOVITCH's avatar
MICHAEL MARKOVITCH
9hEdited

He was hired as a bad example from which all can learn.

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