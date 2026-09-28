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Arch's avatar
Arch
Sep 28

Is this the kind we want to turn America over to? God forbid.

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Steve Jacoby's avatar
Steve Jacoby
Sep 28

Simple solution. Leave the US. You and Greta Thunberg can get together and bitch about the US and Israel. You both might be happy living in Gaza. BTW, anyone who backs Mamdani and El-Sayed is already a couple of cans short of a six pack.

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