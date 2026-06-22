Graham Platner (Laura Brett/Getty Images)

After the U.S. took out longtime Iranian terror chief Qassem Soleimani, a Reddit user by the name of “RevolutionaryCommie” denounced America’s “ghoulish” and “disgusting” response to Soleimani’s death and called the U.S. “a disgraceful country.” If you think that sounds like Maine Senate candidate Graham Platner’s kind of man, you’re correct. Platner, the country’s most famous Reddit troll, responded, “I can’t disagree,” the Free Beacon’s Alana Goodman reports.

The remark from “RevolutionaryCommie” came in response to a post highlighting a social media post from President Donald Trump sent after the January 2020 strike that killed Soleimani, when the president posted an image of an American flag. The avowed communist Redditor took issue with the “responses to the tweet: the racism, the cheering death, the calling for more killings, the mocking of the dead,” calling it “the most ghoulish and disgusting thing I’ve ever seen. They are a disgraceful country.” Using the alias “P-Hustle,” Platner wrote, “I’m an American, and I can’t disagree with you tonight.”

“The comment, which has not been previously reported, is the latest in a series of remarks from Platner denigrating the United States and its military veterans,” Goodman writes. Platner—who has also referred to himself as a “communist” on Reddit—attacked a Purple Heart recipient, Teddy Daniels, who was shown on video intentionally drawing fire from Taliban fighters to direct it away from his comrades, as a “dumb motherf—er” who “didn’t deserve to live,” and smeared the legendary war hero and “American Sniper” Chris Kyle, suggesting he shot innocent civilians to inflate his kill numbers. Platner also called the Army an “awful” organization “full of fat, lazy trash who would rather not be in uniform.” The remarks have sparked intense criticism from U.S. veterans and their family members.

“I received a Purple Heart for my injuries, but Mr. Platner cheered for my death from behind a keyboard,” Daniels wrote in the Wall Street Journal. “Nothing says, ‘I want attention,’ more than disparaging a national hero who’s also dead,” Kyle’s widow, Taya Kyle, told Fox News. “It’s cowardly, it’s lowbrow to lie about somebody else, right, and it distracts from what you’ve probably said.”

READ MORE: Graham Platner Endorsed Comment From ‘RevolutionaryCommie’ Calling America a ‘Disgraceful Country’: ‘I’m an American, and I Can’t Disagree’

Governor J.B. Pritzker, Democrat of Illinois, is seen in a photo provided by his office.

Billionaire Hyatt hotel heir and likely 2028 presidential candidate J.B. Pritzker’s Illinois already imposes high individual and corporate tax rates. Now Pritzker is facing sharp criticism after adding another $800 million a year in new taxes. “Unleash Prosperity, a pro-growth, free-market-oriented group, called Pritzker ‘a man who never met a tax increase he didn’t embrace,’” our Ira Stoll writes. “He’s more frugal when it comes to his own money, of course. Pritzker had five toilets ripped out of a second mansion in what Cook County described as a fraudulent scheme to save $330,000 in property taxes.” More from Stoll:

A client memo from accounting firm PWC gives details on the legislation, which goes into effect January 1, 2027. It “imposes a new tax on providers of targeted advertising services at a rate of 10% of the gross receipts derived from these services provided in Illinois, whose receipts exceed $1 million during the preceding 12-month period, determined quarterly.” It also “establishes a monthly social media platform fee for platforms with more than 100,000 Illinois users from whom the platform collects data, and requires a report of average monthly Illinois users to the Secretary of State within 14 days after the start of each month.” It also “applies a new privilege tax at the rate of 0.2% of the value of digital asset business activity received by Illinois customers collected by digital asset brokers who maintain a place of business in Illinois, including remote brokers meeting a $100,000 Illinois gross receipts threshold.” Pritzker, on social media, hailed it as a “budget for Illinois’ future.” Maybe, if that future consists of litigation and punishing successful technological innovation. The news article that Pritzker linked to included a quote from the Republican leader in the Illinois state Senate, John Curran, who said the budget “does nothing to address the structural deficits that directly result in Illinois being a bottom-six state in both economic growth and job opportunities under Gov. Pritzker.” If Pritzker runs for president, his campaign might have to pay more for advertising and social media because of his own actions. He is a billionaire member of a family whose fortune, stemming from the Hyatt hotel chain, is estimated by Bloomberg at $65.6 billion; his sister, Penny Pritzker, was President Obama’s Commerce Secretary and is senior fellow—effectively the chair—of the Harvard Corporation, the more powerful of the university’s two governing boards. Pritzker can probably afford it. If his campaign prefers to avoid it, though, perhaps it will decide to do what other Illinois residents and businesses—the Chicago Bears football team, which is moving to Indiana; Citadel, which moved to the Free State of Florida along with its founder and CEO Ken Griffin; Boeing, which moved to Virginia; and Caterpillar, which moved to Texas—tired of the taxes, crime, and regulation have done: set up shop somewhere else.

READ MORE: Pritzker Adds $800 Million a Year in New Taxes to Already High-Tax Illinois

Tamika Spellman, Amber Lashbaugh, and Kelly Crouch discuss sex worker rights during a workshop with progressive Hill staffers in the House Cannon Office Building (Washington Free Beacon), Event flyer (@cpsadc/Instagram)

With the midterm elections months away, left-wing staffers on Capitol Hill have their eyes on the ball. They recently hosted a “roundtable discussion” on the “hidden side of the affordability crisis”: its impact on sex workers. The Free Beacon’s Jon Levine attended the discussion hosted by the Congressional Progressive Staff Association, which was represented by a legislative aide for Massachusetts senator Ed Markey and featured two proud sex workers: Tamika Spellman, the founder of a “safe house for Black transgender women,” and Amber Lashbaugh, a “harm reduction” advocate who says she’s “in recovery.” Here’s a preview of their essential insights:

“When you’re on the streets, you have a bevy of things that you have to deal with. Number one is the police, and don’t think that they are these kind and gentle watchers of the people, because they’re not. I have been raped and robbed by them,” Spellman, who is transgender, said, going into an anti-law enforcement diatribe. “I have had money extorted from me by them. I’ve been physically and mentally abused by police, and I have been a traveling sex worker for many of those years, and one thing I can say for sure, they’re all the same in every state, and I’ve been here when they come for their conference, come here every year, and those same cops are doing the same things I was doing, smoking crack, doing drugs, buying sex workers, doing all kind of ungodly things, but they want to criminalize us when they’re back in their municipalities, that’s not fair.” "I want to make sure we have a clear understanding about what I look at as a progressive, as a Democratic Socialist," Spellman added later, saying sex worker rights needed to be front and center of the agenda.

READ MORE: Sex Workers Visit Capitol Hill With a Message for Woke Congressional Staffers: the ‘Affordability Crisis’ Is Hard on Prostitutes, Too

Elsewhere

Arizona senator and longtime Eric Swalwell wingman Ruben Gallego is facing criticism for using his campaign accounts as a “personal slush fund.” Gallego used them for trips to Miami, Chicago, Disneyland, and Disney World, according to Politico, for nearly $20,000 in child care, including $400 for “babysitting” that went to Gallego’s wife’s mother; and for 2023 Super Bowl tickets (Gallego attended the big game with Swalwell and went on to complain that it is not affordable for “too many working Americans”).

As Vice President J.D. Vance touched down in Switzerland for peace talks with the Iranian regime, President Donald Trump threatened to blow it all up if the mullahs can’t keep their terrorist proxy Hezbollah from striking Israel. “Iran must immediately stop their highly paid PROXIES in Lebanon from causing trouble,” Trump wrote on Truth Social on Sunday. “If they don’t, we’ll hit Iran very hard again, just like we did last week, only harder!!!”

The Zohran Mamdani-backed socialist Darializa Avila Chevalier is offering free ice cream to those who vote early in New York’s 13th Congressional District and then attend one of her campaign’s events—a freebie that appears to violate federal campaign guidelines, the New York Post reported.

Another prominent New York City congressional candidate, Kennedy scion Jack Schlossberg, has dropped to fourth place in the crowded primary for the Empire State’s 12th district after opening the race as its leader. What lesson is Schlossberg—who reported no “earned income” in 2025 but who holds millions of dollars’ worth of assets in four trust funds—drawing from the experience? “If I can’t do it, then nobody can,” he told the Wall Street Journal. That’s the spirit.

An elite private school in Minnesota, under fire from parents after allowing a student to feature a virulently antisemitic cartoon in a class project, got a write-up in the local newspaper, the Minnesota Star Tribune, in a piece that focuses on the school’s enrollment contract. St. Paul Academy and Summit School reserves the right to expel any child whose parent criticizes left-wing school administrators, and they’ll keep the tuition, thank you very much. This past year, the Star Tribune reports, the school expelled a ninth-grader whose father “organized a letter criticizing the head of school.”

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