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a m's avatar
a m
8d

Abbie Sayed's head shrink wife does not accept Medicare and does not bill insurance companies. Cash on the barrel head only. So maybe we start with making his wife work for peanuts.

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JthePofN's avatar
JthePofN
8d

Call me when Claude has a solution to get rid of Islam.

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