Claude logo, Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei (Chance Yeh/Getty Images for HubSpot)

Under Anthropic’s AI safety program, Claude is trained not on a hard list of rules but on an 84-page “constitution” meant to instill “good judgment” and “ethical character.” In cases of uncertainty, according to that constitution, Claude should “imagine” how a “senior Anthropic employee” who “cares deeply about doing the right thing” would approach the situation. “Left unsaid was an awkward fact about the company’s senior employees: Several of them do not believe in objective morality,” the Free Beacon’s Aaron Sibarium reports.

There’s philosopher Joe Carlsmith, who helped draft Claude’s constitution and has written more than three essays defending moral anti-realism, the view that there are no objective truths about right and wrong. His colleague, safety researcher Nina Panickssery, has identified herself as “a moral anti-realist” who doesn’t “think there is anything objectively more or less ethical.” Holden Karnofsky, the husband of Anthropic president Daniela Amodei, who “made significant contributions” to Claude’s constitution, has said that “digital people … should have human rights” and wrote in a 2022 blog post, “I don’t think morality is objective.”

“The constitution itself is less relativistic, expressing hope that Claude will be ‘a good agent’ according to the ‘true’ and ‘universal’ morality, ‘insofar as’ such a thing exists,” Sibarium writes. “But as Anthropic barrels toward a $2 trillion initial public offering, the views of the company’s top brass have raised a pressing and perplexing question: when Anthropic says Claude should use ‘good judgment,’ what, exactly, does ‘good’ mean?”

“I do think there is something potentially morally troubling about the values of superintelligent AI being shaped by people who do not see their own values as aiming to conform to an objective moral standard,” Texas A&M associate professor of philosophy Nevin Climenhaga told Sibarium. “[W]hen those shaping future values no longer regard themselves as answerable to … a natural law, moral education becomes something more tyrannical—the imposition of the arbitrary preferences of the powerful on future generations.”

READ MORE: ‘I Don’t Think Morality Is Objective’: Meet the AI Ethicists Shaping Claude’s Conscience

In a series of unearthed podcast remarks, Abdul El-Sayed criticized conservatives for demonizing “the undocumented person who comes to this country and wants to get gender reassignment surgery on Medicare for All.” He also indicated that his “truly inclusive” universal health care plan would provide for the hypothetical illegal immigrant seeking that taxpayer-funded sex-change surgery, the Free Beacon’s Chuck Ross reports.

“A lot of the most difficult conversations break on the question of who deserves what care, right?” El-Sayed said in an episode of his podcast, America Dissected, on Feb. 15, 2022. “The prime example that conservatives will impose on a conversation about Medicare for All will be ‘Well, what do we do with the undocumented person who comes to this country and wants to get gender reassignment surgery on Medicare for All.’”

For El-Sayed, the answer appears to be that “we” fund the procedure: “When you talk about care for transgender people, when you talk about care for immigrants, all of these things are going to be deeply politicized,” he said a year earlier on a Boston University health policy podcast. “And my hope, right, is that we would pass a Medicare for All that is truly inclusive and offers the full gamut of health care that any and everyone would need.”

“It’s the kind of position that helped undermine Kamala Harris’s 2024 presidential campaign,” writes Ross. “Harris stated in a 2019 questionnaire during her first failed presidential bid that she supported government-funded gender transition care for people in federal custody, including illegal aliens and prisoners, CNN reported. Republicans hammered Harris with ads asserting the Democrat ‘is for they/them; President Trump is for you’—a reference to the transgender lobby’s infatuation with so-called preferred pronouns.”

READ MORE: El-Sayed Denounced ‘Conservatives’ for Opposing Free Sex Changes for Transgender Illegal Immigrants, Called for Universal Health Care for Trans ‘Undocumented Persons’

El-Sayed may be backing away from campaign surrogate Hasan “America Deserved 9/11” Piker, or, as El-Sayed calls him, the “streamer from California,” but he’s still campaigning with plenty of controversial figures. They include a former New York City public school principal who resigned for defending the use of the term “intifada” as a T-shirt slogan and a Muslim activist who led the Gaza flotilla movement and has described Thanksgiving as a “national day of mourning.”

The former principal, Dr. Debbie Almontaser, hosted a $3,500-a-head fundraiser for the Abdul for Michigan Victory Fund in Manhattan earlier this month. In 2007, she resigned her position as principal of the first New York City public school devoted to the study of Arabic language and culture after defending the use of the term “intifada” as an appropriate slogan to emblazon on a T-shirt. “The word basically means ‘shaking off,’” she told the New York Times at the time. “I think it’s pretty much an opportunity for girls to express that they are part of New York City society and shaking off oppression.” Zohran Mamdani also attended the October fundraiser.

The Muslim activist, Huwaida Araf, hosted an El-Sayed fundraiser in Michigan in July. She’s the cofounder of the Free Gaza Movement, which launched several “sea voyages” to challenge what she calls Israel’s “illegal blockade.” On social media, she’s referred to Thanksgiving as a “national day of mourning” and to former president Joe Biden as “Genocide Joe.” She also recently called for the “criminal prosecution” of U.S. leaders by the International Criminal Court for “crimes against humanity and participation in genocide.”

READ MORE: Abdul El-Sayed Fundraised Alongside School Principal Who Resigned for Defending ‘Intifada’ as T-Shirt Slogan and Gaza Flotilla Activist Who Has Described Thanksgiving as ‘National Day of Mourning’

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A group of Democratic operatives in Michigan, including the former chair of the Michigan Democratic Party, are spearheading a “leave it blank” effort urging their fellow Michigan Democrats to abstain from voting in the Senate contest between Abdul El-Sayed and Mike Rogers. “Democrats asked to set aside their differences for [El-Sayed] had every right to expect something in return: a commitment to earn their trust,” they wrote in a Detroit News piece. “He has failed that test.”

As El-Sayed struggles to win over the center-left, the Democratic Party’s far-left flank is stepping in to fill the void. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez transferred $1 million to El-Sayed’s victory fund while campaigning with him in Michigan over the weekend. El-Sayed’s radical sister, meanwhile, defended him from left-wing criticism over his upcoming rally with the “establishment” former president Barack Obama, saying during a University of Chicago event that El-Sayed’s “policies have not changed.” She did not address her posts linking their family to the Muslim Brotherhood.

Over in Maine, Democratic Senate nominee Troy Jackson managed to make an entire debate hall laugh after he acknowledged that he accepted campaign donations from billionaires two days after saying “I know that there’s no billionaires funding me.” “As far as the billionaires that I might have on my campaign, that is accurate,” Jackson said during a recent debate. “But—” That’s when the laughing started.

Remember Jackson’s predecessor, the accused rapist and fake oysterman Graham Platner? He paid staffers more than $350,000 in severance after dropping out of the race. The largest one, $20,246, happened to go to his wife, the Washington Sun reported.

Who could possibly support the Haverford College professor, Guangtian Ha, who was charged with stalking his Jewish colleague and once said “Hitler was right all along”? Roughly a dozen Haverford professors and the executive director of Philadelphia’s Council on American-Islamic Relations Chapter, Ahmet Tekelioglu, who said, “I’ve always known [Ha] as someone who is very justice oriented,” according to the Philadelphia Inquirer.

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