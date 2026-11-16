Wes Moore (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore offered a convenient explanation after being exposed in 2024 for falsely claiming on his 2006 application for a White House fellowship that he’d received a Bronze Star for meritorious Army service in Afghanistan. Moore told NPR that his close personal friend and superior officer, then-Lt. Col. Michael Fenzel, informed him before he applied for the coveted White House position that he would receive the Bronze Star. But “the paperwork never processed,” Moore said, before adding with a laugh, “because paperwork issues never happen in the Army, let’s be clear.”

A series of photos from a March 1, 2006, end-of-tour award ceremony obtained by the Washington Free Beacon tell a different story. The 11 photos—10 of which have never before been made public—clearly show Moore receiving a lesser medal, the Army Commendation Medal, while fellow soldiers at the same ceremony received Bronze Stars. The Army Commendation Medal and Bronze Star are mutually exclusive when bestowed as end-of-tour awards, according to military experts who spoke to the Free Beacon, including Moore’s direct supervisor from Afghanistan, retired Lt. Col. James A. Gottschling. It’s impossible, he says, that Moore’s Bronze Star was lost in paperwork if the military’s process for determining awards yielded the future governor a lower-tier medal.

“Right now Moore has two awards for the same period of time and you can’t have that,” Gottschling told the Free Beacon, referring to the retroactive Bronze Star the Biden administration awarded Moore in 2024.

Then-Col. Patrick Donahue salutes Wes Moore after awarding him the Army Commendation Medal on March 1, 2006, at Forward Operating Base Salerno in Afghanistan

In 2024, Moore retroactively received a Bronze Star. Gottschling said he wasn’t contacted about the award and wouldn’t have recommended Moore receive it because Moore arrived 5 months late to an 11-month counterinsurgency mission. Gottschling added that the Army Commendation Medal was the appropriate recognition for Moore’s service and that other soldiers under his command who, like Moore, only served for portions of Combined Task Force Devil received the Army Commendation Medal.

Then-Col. Patrick Donahue pins the Army Commendation Medal onto Wes Moore at Forward Operating Base Salerno in Afghanistan on March 1, 2006

The 2006 photos show Moore and roughly a dozen of his fellow soldiers receiving their end-of-tour awards at Forward Operating Base Salerno in Afghanistan. Then-colonel Patrick Donahue—Fenzel’s superior—is pictured pinning on Moore’s chest the Army Commendation Award, a decoration often awarded as an end-of-assignment medal for junior soldiers whose accomplishments did not meet the requirements for the Bronze Star. A second picture shows Donohue, in the same ceremony, pinning a Bronze Star on one of Moore’s fellow soldiers. A third picture shows Moore and eight other soldiers—including the man who received the Bronze Star—posing together with their medals on their chests. Other pictures from the ceremony also show two additional soldiers with Bronze Stars.

Then-Col. Patrick Donahue shakes hands with soldier after awarding him a Bronze Star at Forward Operating Base Salerno in Afghanistan on March 1, 2006

A final photo shows Donahue pinning a Combat Action Badge on Moore, which recognized him for being present during an on-base incident of “indirect fire” in late 2005, when three rockets struck the base, injuring nobody.

Eighteen years after his deployment, in December 2024, Moore—then a first-term governor with presidential ambitions—was belatedly awarded the Bronze Star after California’s senator interceded on his behalf. There is no mention in the paperwork of the Army Commendation Medal.

“If anything, the Army Commendation Medal that he received in 2006 should have been recommended for upgrade to a Bronze Star, but that’s a completely different process,” Gottschling said.

Wes Moore poses with eight fellow soldiers—one wearing his freshly awarded Bronze Star—at Forward Operating Base Salerno in Afghanistan on March 1, 2006

Moore has often referred to his Combat Action Badge when speaking about his military service—misleadingly suggesting it means he engaged in direct-fire combat—but he has never mentioned his Army Commendation Award.

Most recently, Moore said “yes” when asked to clarify if he ever came under a firefight in Afghanistan, according to his upcoming interview with podcast host Chuck Todd set to release Sunday. “It’s all been documented. And people who I’ve actually, you know, again, I’ve received the Combat Action Badge,” Moore said. “That question has been asked and answered.”

“If Moore just stopped with what he actually did, that’s extremely respectful. He gave up a lucrative career and went overseas when he didn’t have to. There’s a lot of selflessness that goes on with that,” Gottschling said. “It’s the after story, the books, the interviews, the tours. Why the need to go into these billion-dollar stories?”

Two soldiers pose after receiving Bronze Stars at Forward Operating Base Salerno in Afghanistan on March 1, 2006

Moore alluded to the 2006 award ceremony in an August 2024 statement explaining why he falsely claimed a Bronze Star in his White House fellowship application. “Towards the end of my deployment, I was disappointed to learn that I hadn’t received the Bronze Star. … I sincerely wish I had gone back to correct the note on my application. It was an honest mistake,” Moore wrote. He made no mention in that statement of the Army Commendation Award.

As Moore’s profile rose, he kept the Bronze Star myth alive. In a 2008 appearance on PBS during the Democratic National Convention, host Gwen Ifill introduced him, stating falsely that “he completed a combat tour of duty in Afghanistan and earned a Bronze Star medal.” Moore did not correct her. Then in 2010, Stephen Colbert introduced Moore, saying, “You have the Bronze Star.” Moore nodded affirmatively without correcting the comedian as the audience cheered.

Then-Col. Patrick Donahue pins the Combat Action Badge onto Wes Moore at Forward Operating Base Salerno in Afghanistan on March 1, 2006

Based on how news and late-night television segments are produced, the producers of the PBS and Comedy Central segments would have confirmed Moore’s biography with him or his representatives before the broadcast, then briefed the hosts on what to say.

In 2024, as Moore’s presidential ambitions began to crystallize, Moore and Fenzel—who was a groomsman at the governor’s wedding—used their “lost paperwork” story to convince then-senator Laphonza Butler (D., Calif.) to send a letter to then-president Joe Biden’s Army secretary, Christine Wormuth, requesting approval to award Moore a Bronze Star, according to records obtained by Spotlight on Maryland, which first published the 2006 photo of the Army Commendation Medal being awarded at the March 1, 2006, award ceremony.

Moore “was recommended and approved for a Bronze Star Medal in May 2006 due to his exemplary service and performance,” Butler wrote to the Army secretary in November 2024, adding “the award was neither processed nor was it filed into his official Army records.”

One week after Butler sent her letter, the Army approved Moore’s retroactive Bronze Star, which he received during a private award ceremony at the Maryland governor’s mansion in December 2024. Fenzel pinned the medal on Moore at the ceremony and said he was “so happy to be in a position to right a wrong.”

But the paperwork attached to Moore’s retroactive Bronze Star is riddled with errors and embellishes his accomplishments in Afghanistan, according to Gottschling, who was Moore’s direct supervisor throughout his entire deployment to Afghanistan and who recently accused the Maryland governor of lying about leading soldiers under hostile fire. Most critically, Gottschling said, Moore’s retroactive Bronze Star and Army Commendation Medal appear to be duplicate end-of-tour awards, which Army regulations prohibit. “Only one decoration will be awarded to an individual or unit for the same act, achievement, or period of meritorious service,” those rules state.

Furthermore, Moore’s retroactive award overstates his deployment duration by nearly half a year.

“Moore came to the staff about five months into the deployment,” said Gottschling, referring to Combined Task Force Devil, an 11-month counterinsurgency mission to help the then-government of Afghanistan. Gottschling said Moore did a great job performing his non-combat duties for about six months of the mission but took issue with Moore’s retroactive Bronze Star award wrongfully crediting him with serving and accomplishing duties throughout the entire 11-month initiative.

Also notably, Moore’s retroactive Bronze Star award lacks approval and signature from Donahue, the then-colonel who was pictured pinning an Army Commendation Medal on Moore’s chest in March 2006. Paperwork for Moore’s retroactive Bronze Star shows Donahue’s approval and signature were sought but never received. Moore’s military service file also lacks any mention of his Army Commendation Medal.

It’s unclear why Donahue did not approve of or sign off on Moore’s retroactive Bronze Star. The Army did not return a request for comment.

Gottschling said that he took umbrage at Moore’s embellishments about his time in Afghanistan, particularly his direct-fire combat stories, which Moore has used to raise his personal and political profile.

“Guess what I was doing while Moore was doing that?” Gottschling said. “I was getting ready. We came back from Afghanistan in 2006, and got orders to go to Iraq a year and a half later. We started getting new people, new training, this stuff to get ready to go into another combat arena. Moore just kind of dipped in and dipped out, and then he’s telling these overembellished stories about seeing combat, which didn’t happen.”

Moore’s office did not return a request for comment.

READ MORE: Wes Moore’s Bronze Star Excuse Is a Lie, Too, Pictures Show