ChatGPT/ New York Times

The Obama administration “found some evidence” that Ilhan Omar “entered into a sham marriage with a man suspected of being her brother,” the New York Times reported on Thursday. That may not be surprising to Free Beacon readers, but it’s a dramatic reversal for the Times, which spent years assuring the American public that the idea that Omar married her brother was a conspiracy theory nurtured by right-wing nuts.

Following her election to Congress in 2018, the Times ran a glowing profile casting Omar as a bullied Muslim refugee with a “soft voice,” “delicate features,” and a “uniquely American” life story who had come to regard her adopted country as a cesspool of racist cruelty. Running for office, the Times lamented, had “forced Ms. Omar to make public details about her complicated private life, which became fodder for conservative bloggers, who seized on her brief marriage to a British citizen.” Months later, the Times published what it claimed was a “fact check” of President Donald Trump’s numerous “attacks” on the historic Muslim congresswoman, including the allegation that she had married her brother. “Rumors ... have been circulating since 2016,” the Times explained. “No proof has emerged substantiating these claims.”

The Times fact check relied almost exclusively on Omar’s public denials. It also laid out the “timeline” of Omar’s overlapping relationships with Ahmed Hirsi, her first husband, and Ahmed Nur Said Elmi, her second husband and brother, whom the Times described as a “British citizen.” Omar applied for a marriage license with Hirsi in 2002 but did not finalize it. (She has said they were married in their “faith tradition.”) She then married Elmi in 2011. They didn’t divorce until December 2017, a month before Omar happened to have “reconciled with Mr. Hirsi” and actually married him. Oh, and all the while she was filing joint tax returns with Hirsi while she was legally married to Elmi. The Times now says that these details “have long been murky.” The paper didn’t mention that in its fact check.

“The about-face is proof that even journalists are capable of doing their jobs checking their own facts and pursuing stories under the assumption that politicians—even Democrats—are capable of lying,” our Andrew Stiles writes. “It’s almost as if the absence of ‘proof’ in this case was directly related to mainstream media’s complete lack of interest in finding it.”

READ MORE: After Shaming Conservatives for ‘Seizing’ on ‘Rumors,’ NYT Finally Concedes Ilhan Omar (Probably) Married Her Brother

Osama Siblani, Abdul El-Sayed (DearbornOn Facebook)

Abdul El-Sayed has faced criticism for his close ties to the Dearborn-based publisher of the Arab American News, Osama Siblani, who has praised Hamas and Hezbollah’s “freedom fighters” and called for Israeli Jews to be sent “back to Poland.” Rather than back away from Siblani, El-Sayed is keeping him close: On Wednesday night, he quietly attended a banquet for Siblani’s political group, the Arab American Political Action Committee, the Free Beacon’s Chuck Ross reports.

The committee, which aims to “lobby on behalf of the Arab American political causes,” held the event, dubbed “Saving Our Democracy,” in Dearborn Wednesday evening for El-Sayed, gubernatorial candidate Jocelyn Benson, and attorney general candidate Eli Slavit. Benson and Slavit posted photos from the soirée, which show El-Sayed huddled with Siblani and posing with community leaders and other attendees. But El-Sayed hasn’t publicized his attendance. Asked about the event, his campaign declined to comment.

That’s likely because El-Sayed’s cozy relationship with Siblani is the subject of intense scrutiny, particularly from Jewish Democrats upset at El-Sayed’s defense of Islamic terrorists. It’s something he shares with Siblani, who has insisted that Hamas and Hezbollah are not terrorist groups, praised the late Hezbollah leader Hasan Nasrallah as a “hero,” and argued that Israel’s actions in Gaza are “worse than the Holocaust.” At a September 2024 rally in Dearborn, Siblani said Arabs would emerge victorious over Israel and send Israeli Jews “back to Poland.”

“Siblani’s inflammatory remarks have drawn rebuke from Jewish groups, a minority of Dearborn residents, and from Rep. Haley Stevens, who narrowly lost to El-Sayed in the Democratic primary in August,” writes Ross. “Stevens condemned Siblani last year over his remarks at the Dearborn rally and said she would ‘not condone or associate’ with the newspaper publisher.”

READ MORE: Abdul El-Sayed Quietly Attends Banquet for PAC of Hamas-Loving Editor Who Said Arabs Should Send Jews ‘Back to Poland’

Ibrahim Abdus-Sabur (the Muslim Unity Center/YouTube), Abdul El-Sayed (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

El-Sayed is also a regular at the Muslim Unity Center mosque in Bloomfield Township, where he’s been “part of this community,” as he put it, since at least 2017. “While the mosque puts on a public show of tolerance, what comes from the pulpit and from its broad leadership paints a starkly different picture,” our Jon Levine reports.

In March 2020, the Muslim Unity Center posted a podcast episode delivered by Mohamed Almasmari, who spent a decade as imam of the mosque and has given $500 to El-Sayed’s Senate campaign. During the episode, he condemned President Trump’s 2020 peace plan for Israel and the Palestinian territories because it called to cease payments from the Palestinian Authority to the families of dead terrorists. More recently, in June 2026, MUC youth director Ibrahim Abdus-Sabur offered a prayer for the destruction of Jews.

“For some people, it’s success that they take the land of another people and they say to themselves, ‘We’re the chosen people,’ and they commit a genocide. That’s success for them,” Abdus-Sabur said in a video posted to the MUC YouTube page. “We understand the truth must come full circle and Allah will destroy these people one day.”

El-Sayed has nonetheless partnered with the center throughout his political career. He held a fundraiser there during his 2018 gubernatorial campaign, and a 2020 report from the mosque notes that it partnered with El-Sayed “for a two-day training on civic engagement, organizing, and storytelling” for Muslim youth looking to get involved in the 2020 elections.

READ MORE: ‘May Allah Curse the Jews’: El-Sayed and Father Have Close Ties to Mosque Whose Board Is Packed With Extremists Slinging Bloodthirsty Lines From Quran

Elsewhere:

One of the many prominent Jewish Democrats supporting Rogers is civil rights attorney Jason Turkish, who happens to be engaged to El-Sayed’s primary opponent, congresswoman Haley Stevens. “We have never seen a candidate for U.S. Senate act so recklessly toward the safety of Jews in the community as we have seen from Abdul,” Turkish told the Detroit News.

Is Stevens on the same page as her beau? “I’m voting for the Democratic ticket,” she told CNN. “But I want to encourage, you know, this campaign to shut out the hate and to call it out and to make people who are in my coalition, right, make them feel comfortable about coming to the polls.”

Mary Peltola, asked to address the bombshell New York Times report showing her campaign recruited “Decoy” Dan Sullivan into the Alaska Senate and then lied about it, responded by… attacking the Times. “This is just another distraction,” she said. “This is all stuff to sell newspapers. This is all stuff to get subscriptions.”

California’s disastrous high-speed rail project has long been a laughingstock, but it hit a new low on Thursday, when its chief executive abruptly resigned after a state report found that his agency misused nearly $600,000 to pay for consultants’ travel.

Happy Friday, our full lineup is below.