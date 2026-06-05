Indigenous group dances in L.A. (Apu Gomes/Getty Images)

Native American shamans in California are earning $826 a day in federal Medicaid funds to perform drum circles and spiritual dances aimed at treating drug addicts. It’s part of Gov. Gavin Newsom’s embrace of “indigenous knowledge” as alternative medicine, and there’s little evidence that it’s working, the Free Beacon’s Andrew Kerr reports.

In October 2024, the Biden Department of Health & Human Services approved California’s request to reimburse Native American “Traditional Healers” and “Natural Helpers” with Medicaid dollars to treat addicts by drawing on their innate knowledge of ancestral healing rites. Twenty-one Indian Health Care Providers across the Golden State have since enrolled in the program, which pays $826 per day through the California Department of Health Care Services for the “Healers” to host spiritual ceremonies, rituals with herbal remedies, and musical drum and dancing therapy for addicts, most of them from the Native American community, which has alarmingly high rates of alcoholism and drug addiction.

The drum circles don’t appear to be going well. One study reviewed by the National Institutes of Health found that a significant portion of participants in a Native American Drum Circle study reported drinking more alcohol than usual after participating in the intervention. Another found that the use of Native American Sweat Lodge Ceremonies to treat alcoholics was mostly ineffective.

“The California Department of Health Care Services has crafted the ‘Traditional Healers’ program with a set of lax oversight rules that could render the program vulnerable to fraud and make it a target of the Trump administration's Task Force to Eliminate Fraud. The task force has identified billions of dollars' worth of federal government contracts that have been awarded to potentially fraudulent businesses, many of which are in the medical sector,” Kerr writes. “Last month, Vice President J.D. Vance, who heads the task force, announced that the federal government has frozen $1.3 billion in Medicaid reimbursements to California, in part because the state is not taking fraud seriously, he said.” As one senior White House official put it: “We’re talking about taxpayer-funded drum circles.”

READ MORE: ‘Taxpayer-Funded Drum Circles’: Biden-Era Policy Gives Native American Shamans Medicaid Dollars To Treat California Drug Addicts With Rituals, Dances

The far-left Oregon county that includes Portland spent millions of dollars on race-based housing programs in 2024—only to find that the programs were actually reaching fewer minorities. County officials downplayed the data by arguing that “lived experience” mattered as much as measurable outcomes, our Aaron Sibarium reports.

The $17.6 million that Multnomah County’s homeless services department distributed to “culturally specific service providers”—organizations that cater to specific racial groups—marked a 91 percent increase from the previous year. But more than 80 percent of the department’s programs later reported a decline or no change in the diversity of their clientele. That prompted some members of the department’s budget advisory committee to ask obvious questions of department leaders like “Can you share data demonstrating that culturally specific providers produce better outcomes?” They couldn’t, program supervisor Brenna Flores explained, because they were more interested in the “lived experience” of the communities “being served.”

“The [Homeless Services Department] does not have that experience that supersedes that expertise in determining what would work best for a particular community, and relies on this lived expertise and experience,” she wrote in a February 2025 email. “Specific to your question ‘How much better outcomes were for culturally specific providers vs non-culturally specific providers?’—that is data HSD is not currently exploring.” Department leaders echoed that argument over the coming months, arguing that “qualitative data can have as much impact as quantitative.” That prompted one budget committee member to flag the issue in an email to Portland’s flagship newspaper, the Oregonian.

“The lack of introspection and review lends credence to critiques of our equity initiatives— specifically that … the equity practices adopted by the county are ritualistic rather than focused on material outcomes,” the member wrote. “If additional spending on equity staffing, consultants, and programs does not improve equitable outcomes, this represents a clear waste of resources.” The paper never published a story on the topic, and Multnomah County “continued spending millions on race-based housing programs despite the evidence of their inefficiency,” Sibarium writes, offering “a window into the way that bureaucratic inertia and ideological inflexibility hamstrung the county’s response to its homelessness crisis.”

READ MORE: A Portland-Area County Spent Millions on Race-Based Housing Programs. Outcomes for Homeless Minorities Got Worse.

The Centers for Disease Control counted 28,783 cases of whooping cough in 2025, down from 43,321 in 2024, and the numbers are down even more this year, with 4,763 cases in total and the year nearly half over. How is the New York Times covering those stats? “With an alarmist, top-of-the-front page headline calculated to appeal to the negativity bias of readers and whip up a panic among parents,” our Ira Stoll writes.

In a front-page piece headlined “Doctors Seeing Grim Illnesses Strike Unvaccinated Children,” the Times reports about whooping cough, “there were more than 28,000 cases reported last year, compared with around 7,000 in 2023.” “By giving the numbers for 2025 and 2023 without mentioning the peak in 2024 or the lower numbers for 2026,” writes Stoll, “the Times is cherry-picking data in a way that seems calculated to stoke fear rather than to accurately portray reality.”

The product being delivered here to Times readers is not accurate disease surveillance; instead, it’s the feeling of superiority over those deplorable Trump voters. “Stupid Is As Stupid Does” is the headline over one Times reader comment, upvoted by 1,500 other Times readers, enough to qualify it as a “reader pick.” Said the comment, “Gee, who could have seen *that* coming?! I’m sooo tired of these yapping, ignorant, conspiracy-theory-addled anti-vax and anti-science people. They need to be across the board ignored and silenced. I’m tired of giving lunatics the time of day and acting like we have to listen to them.” The Times article hangs on “doctors around the country say.” It names six doctors: Meghan Hofto, Jessica Kirk, Robin Harrison, Taylor Rosenbaum, Sonali Meyer, Erin Charles. Kirk donated $250 in 2024 to the Democratic Victory PAC, federal campaign finance records show. Meyer gave $150 to a Democrat-aligned emergency physicians political action committee in 2024, another $150 in April 2026, $100 in October 2020 and $200 in November 2020, federal campaign finance records show. Rosenbaum gave two $47 contributions in October 2024 to the Harris campaign, records show. So at least three of the Times’s six “doctors around the country” participating in the panicdote story about a Trump-driven whooping cough outbreak are Democratic political donors. The Times doesn’t disclose that to readers, keeping it a secret just like the number of whooping cough cases in 2024 and in 2026. We’re happy to fill in the missing information here, at least until we are “silenced” the way the Times reader comment suggests.

READ MORE: New York Times Stirs Baseless Panic Over Trump, Vaccines, and Childhood Diseases

Additional reading:

A long-awaited New York Times piece on Graham Platner dropped Thursday evening. It cites three women who dated Platner and described “volatile and ‘toxic’ relationships that were unsettling and at times emotionally wrenching.” Platner, they said, “could be charming and charismatic” but “also demeaning to women and, in at least one case, even physically threatening. He drank heavily and was regularly unfaithful.”

The Times also provided additional information on Platner’s longstanding knowledge of the Nazi tattoo he had on his chest for nearly 20 years. Though Platner has said he was not aware that his “Totenkopf” was indeed a Nazi symbol until he ran for Senate, an ex-girlfriend told the Times that Platner and members of his Marine unit “saw a parallel between their unit and the Nazi Schutzstaffel, or S.S., unit, that used the skull-and-crossbones image.” Platner is also quoted in the piece as saying that he would “rape” a home intruder “to show them that I’m dominant.”

If such information makes Platner seem like a compulsive liar, that’s because he is: The Maine Monitor reported Thursday that Platner’s “hometown high school never lost its accreditation,” a claim he “once made to explain why he attended private institutions.”

Platner also updated his campaign website to acknowledge that he no longer “serves” as harbormaster, a claim he made repeatedly on the campaign trail. Platner resigned from the position—which is often cited as proof of his blue-collar bona fides but was mostly “clerical” and “generally consisted of collecting rent fees”—before launching his campaign, the Free Beacon reported.

Is it 2020 all over again? Axios reported on left-wing critics of artificial intelligence who say that AI “is perpetuating stereotypes and erasing cultural nuances for Indigenous groups and people of color.” A real quote from the piece states: “Some critics say the data grab is a new form of colonialism, where information gathering replaces Imperial-era land seizures while the AI companies—rather than a conquering nation—reap profits from marginalized groups.” Isn’t that sentence way too long for “smart brevity”?

Happy Friday, our full lineup is below.