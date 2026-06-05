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Capitan Kitty's avatar
Capitan Kitty
7dEdited

What this shows is that neither the Multnomah County program nor the California Shaman program were really meant to help the people they claimed to be targeting. I suspect that the taxpayer dollars funding these programs were all being siphoned off to Democrat-run organizations. They are a system of corrupt patronage for leftists. I hope these programs will be investigated for fraud.

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Unwoke in Idaho's avatar
Unwoke in Idaho
7d

Geez, if democrats didn’t have fraudulent programs to “run” using taxpayer dollars, they wouldn’t have anything to do.

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