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Matt's avatar
Matt
30m

I almost prefer the Hamas caucus-style unhinged freaks who can’t stop themselves from ranting about Israel. At least they’re not pissing on you and pretending it’s raining.

The attempts by cowards like this to try and pretend his vote is because of some deeply held patriotism to the United States and/or a principled commitment to fiscal stewardship are nauseating. Just admit you’re afraid of being primaried or, more likely, having one of the aforementioned Hamas caucusers firebomb your office.

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Orville L Williamson's avatar
Orville L Williamson
1m

He may have joined, be is not a Marine, he has absolutely no loyalty to the people that have been loyal to the U.S. forever from the first Jew arrival in America. I would like to know what the spineless whimp's position in the Corps was. He is worse the Schumer and all the DemonRots are socialists and anti America.

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