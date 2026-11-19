A window sign in a pizza restaurant in downtown Boston advertises halal meats, a sign of the rising Muslim population in the U.S. and worldwide, and of its economic and cultural clout. (Photo: Ira Stoll)

Islam will be the world’s largest religion in less than a decade, and by 2070, Muslims will outnumber Christians by more than 600 million adherents, a major new report from the Pew Research Center forecasts.

The report also projects changes in the U.S. "The United States will no longer have a Christian majority, though Christians will remain the biggest religious group in the country," the report says. "By 2070, Christians are expected to decline to less than half of the U.S. population, while religiously unaffiliated people will rise to about 41%. And Jews – who were the country’s third-largest religious group in 2020 – will be outnumbered by both Muslims and Hindus in 2070 if recent demographic trends continue."

The forecasts, if they turn out to be accurate, will have vast political and cultural implications. They are already visible in America, where New York City has a Muslim mayor and Michigan has a newly elected U.S. Senator who is being described as the first Muslim ever elected to the Senate. The Halal Guys describes itself as one of the fastest growing restaurant chains in America, and the halal food carts have displaced alternatives on the street corners of New York City. “Dozens of mosques have opened” in the Dallas-Fort Worth area of Texas, the New York Times recently reported. “In the four biggest Dallas-Fort Worth counties, the number of mosques nearly tripled to 76 by 2020, up from 28 two decades earlier, according to data from the Association of Religion Data Archives. In Collin County, a fast-growing suburban area north of Dallas, the number quadrupled, to 12 from three.”

The trends in Europe are even more advanced. Pew predicts that France, 9.1 percent Muslim and 46.5 percent Christian in 2020, will be 20 percent Muslim and 24.7 percent Christian by 2070.

The lead author of the report is Conrad Hackett, senior demographer and associate director of research at the Pew Research Center. Hackett has a doctorate in sociology from Princeton University and also has degrees from the Princeton Theological Seminary. In a question and answer-format article posted on the Pew website, he explains that the two main drivers of the projections are fertility differences and religious switching.

“Muslims have a total fertility rate of 3.1 children per woman, while Buddhists average 1.6 children per woman,” Hackett says. “In the United States and many European nations, religious switching is a cause of substantial religious change. The most common type of switching in the U.S. and around the world is from Christianity to no religion.”

“The United States is one of the countries where the population of religious ‘nones’ is expected to increase, from 30% in 2020 to 41% in 2070. Christians made up 64% of the total U.S. population in 2020, but that share is expected to fall to 48% in 2070,” Hackett says. “Currently, people who identify as Jewish when asked about their religion are the third-largest U.S. religious group, making up 1.7% of all Americans. By 2070, we project Muslims will be the third-largest group at nearly 4% of the population.”

He expresses a lot of confidence in the fertility-based assumptions, but less in the migration and switching patterns that dictate the country-based forecasts. “Generally, most 10-year-old Muslims will survive to be 15-year-old Muslims. Since we know that Muslims have the highest fertility and the youngest age distribution of all the groups we study, we can be quite confident that their share of the world’s population will increase,” he says. “It is impossible to know for certain what future migration and switching patterns will look like. In our main projection scenario, we assume that the recent migration and switching rates we’ve estimated will continue in the decades ahead. However, if migration or switching patterns change, our projections could be off.”

Hackett says an earlier projection, from 2015, was “similar to what actually happened,” though “in the United States and the United Kingdom, the shares of Christians dropped and the shares of religious ‘nones’ rose more than we anticipated.”

He also downplays the effect of changes to migration patterns. “This could have a big impact on some local religious landscapes. But about 96% of the world’s people currently live in the country where they were born. And in the future, for the countries where most people live, we project that natural population change – the difference between births and deaths – will produce more religious change than migration.”

The research was funded in part by a $3,315,000 grant from the John Templeton Foundation to the Pew Charitable Trusts. Templeton, founder of a mutual fund company, was a Presbyterian elder; the $3.6 billion foundation, based in Pennsylvania, backs a variety of research on religion, science, and human flourishing.

The findings pose challenges to Jewish, Christian, and Hindu leaders. Among the potential strategies already floated in response are:

— Trying to increase Jewish and Christian birth rates.

— Trying to reduce the converting-out rates.

— Adjusting immigration policies to reduce in-migration from Muslim countries.

— Doing what is possible to support and ally with more moderate rather than violent or extreme varieties of Islam.

None of those approaches is necessarily simple or easy, though there is ample precedent for religious and demographic trends to change trajectories. The Battle of Vienna in 1683, when Christian forces turned back the Ottomans, is one example. Yet at least in some quarters a kind of fatalism is taking hold. One American Jewish leader and writer, Irit Mizrahi Tratt, recently reposted to social media a video of what was described as “TERRIFYING: An imam at a mosque in Austin, Texas, was recorded calling for the execution of all infidels (non-Muslims) during last Friday’s prayer. ‘Count them by number, kill them one by one, and do not leave a single one of them alive.’” Said Tratt: “Jewish New Yorkers get asked all the time why we’re still here rather than move to friendlier states like Texas or Florida. The truth is that we cannot outrun these destructive Islamist trend lines- It’s happening across America.”

READ MORE: Islam Will Overtake Christianity by 2035 as World’s Largest Religion, New Pew Survey Predicts