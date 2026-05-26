“TrackAIPAC,” the social media account that demonizes lawmakers for supporting Israel and accuses them of acting as “foreign agents,” got its start on X as “California for Warren,” an account dedicated to promoting far-left senator Elizabeth Warren’s failed presidential campaign, a Free Beacon review found. At one point, the account described itself as part of the “Warren for President team.”

Years before the “AIPAC Tracker” began spewing bile at Israel and maligning Americans who back the Jewish state (according to TrackAIPAC, “a terrorist state, massacring innocents by the hundreds of thousands”), it was California for Warren, according to archives of the account. Created in April 2019, it described itself as “Californians supporting Elizabeth Warren for president” and as part of “#TeamWarren.” The account amassed thousands of followers by live-tweeting Warren’s speeches and coordinating with her campaign on volunteer efforts. At times, it appeared to be speaking for the Warren campaign, announcing a November 2019 event marking the opening of a new campaign office in Los Angeles: “The Warren for President team is excited to announce we will be opening our new LA Office on Sunday, November 24th!”

When Warren flamed out in March 2020, the account rebranded itself as “Warren Democrat” in an attempt to “move toward the general election.” In March 2024, it became “TrackAIPAC.”

“The transformation of California for Warren into TrackAIPAC raises questions about whether Warren or members of her team have signed off on the account’s strategy and tactics,” our Zach Kessel writes. “Most recently, the account promoted the New Jersey congressional campaign of Adam Hamawy, a longtime associate of the ‘Blind Sheikh’ terror mastermind, and signal-boosted a post likening the Jewish Democratic congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz (Fla.) to ‘Jim Crow Republicans.’ Warren, in fact, has not publicly commented on or directly interacted with TrackAIPAC, though the account frequently mentions her, thanking her in one June 2025 post for accusing Israel of ‘shooting at innocent people desperate for food.’”

READ MORE: Israel-Hating ‘TrackAIPAC’ Attack Account Used To Be Elizabeth Warren-Boosting ‘California for Warren,’ Raising Money for Her Presidential Bid

Deb Gesualdo (Massachusetts Teachers Association)

The newly elected vice president of Massachusetts’s top teachers’ union is a longtime left-wing activist who has denounced the United States as a “fascist oligarchy,” objected to national borders as a “construct of colonizers,” and pushed resolutions condemning Israel as “genocidal,” the Free Beacon‘s Alana Goodman reports.

Earlier this month, the Massachusetts Teachers Association—an affiliate of the National Education Association, the largest labor union in the United States—elected Deb Gesualdo as vice president. She’s a member of the union’s progressive caucus and of the Democratic Socialists of America and she’s been open about her anti-American and anti-Israel views.

In a post on the left-wing social media platform Bluesky, Gesualdo called for antigovernment uprisings against the “fascist” United States, writing that it was “beyond me that there’s still people who think we can legislate our way out of the fascist oligarchy that is the United States.” She also uses children’s cartoons to promote socialist and other far-left ideology: On TikTok, she posted a picture of Snoopy with a caption and voiceover denouncing national borders as a “construct of colonizers” that are “meant to control and exploit workers.” In another comment on Bluesky, she published an image of Hello Kitty alongside the message “No war but class war.” In 2023, she helped advance an MTA ceasefire resolution that accused Israel of carrying out a “genocidal assault” in Gaza and signed a letter calling on the NEA to stop using Holocaust education materials from the Anti-Defamation League, accusing the Jewish civil rights group of “Zionist supremacy.”

“Gesualdo’s rise in the MTA is a reflection of the far-left activism and antisemitism that has plagued the union in the wake of Hamas’s Oct. 7 terror attack,” Goodman writes. The union has faced intense criticism under its outgoing president, Max Page, for education materials it offered its teachers in the wake of Hamas’s Oct. 7 terror attack. They included an image of a dollar bill folded into a Star of David, something state representative Simon Cataldo, a Democrat, called “antisemitic imagery” during a 2025 hearing on antisemitism in Massachusetts’s public schools, the Free Press reported. Page testified at the hearing that he wouldn’t “evaluate” whether the image was antisemitic.

READ MORE: Meet the New Leader of Massachusetts’s Top Teachers’ Union, a DSA Member Who Says the US Is ‘Fascist,’ Borders Are for ‘Colonizers,’ and Israel Is ‘Genocidal’

Hansjörg Wyss / Getty Images

As U.S. policymakers highlight the American adversaries that are powering the opposition to data centers, records show that foreign billionaires and nonprofits have funneled tens of millions of dollars to the activist groups fueling data center opposition across the United States, the Free Beacon‘s Collin Anderson reports.

Chief among them is the Swiss billionaire Hansjörg Wyss, who has contributed nearly $14 million to four left-wing groups that signed a December 2025 letter calling for a moratorium on U.S. data centers: Indivisible Project, Americans for Financial Reform, the Sierra Club, and Greenpeace USA. Other signatories, including the environmental groups 350.org and Oil Change International, have taken millions from the U.K.-based Oak Foundation and the Danish nonprofit KR Foundation. The British hedge fund manager and climate activist Chris Hohn funds the U.S. group Extinction Rebellion, which also signed the letter.

Opposition efforts like the ones those groups are spearheading blocked or delayed data center projects making up $152 billion in potential investment in 2025, according to Data Center Watch, a boutique research firm that tracks such efforts. Interior Secretary Doug Burgum recently blamed growing public opposition to data centers on foreign-funded climate organizations that are shifting strategies as the American public sours on the climate movement.

“There are some states that are literally passing bans on AI data centers,” Burgum said on May 18. “And it’s not organic or local—some of this is foreign-sourced dark money coming in, and the people that used to fight on climate change have shifted. They don’t talk about climate change because they’ve realized it’s a losing argument—I can’t get people excited about one degree of climate change, but man, I can lie to them about why their electric bill went up.”

READ MORE: Foreign Donors Fuel US Data Center Opposition, Records Show

Elsewhere:

After a weekend of reports from President Donald Trump and others that an initial peace deal between the United States and Iran was imminent, Trump went public on Monday with a demand that suggests a deal is not as close as suggested. “It should be mandatory,” Trump said, that any agreement requires Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Pakistan, Turkey, Egypt, and Jordan to join the Abraham Accords and normalize relations with Israel. “The reason for this is that the Abraham Accords have been great for them, and will be even better for everybody, and bring true Power, Strength, and Peace to the Middle East for the first time in 5,000 years,” Trump said, adding that “it will only be a Great Deal for all or, no Deal at all.”

The widow of the late war hero and “American Sniper” Chris Kyle unloaded on Maine Senate candidate Graham Platner over his comments, first reported in the Free Beacon, smearing Kyle as a criminal who deliberately shot innocent civilians in Iraq in order to inflate his kill numbers. “Nothing says I want attention more than disparaging a national hero who’s also dead,” said Taya Kyle. “It is cowardly, it’s lowbrow to lie about somebody else, and it distracts from what you’ve probably said.”

Federal law enforcement officials served subpoenas to anti-American influencer (and New Jersey native) Hasan Piker and the American founder of far-left Chinese Communist Party front group Code Pink, Medea Benjamin, “as part of a wider investigation into whether U.S. organizations and leaders violated U.S. laws and sanctions in supporting Cuba’s communist regime,” Fox News reported. It couldn’t have happened to two nicer people.

The Democratic Party isn’t done sniping at DNC chair Ken Martin over his release of the embarrassing 2024 election autopsy report that he himself commissioned. Party activists “are beginning to reach out to donors and elected officials to put pressure on Martin to step down and are brainstorming potential replacements,” including former Montana senator Jon Tester (not interested), Michigan governor Gretchen Whitmer (not interested), and former DNC chair and ex-Virginia governor Terry McAuliffe (lost his last race in embarrassing fashion), Politico reported. Good luck to all!

Taylor Lorenz, the “internet culture” reporter formerly of the New York Times and the Washington Post, said—publicly—that she hopes New York City mayor Zohran Mamdani will remedy the lack of cashew-based cream cheese on offer at the city’s bagel shops: “NYC bagel shops need to get with the times. The bagels in LA suck, but all the LA bagel shops at least use cashew-based vegan cream cheese. NYC bagel shops almost never have vegan cc or they’re using hyper processed Tofutti. I hope Zohran can remedy this.”

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