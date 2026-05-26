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MICHAEL MARKOVITCH's avatar
MICHAEL MARKOVITCH
May 26

Medea Benjamin lived in Cuba for some time in the late 70s and early 80s, apparently had a child while living there. And how was someone like Gesualdo ever allowed to teach our children in the first place?

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Larry
May 26

I fail to see whats wrong with tracking which donors are influencing our politicians. And it doesnt take a genius to connect tge dots between donors and votes. Did we no just watch 15 million poured into the campaign of Gallrein in an effort to defeat the most constitutionally conservative congressman in DC?

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