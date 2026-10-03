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AI for Healthcare's avatar
AI for Healthcare
Oct 3

Javier Milei is one of the most prescient and honest of the world leaders. Milei is steering Argentina towards recovery and stability. Those in Europe are duplicitous and corrupt socialists who routinely blame their socialist economic failures on capitalists. The UN is as corrupt and dishonest and should be disbanded. At the very least, the US should defund the UN.

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Robert Walker's avatar
Robert Walker
Oct 3

Just another WACKO Muslim! You have to ask why Iran cannot have a nuke.

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