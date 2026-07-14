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Swearus's avatar
Swearus
5h

Shouldn’t the FBI be scooping up some people? Since they are making terroristic threats toward the US.

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MichaelH: Storyteller's avatar
MichaelH: Storyteller
5h

There are multiple militias throughout the US that are prepared and willing to fight any domestic terrorists that make any attack on US soil. There was a time when the American gun owners made up one of the best armed militaries in the world and could fend off any attack on US soil with relative ease. Thanks to poopy pants joe and his open borders policy we are now facing a large number of anti-American forces that are laying in wait for their time to strike. The silent majority has to stop being so damned silent and speak out against the socialist/commie BULLSHIT.

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