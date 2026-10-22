The Israeli journalist Amit Segal has become the go-to newsmaker and analyst of the U.S.-Israel relationship and his daily newsletter, It’s Noon in Israel, is a must-read. Between now and the conclusion of the Israeli elections, the Washington Free Beacon will bring that newsletter straight to our readers, republishing it here daily.

— Eliana Johnson

View of a giant election campaign poster displayed on a building in the southern Israeli city of Ashdod, showing Prime Minister and Likud party chairman Benjamin Netanyahu alongside leaders of opposition parties, with the slogan “Right or Palestine,” ahead of Israel’s upcoming general elections, October 5, 2026. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

It’s Thursday, October 22, and we’re five days from the election. This is the last chance to define the message to voters, and three of the closing ads capture the anxieties and aspirations of this race.

The soft-spoken general, former IDF chief of staff Gadi Eisenkot, didn’t opt for subtlety. He kept it short and sweet: for Bibi to fall, Yashar! needs to finish as the largest party. It’s a compelling message for much of his base, for whom toppling Netanyahu was the primary reason they chose Eisenkot. It’s less compelling for voters oscillating between the Change and Coalition blocs.

That’s hardly surprising. Eisenkot has long since given up on persuading the undecided, most of whom are Likud refugees looking for something to the right of him. Instead, his campaign is focused on stripping votes from his fellow opposition parties. Finishing first gives him the most options once the votes are counted. His path to a majority doesn’t run through the ballot box but through what comes after it: Likud defectors or Arab support. Either way, the weaker the rest of the opposition, the better.

Likud was no subtler. Its ad depicts the final moments of Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah in his bunker, watching Netanyahu speak. As many will remember, it’s loosely based on true events. Netanyahu did address the U.N. General Assembly on the day Nasrallah was killed, though the strike came hours after he left the podium. Whether Nasrallah spent his last moments watching a replay is anyone’s guess.

But that’s the heart of Bibi’s pitch. Don’t think about October 7. Think about September 27, the day I killed Nasrallah, or February 28, when I struck Iran wing to wing with the United States. Bibi, as the ad’s closing line promises, “doesn’t surrender.” Israel is stronger than ever, and it’s all thanks to one man.

This ad isn’t aimed at the opposition either. Waving Nasrallah’s corpse won’t persuade anyone who opposes the coalition to switch sides. It’s there to remind demoralized Likud voters that Bibi is as Bibi as ever.

That probably won’t be enough to carry his coalition to the magic number of 61. Like Eisenkot, Netanyahu’s path to victory runs less through the ballot box than through the day after. If he can form a blocking bloc, he denies Eisenkot a government and either forces another round, staying on as caretaker prime minister in the meantime, or, his preference, forces Eisenkot into a unity government.

Religious Zionism’s campaign won’t decide the election, but it’s a good window into a fight most voters aren’t paying attention to. The party is running against two opponents at once: the left, and the smaller parties on its own side. What’s interesting is how it uses the first to go after the second.

In Israel, which bloc you vote for is less a political choice than part of who you are. For a lot of right-wing voters, the one thing that isn’t up for discussion is that the next government will be “right-wing.” In practice, that largely boils down to Bibi being in it. Everything else is negotiable. That’s the voter former IDF Brig. Gen. Ofer Winter is courting: someone who’s had enough of the familiar names but isn’t going to cross over to the opposition to find new ones.

It would be a decent pitch if Winter were safely above the 3.25 percent threshold. He isn’t, and as it stands a fair number of the votes he’s picking up could end up wasted. Rather than question Winter’s right-wing credentials, which would take some convincing, Religious Zionism simply waves Democrats leader Yair Golan in voters’ faces. Getting voters to doubt a candidate is hard work. Getting them to worry their vote will be wasted is a lot easier. Winter is facing a pile-on from the entire right, but he’s determined to see the race through to the finish.

More broadly, the effort going into squeezing the small parties tells you how close this election is. Eisenkot is squeezing the opposition for every vote he can get, Bibi is squeezing his base for turnout, and Religious Zionism is trying to squeeze Winter to death. Everyone is looking for the extra drop of juice that decides this election.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange. September 07, 2026. (Miriam Alster/FLASH)

5.6 percent. That’s how much the Bank of Israel now expects the economy to grow this year, up from 4 percent in its July forecast. For 2027, it projects 7.5 percent, up from 5.5 percent. Second-quarter growth, annualized, came in at 15.4 percent, and the Bank says the third quarter points to more of the same.

These are not the numbers of a country three years into a multi-front war. If the forecast holds, Israel would outgrow every economy in the OECD, war or no war.

You’d hardly know it. The headlines went to the interest rate, which the Bank held at 3.25 percent, exactly as every economist polled expected.

There is a catch, and it’s the same thing driving the boom. Much of the upward revision comes from production abroad by Israeli firms, essentially high tech. Israel’s economy is racing ahead, but on one wheel. That output counts toward GDP, yet as Governor Amir Yaron pointed out, it doesn’t use many Israeli workers or much Israeli capital, and most of the income never reaches Israeli households. Strip it out, and growth drops to 3.4 percent in 2026 and 5.1 percent in 2027.

Even the discounted version would be the envy of most of Europe. And the 7.5 percent headline is sturdier than it looks. It’s built on edge-case assumptions that are already partly priced in, so barring another round with Iran, the real number shouldn’t land more than a point or a point and a half away. Call the floor for 2027 around 6 percent.

The rest of the forecast is similarly optimistic. Unemployment is expected to average 3 percent in 2027. Inflation sits at 1.5 percent this year and 2.1 percent next, comfortably inside the target range. Debt-to-GDP is projected to fall from about 68 percent at the end of 2026 to 66.5 percent a year later. The deficit is projected at 4.4 percent of GDP this year and 4.6 percent next, provided defense spending doesn’t grow beyond what’s already budgeted. For a country that may be on the edge of another war with Iran, that’s quite a proviso.

Yaron, for his part, wasn’t celebrating. He warned that the next government will face tough fiscal choices and will need serious growth-enhancing reforms if the economy is going to stay this resilient.

Next Tuesday, Israelis vote after a campaign that has argued about nearly everything except the economy. Judging by the Bank’s numbers, the economy hasn’t noticed.