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Kiki R's avatar
Kiki R
4d

Thanks! Surprisingly interesting.

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Adam Weiser's avatar
Adam Weiser
4d

The positive news on the Israeli economy will be weaponized against Israel by her detractors. ‘Why should the US fund Israel when the US economy suffers from x, y, or z?’ Sigh.

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