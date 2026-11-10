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John Lammi's avatar
John Lammi
1h

Perhaps Finland’s parliament had after WWII equal percentages

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Allan W's avatar
Allan W
40m

The first part of today’s report, very touching and inspiring. Certainly not true of US senators, and Congress people families being exposed to the consequences of war. Second part regarding “justice“ Disturbing and uninspiring

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