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Frankl horelenberg's avatar
Frankl horelenberg
1h

Pls ? Amit, ur thoughts on? (Marc Shulmans comments as of last 3.1/2 yrs.

If u have, got " ha shman" ×? Todah?!

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Steve's avatar
Steve
3h

Shame on the IDF. Otherwise, your column is all Hebrew to me. And probably a lot of others, which is probably why you hardly ever get any comments. Maybe someday you will get around to explaining what each of Israel's splinters parties actually stands for. Likud and the Arabs we know what they stand for. None of the rest. apparently, they are the anybody-but-Netanyahu party. Just like we have many political sub-factions of both parties that are anybody-but-Trump.

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