The Israeli journalist Amit Segal has become the go-to newsmaker and analyst of the U.S.-Israel relationship and his daily newsletter, It’s Noon in Israel, is a must-read. Between now and the conclusion of the Israeli elections, the Washington Free Beacon will bring that newsletter straight to our readers, republishing it here daily.

— Eliana Johnson

It’s Wednesday, October 28, and with about 77 percent of the vote counted, Netanyahu’s coalition parties hold 54 seats to the change bloc’s 49. The Joint List has 11 and Ra’am six. Likud leads with 27 seats, followed by Gadi Eisenkot’s Yashar with 22 and Naftali Bennett’s Beyachad with 12. The Democrats have eight, while United Torah Judaism, Yisrael Beiteinu, Otzma Yehudit and Shas each have seven, and Religious Zionism, running with Zehut, has six. These numbers will still shift, and the double-envelope ballots, cast by soldiers and other special voters, have yet to be counted.

Israeli Prime Minister and Likud party chairman Benjamin Netanyahu at the Likud party’s election headquarters at Binyanei HaUma (Jerusalem International Convention Center) in Jerusalem, following Israel’s general elections, early October 28, 2026. (Chaim Goldberg/Flash90)

Last night, the exit polls told one story: Netanyahu had lost, but it wasn’t clear who on the other side had won. This morning, the results are telling another. Netanyahu hasn’t won yet, but the change bloc has clearly lost.

I’ve covered politics since the start of the century. I have never seen a camp organize for an election as impeccably, as efficiently and as energetically as the change bloc did. It signed model surplus-vote agreements, so that no leftover votes would go to waste, and ran an unprecedented operation flying Israelis home from abroad to vote. And by the actual count, it ended up with more or less the same number of seats as in the last election.

Demography beat energy, and the message also proved flawed and unsuccessful. The public wasn’t convinced that the war had been a total victory, as Netanyahu claimed, but it also refused to buy the opposition’s claim that it was a total failure. It was repelled by Haredi draft-dodging, but didn’t think the solution was a minority government propped up by draft refusers and anti-Zionists. It was disgusted when ultra-Orthodox protesters chanted “We do not believe in the rule of the Zionists,” but it was just as shocked when “Biladi, Biladi,” the Palestinian national anthem, was sung at the Joint List’s headquarters last night.

Netanyahu’s position changed completely between the release of the exit polls and the arrival of the real results. Last night it seemed clear that Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana, a Likud loyalist, would be ousted and that, one way or another, Gadi Eisenkot, the former IDF chief of staff, would form a minority government. Now, by the criteria Eisenkot himself set, he has lost the legitimacy to form such a government. He promised he wouldn’t rely on the Arab parties’ votes, yet without a majority he would now need the active support of the Joint List, which looks futile and pointless. In post-October 7 Israel, there is no chance that a coalition including six candidates who lost immediate family to Hamas could last long alongside Joint List lawmakers who claim Hamas is simply a charitable organization.

After the 1967 war, Defense Minister Moshe Dayan famously said Israel was waiting for the Arabs to call. In the same spirit, Netanyahu in effect told the change camp before dawn: here’s my phone number, feel free to use it. Yisrael Beiteinu’s Avigdor Lieberman, former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Eisenkot now face a dilemma from hell. They can go to another election, one that Israelis abroad will no longer fly home for. They can try to join Netanyahu’s bloc on tough terms, breaking their campaign pledges never to sit with him. Or they can beg the Islamist Ra’am and the Joint List, now drunk on their success, for support.

And one final note: for the entire campaign, we searched for a third bloc, a centrist unity bloc between Netanyahu and his rivals. Candidates included Benny Gantz and former UN Ambassador Gilad Erdan, former general Ofer Winter and economist Yaron Zelekha, former Culture Minister Hili Tropper and who even remembers who else. They all collapsed, evaporated or vanished. And now it turns out the unity bloc may have been the Arab parties all along. Their historic, almost hysterical turnout, at rates that will need careful examination, shattered both sides’ dreams of a 61-seat majority. It reminded Jews on both sides that, after years of division, they may have to learn to sit together after all.

Joint List party chairman Yousef Jabareen and supporters gather at the party’s election headquarters in the northern Israeli city of Nazareth, following the closing of polling stations on Israel’s general election night, October 27, 2026. (Sharon Leibel/Flash90)

Yesterday about 80 percent of the eligible Arab voters went out to vote. For reference, in the last election it was 53.2 percent. In 2021 it was 44.6 percent. The highest figure in the past 25 years, set in March 2020 at the peak of the united Joint List, was 64.8 percent. To find Arab turnout at this level, you have to go back to the 1950s and 1960s, when Arab villages voted en masse under the shadow of the military government and the patronage of Mapai. A jump of nearly 27 points in a single cycle has no precedent, in this sector or in any other.

Some of it can be explained. A reunited Joint List, a record wave of murders in Arab towns, four years of not the most friendly government, and well-funded get-out-the-vote operations all pushed turnout up. But does that really add up to 27 points?

On election day, police detained three Negev residents, one of them a senior figure at Siyua 48, the charity widely seen as part of the parent organization behind Ra’am. According to police, they were carrying tens of thousands of shekels in cash, packed in envelopes marked “A gift from the Islamic Movement.” Overnight, according to right-wing lawmakers, polling observers in Arab towns reported voters arriving at the ballot box holding fuel cards and gift cards they had been handed at the entrance, and some voters allegedly said the cards were payment for voting Ra’am.

This morning, a group led by Knesset Interior Committee Chairman Yitzhak Kroizer wrote to Central Elections Committee Chairman Justice Noam Sohlberg and Shin Bet chief David Zini. They called the turnout jump “unexplained and without any statistical logic” and accused Ra’am of “stealing the election” through wholesale vote-buying. They demanded that every Ra’am ballot be disqualified until the scale of the fraud is clear. The letter also revisits Siyua 48’s history. In 2021, the watchdog group Ad Kan alleged it had funneled tens of millions of shekels a year to Hamas. Bank Leumi froze its accounts in 2023, and in July 2025 the Registrar of Nonprofits recommended dissolving it.

Disqualifying an entire party’s vote is not going to happen. But the questions will not go away. If cash envelopes and gift cards moved even a fraction of a seat, in an election decided by a handful of seats and a 3.25 percent threshold, they could have decided who clears the line and whether Netanyahu or Eisenkot gets to 61. The Central Elections Committee and the police now have one week until the official results to show the public that the count can be trusted.