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Troy Goldenberg's avatar
Troy Goldenberg
18m

Could you explain who would have been more likely to win if the Arab vote was more in line with a 55% turnout? Would it be as simple as likud and Netanyahu, having the most seats now, would capture a greater percentage of seats (and possibly the 61 needed), or is it more complicated than that?

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Wantanabe's avatar
Wantanabe
16m

Amit doesn't want to lose his day job 🙂

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