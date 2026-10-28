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Mark's avatar
Mark
11h

Despite his issues, I would keep voting for Trump and the Israelis keep voting for Bibi. People like strong leaders.

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ReeCee's avatar
ReeCee
11h

I pray Bibi wins and Trump team wins in USA . Deport all Islamists and ban Islam in Europe and USA in order to survive. Be like Poland .

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