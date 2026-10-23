The Israeli journalist Amit Segal has become the go-to newsmaker and analyst of the U.S.-Israel relationship and his daily newsletter, It’s Noon in Israel, is a must-read. Between now and the conclusion of the Israeli elections, the Washington Free Beacon will bring that newsletter straight to our readers, republishing it here daily.

— Eliana Johnson

Benjamin Netanyahu greeting supporters and surrounded by security personnel during a campaign tour in Ashdod on September 29, 2026. (Liron Moldovan/Flash90)

It’s Friday, October 23, and one sentence from Benjamin Netanyahu this week should have made every ear perk up: “We have two years left of my great friend Donald Trump’s presidency, two years to finish the job.” In that sentence, for the first time in 12 races for prime minister, is Netanyahu marking an end date?

Since 2015 the Likud campaign has toyed with such a declaration, tested it in polls and always backed off at the last moment. It’s called “iron,” the link between the words “prime minister” and “Benjamin Netanyahu.” The original argument is that many swing voters will find it easier to support him for final arrangements for one last job (toppling the regime in Iran, peace with Saudi Arabia and Lebanon) if they know it ends afterward. But in most polls the result is that it deters more voters than it attracts. If it turns out, by mistake, that Netanyahu is a mortal of flesh and blood, and not someone with the prime minister’s office registered in his name in the land registry, then why not vote for someone else?

This time it may be different. First, because Netanyahu, who turned 77 this week, is no longer a kid. Second, because the next American president will in any case be much tougher than the current one. Some people are ready to swear they heard from the prime minister over the past year that he intends to step down around 2028 or 2029, around the end of the 47th president’s term. As is well known, the election for president of the state will be held here in a year and a half, ostensibly a perfect clearing of the desk: closing the open ends in the Middle East, a state role for seven years and an end to the criminal proceedings. It’s all perfect, except that last time he wasn’t interested. His answer to a similar proposal in the previous round, in 2021, was cutting: “If it’s going to be a prison, I’d rather have the original.”

This election offers the oldest gallery to face voters in many years. Netanyahu is in his eighth decade; Avigdor Liberman, the Yisrael Beytenu leader, and Aryeh Deri, the Shas leader, are approaching 70; and former IDF Chief of Staff Gadi Eisenkot and Democrats leader Yair Golan are in their mid-60s. No wonder Naftali Bennett, soon to be 55, boasts of his connection with first-time voters. As in the old joke: young at heart seeks young for her age. For Liberman this may be his last Knesset if he realizes his dream of heading the government. Who knows how long Deri will have the strength, and how many tries Eisenkot and Golan will get.

Personally, I think this is Netanyahu’s last term. And trust me, because that’s exactly what I thought during his past three terms.

Election campaign billboards featuring Yashar party chairman Gadi Eisenkot, right, and Likud party chairman Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu alongside opposition leaders are displayed along a roadside in the northern Israeli city of Haifa, ahead of Israel’s upcoming general elections, October 17, 2026. (Sharon Leibel/Flash90)

The 2026 election is a rare case in which the hangover arrived before the party even started. Turnout is likely to be the highest in years, perhaps the highest this century. And still, the opposition’s most optimistic scenario is a minority government, and most of the coalition’s hopes come down to keeping the other side from winning.

Several events that felt dramatic at the time have passed since the campaign began, and who remembers them now? A plane that was hijacked and nearly crashed into Ben Gurion Airport, a huge strike at that same airport, a legislative marathon in the Knesset for the Haredim, fiber-optic drones in Lebanon. All of it passed as if nothing had happened.

What will matter? Without doubt, the single most decisive strategic move of this election is Netanyahu’s decision to go for the head of Ofer Winter, the retired general turned party leader. In the polls placed on his desk every morning, the Amcha Yisrael party is listed under the “left bloc.” Netanyahu decided to bring it down out of a deep conviction that it would end up with Liberman and his partners. The right-wing bloc after October 7 is not big enough to absorb a burning of votes on that scale, even by the most flattering polls. Winter, three new Haredi parties and the ultra-Orthodox religious Zionist party Noam can be the whole difference between a tie and a loss, or between a win and a tie, depending on which polls you look at.

The past week was devoted to a hopeless effort to get the stubborn officer to withdraw. Lali Deri, a candidate on Winter’s list, was sitting on the porch of her home in Eli this week with a drink to unwind from another day of campaigning, when an unfamiliar silhouette suddenly approached the house. It was Likud Minister Orit Strock, who had come to persuade her to quit the list and somehow set off a domino effect.

On the other side, the problem isn’t counting the votes but what comes after. A senior politician summed up Eisenkot’s dilemma this week: “If he forms a government with Arab votes he’s finished; if he doesn’t, they finish him.”

Indeed, a Samson’s choice. Veteran chiefs of staff never die; they only fade away, and anyone sensible in the camp understands that what happened to Benny Gantz, another former chief of staff, with his 35 seats could happen to Eisenkot with the 24 he’s polling. Liberman explained this week, with a good deal of logic, that forming a government with Arab votes (from parties “that define Hamas as a charity organization,” in his words) would bring Netanyahu back before long with 70 seats. If the polls hold, a double struggle is expected after the election, between Eisenkot and Golan on one side and Liberman and Bennett on the other. The first pair will want to form a minority government. The second will offer the Defendant Law (details below) as a substitute for hope. Eisenkot will want to act under the radar so he doesn’t pay an electoral price if he fails. Liberman won’t want to be seen as the man who thwarted the chance to replace Netanyahu.

There is no way to reconcile the gap between the polls on the different channels and the internal party polls. It isn’t sampling error and it isn’t deliberate manipulation. Politicians like to deceive, but not themselves. In the opposition this week they noticed a drift toward them in the polls, which puts them back in the zone where governments can be formed. Turnout there will undoubtedly break records going back years. In the coalition they detected an awakening and a rise in turnout in their own polls. They report a passionate reception wherever Netanyahu, Otzma Yehudit leader Itamar Ben Gvir and Religious Zionism leader Bezalel Smotrich show up. One side smells 1977 approaching, a change of government after a traumatic war. The other sees a repeat of 1981, a win against all odds and all polls. The public is bracing for 2019 A and B, a nightmarish cycle of tie and paralysis.

Footage from this morning’s terror attack near Hebron.

In a tragic end to a week marked by increasing discussion of settler violence, Israelis woke up to reports of another terrorist attack in Judea and Samaria. Early this morning, two gunmen pulled up near Judea Junction on Route 35, just outside Hebron, and opened fire on an IDF pillbox.

For more than 20 minutes, the junction was a firefight. A medic filmed himself shouting that the shooting hadn’t stopped and the wounded couldn’t be reached. Others took cover behind an armored ambulance. Five people were hurt, two of them critically.

Both attackers were killed as they tried to escape, and troops discovered a large stock of ammunition in their car. A far worse attack, said Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir, had been averted.

The families whose Shabbat preparations turned into hospital vigils already know how this story ends: quietly. New York politician Brad Lander will not jump halfway across the world to escort Israelis to work and back. No delegation of diplomats will tour the junction or express outrage over constant Palestinian violence. Those families also are all too familiar with what Lander himself observed this week: “violence unfortunately is never far away.”

The reasoning for this blindness is simple, if morally bankrupt. Israeli presence in the area is seen as illegitimate, and so violence against Israelis is treated as justified, though such things are not said in polite society, merely implied. Never mind that men who intended to bypass the checkpoint are unlikely to be fussy about where the international community draws its borders. Ironically, that justification is the same logic that drives the nationalist violence those same voices are so fond of condemning.

If it was not entirely self-evident, I will state it clearly: You do not discourage violence by deciding whose lives are expendable.

Shabbat Shalom! We will be back on Sunday.