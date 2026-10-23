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Soroosh's avatar
Soroosh
3d

Bibi’s arguably the greatest politician of our generation.

Win or lose, may his legacy be the repayment of a two-and-a-half-millennia-old debt: the Cyrus Accords.

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Capitan Kitty's avatar
Capitan Kitty
3d

Re “settler violence”, Melanie Philips explains it for you here: https://melaniephillips.substack.com/p/the-war-against-the-jews-in-judea?r=5kff6m&utm_medium=ios

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