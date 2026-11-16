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Rabbi Menachem Levine's avatar
Rabbi Menachem Levine
42m

President Biden was a Friend of Israel but not a Strong Friend of Israel. At times hindered them from doing what they needed to protect themselves. He also did not stand up to the Far Left of his party on Israel and anti-Semitism.

https://substack.com/@thinktorah/note/c-79884284

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Urey W. Patrick's avatar
Urey W. Patrick
35m

In summary, cannot improve on this... "In 2014, Robert Gates, Barack Obama’s defense secretary, wrote that Biden had been “wrong on nearly every major foreign policy and national security issue” for four decades. This book confirms the count now stands at five."

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