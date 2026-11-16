The Israeli journalist Amit Segal has become the go-to newsmaker and analyst of the U.S.-Israel relationship and his daily newsletter, It’s Noon in Israel, is a must-read. Between now and the conclusion of the Israeli elections, the Washington Free Beacon will bring that newsletter straight to our readers, republishing it here daily.

— Eliana Johnson

A large wall mural near kibbutz Galuyot in Tel Aviv, depicting U.S. president Joe Biden as a superhero defending Israel. April 15, 2024. (Miriam Alster/FLASH90)

It’s Monday, November 16, and the Biden-Netanyahu relationship has entered its literary phase. In excerpts from his new memoir published Friday, the former president takes aim at Benjamin Netanyahu’s “inability to think like a statesman and safeguard Israel’s long-term interests, not just his own short-term political needs.” It’s a fair standard, one that Biden himself failed to meet.

For a presidency as contested as Biden’s, and a war as divisive as the one he oversaw, Promise Me, America was always going to be an apologia. But like his Israel policy itself, it is muddled and riddled with contradictions.

The first comes before the war even begins. “Every democratic country gets to choose its leader, and I work with those leaders,” Biden writes, and in the next breath explains that protecting Israel, to him, meant protecting it “both from its enemies and itself.”

On the war itself, the explanations shift. “Even in the earliest minutes,” Biden writes, he sensed the response would be “overwhelming,” to compensate for what was “close to dereliction of duty” on Netanyahu’s part. A few pages later he braces for “a furious and embarrassed Netanyahu government.” Yet when he describes the actual fighting, he admits the tunnels left Israel no choice but a ground war, and the operation, he admits, was “a smaller attack than we had envisioned.”

Biden never actually accuses Israel of anything. He names no strike, no operation and no rule broken. Even Netanyahu stands accused of little beyond keeping an extreme coalition and breaking unnamed promises. What he offers instead is a fog of “civilian casualties,” a toll “rising quickly” according to the media and aid groups, and a “familiar pattern” of promises followed by “another aggressive action.” Even his anger at “the devastation inflicted by Israel’s campaign” is answered in the next sentence with Hamas hiding under hospitals and schools. Israel had a “moral or legal responsibility” to protect civilians, he writes, but the book never says it failed to meet it.

In one paragraph he concedes that Hamas hid “in and under” apartment buildings, schools, hospitals and mosques, using Gazans as human shields. Yet a few sentences later he complains that when challenged, the Israelis “always had an explanation or excuse.”

What fills the pages is a vocabulary of restraint: averting “a wider war,” walking back “tensions,” keeping the region from “total conflagration.” The achievements he claims are as grand as his ambitions: the epilogue boasts of “historic cease-fires between Israel and its neighbors.” The Gaza truce collapsed two months after he left office, and the Lebanon front was burning again within two years.

Iran, meanwhile, barely registers. It appears as Trump’s blunder for abandoning the nuclear deal, and as the patron behind Hamas and Hezbollah. Biden lingers proudly over his October 2023 warning, “Don’t,” but omits the second time he said it to Iran, in April 2024, a day before Tehran attacked.

In 2014, Robert Gates, Barack Obama’s defense secretary, wrote that Biden had been “wrong on nearly every major foreign policy and national security issue” for four decades. This book confirms the count now stands at five.

One cannot read the memoir apart from the campaign his former officials have waged since leaving office. Matthew Miller, who defended Israel from the State Department podium for 15 months, now says Israel “without a doubt” committed war crimes. Jake Sullivan, the former national security adviser who lobbied Congress against blocking arms, now calls an embargo “totally credible.” Kamala Harris now says genocide is “a question that needs to be asked.”

To his credit, Biden does not join the recent bipartisan pastime of blaming Israel for the electoral defeat. But the book shows a remarkable lack of statesmanship. The only consistent position is inconsistency. Whether out of a need to justify an incoherent policy, because he genuinely never decided, or because the autopen that wrote this memoir was set to “nuanced,” his reflection on the war is devoid of doctrine or strategy. What he offers instead is vibe policy: decisions explained by feelings rather than principles, and judged by intentions rather than results.

Vibe policy looks to be the future of the Democratic approach to Israel, though it will likely come without the warmth of a man who proudly called himself a Zionist.

The English novelist Graham Greene once described an American abroad as one of whom one could say: “I never knew a man who had better motives for all the trouble he caused.” Israelis will likely remember Biden the same way, with more gratitude, but no less exasperation.

Palestinians are seen inside and near tents sheltering displaced families amid heavy rainfall and flooding in Gaza City, November 7, 2026. (Ali Hassan/Flash90)

Winter has arrived in the Gaza Strip. With the rain has come a storm of criticism over Israel’s failure to shelter displaced Gazans. As usual, there is a notable omission.

Threats from Hamas forced the UN Development Programme to abandon a plan to install improved shelters for families living in tents, according to a Ramallah-based Palestinian Authority official who spoke to the Arabic-language outlet Jusoor. The official, who was not authorized to speak publicly, said Hamas threatened PA staff working on the project with kneecapping.

In February, UNDP began replacing 300 tents in Gaza City’s Al-Zaytoun neighborhood with 19-square-meter prefabricated units—sealed doors, ventilation windows, solar lighting. In April, Alessandro Mrakic, head of UNDP’s Gaza office, said the units would provide “more dignity, privacy, and protection during the winter.” Around 4,000 were planned.

The problem was who was involved.

The PA’s Ministry of Public Works and Housing ran the surveys and dealt with camp residents. In September, the official said, Hamas summoned its staff and told them to stop. They didn’t. A week later, Hamas summoned them again and made them sign a pledge to stay out of the camps. Violators would be kneecapped.

Hamas saw the project as a threat to its control of the camps. When reached for comment, Gaza-based ministry officials declined to comment. “We don’t want to create more problems,” one said. But according to Palestinian analyst Ahmed Fouad Alkhatib, Public Works staff had been coerced into signing pledges not to run humanitarian projects without Hamas approval, under threat of “field justice.”

To no one’s surprise, the UN has plenty to say about Israel: OCHA’s update asked for “humanitarian funding and Israeli approvals,” and the UN has endorsed the Board of Peace’s criticism of Israel’s flood response. Hamas political bureau chief Khalil al-Hayya joined the chorus, urging Arab and Islamic states to act on Gaza’s winter crisis and stressed the need for safe, dignified housing for the displaced.

Few things are more stereotypically Hamas then that.