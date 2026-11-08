The Israeli journalist Amit Segal has become the go-to newsmaker and analyst of the U.S.-Israel relationship and his daily newsletter, It’s Noon in Israel, is a must-read. Between now and the conclusion of the Israeli elections, the Washington Free Beacon will bring that newsletter straight to our readers, republishing it here daily.

— Eliana Johnson

Yashar party chairman Gadi Eisenkot alongside members of his party at the party’s election headquarters in Tel Aviv, following the closing of polling stations and the release of exit poll results on Israel’s general election night, October 28, 2026. (Avshalom Sassoni/Flash90)

It’s Sunday, November 8, and this evening President Isaac Herzog will hand Yashar chairman Gadi Eisenkot the ball. Now all he needs is a team.

With the support of his own Yashar, Naftali Bennett’s Beyachad, Yair Golan’s Democrats, Avigdor Lieberman’s Yisrael Beytenu and the two Arab parties, Ra’am and the Joint List, Eisenkot received a comfortable 67 recommendations to form a government compared to Benjamin Netanyahu’s measly 46.

Eisenkot’s problem is that not all his potential teammates want to play together.

The general-turned-captain’s game plan is to stitch the 19 Arab seats to the 48 change bloc votes. With the eight seats of the more moderate Ra’am offering active support while the hard-line anti-Zionist Joint List sits on its hands, the minority government can easily overpower the 53 seats in Bibi’s bloc that would vote against. The plan has backing on Eisenkot’s left. Democrats chairman Yair Golan has publicly called an Arab party’s place in government “natural, right, appropriate.”

Meanwhile, on his right flank, Avigdor Lieberman has his own dream team. In a maneuver that surprised both Eisenkot and his own voters, Lieberman has become the champion of bringing the 13 ultra-Orthodox seats over from the coalition. The man who proposed stripping ultra-Orthodox draft evaders of the vote would now rather count on their votes than sit with Arab parties. United Torah Judaism has already paid a down payment by depriving Bibi of thier recommendations to form a government. Whether out of security consciousness or the electoral tastes of his base, Liberman would rather swallow the Haredi flavor of anti-Zionism than the Arab variety. Eisenkot disagrees. He campaigned on three promises: no Arabs, no Haredim, no Bibi. He would like to break them in that order.

Golan has extended a more tentative hand to Lieberman’s idea. Of the three promises, the only one he cares about keeping is the last.

But one cannot forget the most important player on the field: Naftali Bennett. His 12 seats are indispensable to any lineup, but so far has refrained from endorsing any option. The candidate who pledged a coalition of “those who serve” has little to gain from an minority government albatross whether Arab or Haredi.

Bennett is still suffering the aftershocks of his last Arab-reliant government, and replacing Ra’am leader Mansour Abbas with United Torah Judaism MK Meir Porush is unlikely to fix the problem.

In the long term, Bennett’s future doesn’t lie in the Never Bibi camp. He would much rather find a path back to his old homeland on the right in time to be there when the current king’s age finally catches up to him. A unity government offers that possibility. But Bennett has his own troublesome players, mainly his deputy, Yair Lapid, whose six Beyachad seats would not easily fall in line behind a unity government.

Bennett’s silence is menacing to both Lieberman and Eisenkot. If Israel goes to another election, their revealed preferences leave them badly exposed to being outflanked by the only player who kept his concealed.

Eisenkot has 28 days, with a possible extra 14, to convince Lieberman that he will be more comfortable in Umm al-Fahm than Bnei Brak, Bennett that he’d prefer an electoral future in Tel Aviv rather than Jerusalem, and the country in general that 19-48 is the way forward.

If he fails, Bibi will likely get 28 days to try his hand. If he also fails, the Knesset gets a 21-day window in which 61 MKs can sign a petition asking the president to task a specific member. That person gets 14 days. If nothing works, Israel goes back to the polls.

But don’t take that schedule as scripture. Dropping the ball in the first round doesn’t mean Eisenkot can’t pick it up in the next, and at any point along the way, he or Bibi might extend a hand toward unity.

A lot can happen in the next 100-odd days.

Game on.

Israeli Prime Minister and Likud party chairman Benjamin Netanyahu at the Likud party’s election headquarters at Binyanei HaUma (Jerusalem International Convention Center), following Israel’s general elections, early October 28, 2026. (Chaim Goldberg/Flash90)

There is no avoiding mentioning the elephant in the room. How do you explain the gap between the polls and the actual results?

Election coverage usually consists of conversations with candidates, advisers and spokespeople. Covering the 2026 election, at least for me, also meant a very large share of long conversations with almost every pollster in Israel. How do you interpret reality when two, and sometimes three, parallel realities run in front of you? In one, the Netanyahu bloc marches toward defeat; in the second, it is on its way to a historic victory; and in the third, which in the end came true, it lost ground but kept the Jewish majority.

Already in real time it became clear that the polls could be divided not only by political affiliation but also by sampling method. Channels 11, 12 and 13, and also Israel Hayom, used online panels that respondents join in advance. Channels 14 and 15, by contrast, relied on random text messages. Both methods are new in historical terms. (Where are the days when interviews were face to face? Or when people answered landlines? Cellphones?) The text-message method has already been used in surveys by the Siena institute, which works for the New York Times, and the results there were mixed. The problem in Israel is that the panels failed. The working assumption is that if I disagree with you, I don’t watch the channel I think supports you, and I don’t take part in its polls either.

Dudi Hasid, the house pollster for Israel Hayom and the Public Broadcasting Corporation, has a different claim. The polls, he argues, did not necessarily fail. The last poll, published four days before the election, put the Netanyahu bloc at 50 seats, Eisenkot’s bloc at 52, Zelekha at 4 and the Arab parties at 14. More significant, at that point the poll predicted turnout 5 percent higher among opposition voters than among coalition voters.

We now know that Likud voters turned out at a similar rate. Turnout in center-left cities and right-wing cities alike jumped by 5 percent. Closing that gap alone is worth almost two net seats to the right-wing bloc. The last poll predicted that Winter and the small Haredi parties would burn 4 percent of right-wing votes; in practice only half of those votes were burned, and that is another seat and a half. Zelekha’s fall below the electoral threshold added two more seats to the bloc. On the other hand, the Arab parties’ five-seat surge compared with the last poll cost the bloc two and a half net seats. Here is the whole calculation: 53 = 2.5 - 5.5 + 50.

If so, the polls’ main problem is in identifying the gap between the mood and the actual vote. In short, we are back to the two questions that accompanied us throughout the campaign: will the Likudniks show up at the ballot box in the end? And how many Arabs will come? On the eve of crucial elections to the Zionist institutions this week 100 years ago, in 1926, Jabotinsky drilled it into his followers: “Between ‘Stimmung’ (mood) and ‘Abstimmung’ (vote) there is no bond and no bridge.”

True then, and true in 2026.

This is an excerpt from my weekly column in Israel Hayom.