The Washington Free Beacon

The Washington Free Beacon

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Frankl horelenberg's avatar
Frankl horelenberg
1h

U are 1 in a million, todah rabah.

My choise( both, at the end of the bed)

Mazel Tov ,BIBI

Reply
Share
Michael Segal's avatar
Michael Segal
1h

The high turnout will scramble the predictions of which parties cross the electoral threshold of 3.25% of the votes. Since votes for parties failing to cross the electoral threshold can't be transferred to allied parties, this introduces a major unpredictability to elections. It would be interesting to know why this vote transfer is banned.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Washington Free Beacon · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture