The Israeli journalist Amit Segal has become the go-to newsmaker and analyst of the U.S.-Israel relationship and his daily newsletter, It’s Noon in Israel, is a must-read. Between now and the conclusion of the Israeli elections, the Washington Free Beacon will bring that newsletter straight to our readers, republishing it here daily.

— Eliana Johnson

Israelis cast their ballots at a polling station in Jerusalem, during Election Day in Israel, October 27, 2026. (Yonatan Sindel/FLASH90)

It’s Tuesday, October 27, and election day has finally arrived. As some five million Israelis enter the voting booth today and survey their three dozen options, they will be thinking about one thing: October 7.

Polls opened at 7 a.m., but, like so much of contemporary Israel, it began at 6:29 a.m. three years ago. Roughly half the country will cast its ballot on the conviction that such an event must never happen again, and they see the hawkish national camp as the best guarantor. The other half remembers who was in power on October 7 and cannot tolerate them staying in office. Those two approaches have defined the last three years of Israeli public discourse and are likely to continue to define the next four years as well.

From Umm al-Fahm in the north to Be’er Sheva in the south, from Tel Aviv to Bnei Brak, an energy has taken hold of the country. We are already seeing the highest turnout in 45 years: 16.68 percent as of 10 a.m. The last time the numbers were this high, the choice was Menachem Begin or Shimon Peres, and Israel still used the old shekel.

Israeli National Security Minister and Otzma Yehudit party chairman Itamar Ben-Gvir casts his vote at a polling station, October 27, 2026. (Flash90)

The closest comparison I can draw to this moment is the feeling of waiting for an Iranian retaliation: the calm before the storm, the sense that something momentous, terrible or miraculous is on the horizon.

Yet if Israelis weather attacks as one, they face this day nestled in their respective camps.

In all my years covering elections this millennium, I have never seen the center-left so organized or so energized. “The most important election in Israel’s history” is a recycled phrase, but for this camp it may well be true. After taking to the streets regularly for nearly four years to little effect, they finally have the opportunity to topple a coalition they despise. Yet if Gadi Eisenkot, falls short, one has to wonder whether the camp can easily bounce back, swap one general for another and rally behind him for 2030. Depending on the outcome, this may well be the last gasp of what was once Israel’s dominant political force.

Election posters and stickers of the Agudat Yisrael faction of the ultra-Orthodox United Torah Judaism party are displayed in the town of Kiryat Ye’arim (Telz Stone), near Jerusalem, ahead of Israel’s upcoming general elections, October 25, 2026. (Oren Ben Hakoon/Flash90)

Meanwhile, Israel’s rising demographic force is facing a crisis from within. More than 100,000 young Haredim have joined the voter rolls since the last election, yet at United Torah Judaism’s headquarters, officials say winning eight seats would be a miracle, and they wouldn’t be surprised by six. The party faces a challenge from new Haredi lists eager to upend the status quo on the draft and integration issues. Even if they fall short of the threshold, a strong showing for a third way would shake the foundations of a community where dissent has always stopped at abstention.

Outside the central cities of Tel Aviv and Bnei Brak, Israel’s most overlooked sector is flexing its political muscle in a way it hasn’t in decades. This time, Benjamin Netanyahu could say without exaggeration that Arab voters are “moving in droves” to the polls, with turnout projected to be the highest since the 1990s. Driven by a desperate crime crisis and the restored unity of the Joint List, Arab voters will shape this election. Even if they don’t sit in the next government, 16 seats taken off the Zionist table will decide who does.

Amcha Yisrael party chairman and former Israeli army general Ofer Winter casts his vote at a polling station in Netofa, northern Israel, during Israel’s general elections, October 27, 2026. (Ayal Margolin/Flash90)

At the International Convention Center in Jerusalem, Likud’s election-night headquarters, they are praying for the Netanyahu-aligned party of Ofer Winter to crash and only then burn. In Tel Aviv, Yashar! is praying only for the latter. In the last election, the failure of Meretz and Balad to cross the threshold handed Netanyahu a comfortable 64-seat majority. This time, whether the small parties led by Yoaz Hendel, and Ofer Winter clear the bar or both or one trip over it, neither outcome will hand either bloc a comfortable majority. But once the ballots are counted, the six or so seats now in a state of superposition, both above and below the threshold, will determine each bloc’s options going forward.

Israeli president Isaac Herzog and his wife Michal cast their ballots at a polling station in Jerusalem, during Election Day in Israel, October 27, 2026. (Yonatan Sindel/FLASH90)

In 1996, Israelis went to sleep with Shimon Peres and woke up, to their surprise, beside Bibi. According to the polls, on October 28 they are more likely to wake up with both Bibi and Eisenkot sitting at the foot of the bed.

With that, here is what to expect.

At 10 p.m. Israel time (4 p.m. ET), polls close nationwide and the TV channels release their exit polls, with partial results trickling in overnight as the count progresses.

By Thursday afternoon, the Central Elections Committee expects counting to wrap up, though the map can still shift once the double-envelope ballots (soldiers, diplomats, hospital patients and others) are tallied. A record 600,000 to 650,000 are expected this time, worth roughly 15 seats. Official results will be published next Wednesday, November 4. Within two weeks of election day, the 26th Knesset will be sworn in and can begin legislating, even without a government, and within a week of the official results, President Isaac Herzog will consult the parties and task a leader with forming one.

October 27 is not a holiday in the Jewish calendar, yet it is holy nonetheless. Like Passover, it is a night of vigil. Like Yom Kippur, it is a day on which our fate is sealed. And like Purim, it is a day of celebration. On the day of the elections to the First Knesset, 77 years ago, Rabbi Moshe Alpert wrote in his diary: “How fortunate we are to have been granted the privilege of choosing our leaders in the only Jewish state that history has bestowed upon us.”

Now, 25 elections later, as I slip my own ballot into the box, the privilege still sends a shiver down my spine.

Stay tuned, and Am Yisrael Chai.