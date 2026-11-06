The Israeli journalist Amit Segal has become the go-to newsmaker and analyst of the U.S.-Israel relationship and his daily newsletter, It’s Noon in Israel, is a must-read. Between now and the conclusion of the Israeli elections, the Washington Free Beacon will bring that newsletter straight to our readers, republishing it here daily.

— Eliana Johnson

People walking next to a large American flag at the Tsahal Square in Jerusalem, in honor of U.S. President Donald Trump, October 12, 2025. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

It’s Friday, November 6, and when Americans talk about the wider world, they picture the Great Wall of China, the Kremlin, the Eiffel Tower or Big Ben. But when an Israeli politician talks about “the world,” they are almost always referring to the few square miles between Capitol Hill and the White House. Europe can complain, and South America can flip between political camps, but what happens between the Oval Office and the Senate floor is the only thing that truly dictates the fate of the State of Israel.

The next government established in Jerusalem, led by Benjamin Netanyahu, will have to navigate the greatest challenge to US-Israel relations this century—perhaps since Israel’s founding. What Netanyahu’s American haters fail to understand is that he is not a dictator. The man has run in 12 elections and never once seized power by force. His positions are the positions of the Israeli mainstream. In fact, the opposition that ran against him this week was forced to adopt his security playbook, essentially attacking him for not being hawkish enough. They vowed never to establish a Palestinian state, demanded an earlier and fiercer ground invasion of Gaza and pushed to strike more Iranian energy facilities. Therefore, Netanyahu is merely the voodoo doll for the new, post-October 7 Israel. Any other candidate facing a Democratic president would plunge into a severe crisis, only with far less room to maneuver than Netanyahu, because this time, the Israeli Right would take to the streets.

We are standing at a unique moment in time since October 7: Just as fierce opposition to a Palestinian state has become an absolute consensus in Israel, the Palestinian issue has been thrust right back onto center stage globally. A train wreck between any Democratic administration and any Israeli government is inevitable.

The real complication, however, is the growing rift between the Israeli Right and the American Right. Sadly, it must be said that the average Israeli today speaks less English than in the past and has a poorer grasp of the global arena. There is a glaring lack of awareness regarding the massive diplomatic damage caused by the fringe phenomenon of violent settlers, the hostility of extreme elements toward Christians, or simply the smug assumption that under a Trump administration, Israel can do whatever it wants. All of this is causing severe harm.

You can assume this is one of the reasons the US president backed Netanyahu. But pay close attention: he supported him, not his government. Trump wants to unfreeze the Middle East over the next two years: first, a Gaza peace plan, followed by the Abraham Accords with Saudi Arabia, and perhaps even arrangements involving Lebanon and Syria. He wants Netanyahu, but he wants him leading a broader Israeli government—one with the flexibility to maneuver without depending on right-wing firebrand Itamar Ben-Gvir. Right now, Netanyahu is handcuffed. If he makes a move, he gets flanked from the right by both his own coalition and the opposition. A broad unity government would give both him and the American president a productive final two years. It will be fascinating to see President Trump—not exactly a unifying figure back home in the US—pull off the impossible and reconcile the Right and Left in Israel.

Ironically, it is precisely the fact that neither side secured an absolute majority—combined with the rise of Arab parties in the Knesset that refuse to designate Hamas as a terror organization—that paves the way for a government reflecting the true Israeli majority, leaving the radical fringes out in the cold. With this kind of coalition, real progress could be made in Gaza alongside a Peace Council, proving once and for all that the road to peace doesn’t run through the corrupt Palestinian Authority and a biased UN. In Syria, symbolic concessions could lay the groundwork for a non-belligerency pact. In Lebanon, the complete dismantling of Hezbollah could be finalized. And in Saudi Arabia, true normalization.

Israeli voters have just handed us a rare opportunity to hit the reset button on US-Israel relations in a soft, amicable way—before we careen into a disastrous head-on collision that would only serve the enemies of the West.

This article was originally published in The New York Post.

A banner for Avigdor Lieberman’s Yisrael Beytenu party at the entrance of Jerusalem that reads “0 for draft dodgers, 100 for those who serve.”

As I entered Jerusalem this morning, a large banner for Avigdor Lieberman’s Yisrael Beytenu party was being taken down. “0% for draft dodgers, 100% for those who serve,” read the sign, at the same moment Lieberman announced it would be 50-50, or more like 70-30 in favor of the Haredim.

Since election day, two possibilities for a government appeared: reliance on the Arabs or unity with Netanyahu. Lieberman rejected both options, but rather than driving toward another election, he has pitched an alternative: the Haredim. That might sound strange to anyone who heard him proposing to deprive them of the vote just a few months ago, or who remembers that this entire political crisis, which began in 2019, hinged on Lieberman’s unwillingness to reconcile himself to Bibi’s black-hatted partners.

This morning Liberman gave his partners in the bloc a green light to negotiate with the Haredim on the basis of the 2018 draft law he proposed.

The one with the most to lose from this proposal, besides his voters, is Gadi Eisenkot. His plan for a minority government based on Arab abstention has been sunk before he even received the mandate to form a government. The other bloc leaders have been mostly quiet. Naftali Bennett, who ran on the promise of an “Alliance of Those Who Serve,” has said nothing and is not expected to sign on; Eisenkot’s silence is less clear. Yair Golan has already donned a shtreimel, declaring himself more optimistic about a change government than he was the morning after the election.

Meanwhile, the Haredim are thanking God for sending the man they once called “a racist and a tyrant.” As the inevitable backlash from voters approached, they had been praying that, despite their history with Netanyahu, the opposition would take them back. It appears that a higher power, hatred of Netanyahu, has indeed come to their rescue.

United Torah Judaism has already put a down payment on the talks by declining to recommend Netanyahu on Thursday. Shas’s Aryeh Deri, Netanyahu’s most loyal friend in the Knesset, wants to stick with his partner of 20 years, but Shas’s Council of Torah Sages is more open, declaring a left-wing government forbidden and calling for unity. The change bloc’s bet is that the first payment by Degel HaTorah’s spiritual leader, Rabbi Dov Lando’s, will topple the rest of the Haredi bloc like dominoes.

Lieberman’s 2018 law, which now stands as the basis of a future government, was rejected by the Haredim at the time, and they have regretted it ever since. It was a law for a different time, and is consequently even softer than Likud MK Boaz Bismuth’s proposal, which Lieberman labeled the “draft-dodging law.” Lieberman’s version imposes economic sanctions on yeshivas only after three years, and no personal sanctions whatsoever.

This may simply be a maneuver to strike fear into Netanyahu’s heart at the prospect of his loyal partners defecting. Though the more likely outcome is a greater drive toward an election, in which the change bloc will have to explain why it chose not to change the most important internal issue in Israel. The only thing it would significantly change is the value of Haredi support: Now that they are the kingmakers, bidding will begin at a blank check.

On reflection, 50-50 may have been generous. Unless those who serve want nothing more than to get rid of Bibi and make Lieberman prime minister, I would say it is now 100% for the Haredim, 0% for those who serve.

Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) Director David Zini attends the funeral of Israeli soldier Staff Sergeant Aviaad Elchanan Volansky at the Mount Herzl Military Cemetery in Jerusalem, March 27, 2026. (Chaim Goldberg/Flash90)

“Imagine they discovered that the Likud was funded from head to toe by Russia,” Shin Bet chief David Zini said this week in a discussion with Supreme Court Justice Noam Sohlberg, who chairs the Central Elections Committee. “Would that disqualify the election, or would we say that because we didn’t find a specific ballot box, everything is in order?”

There have been many Zini storms, and this is the biggest of them. It is the essence of every fear of everyone involved. On one side, the right sees an attorney general who has effectively functioned as opposition leader and is now blocking, as in the Military Advocate General affair, any investigation of suspected foreign involvement and terrible damage to the integrity of the elections. On the other, the opposition sees a Shin Bet chief appointed by Netanyahu who is blowing up an affair that fits the prime minister’s line at an exquisitely sensitive moment. And all of this revolves around the holy of holies of democracy: the Knesset elections.

Zini made it very clear that, in his view, Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara is deliberately dragging her feet for political reasons. He has a problem: On election day he stood before the cameras and announced that the elections had been conducted properly. So where did the affair come from? “Before the election there was general information. At midday on election day, reports came in confirming a phenomenon across the country, in the two Arab parties. Free fuel cards, many reports along the lines of ‘vote for us and get 200 shekels, bring the family and get 600 dollars.’” Zini then used an analogy from home, the Golan Heights: “Imagine they tell you that a cubic meter of poisoned water was released from Mount Hermon. Then you discover poisoned water in the Banias stream. Do you shut your eyes, ignore it, and say it’s all a coincidence?”

Sohlberg is right, in the formal sense, that even if everything proves accurate, there are not many specific polling stations to invalidate. But Zini is also right that this is a jarring affair. And Baharav-Miara is right that in this affair the Shin Bet asked to use means the likes of which have never been used, at least not since the days when the service was David Ben-Gurion’s long arm against the opposition. On one side, claims that Israeli democracy is being tilted by enormous foreign money. On the other, claims of grave damage to Israeli democracy by a shadow organization headed by an outside appointee of a rival party’s chairman.

Sadly, two things must be said. The first is that even if the attorney general is right, she earned it fair and square (or not so fair and square), the deep suspicion toward her. For years she has delayed decisions in cases involving opposition figures (Gilad Kariv, for example), while being extremely active on any decision that could hurt the government. Nor were her protests over the use of the Shin Bet against political figures heard at a similar volume during the inquiry into the office of Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir.

The second is that the Likud and Netanyahu are misreading reality. They did not win the election, and with this conduct they project a defeatist mindset and bring very close the possibility of a problematic minority government being formed on their own heads. Even the greatest champions of unity on the other side see this as a challenge to the results, and the Shin Bet’s conduct does not help ease their fears.

The solution should be recognizing the results, insisting on exhausting the investigation and calling for a unity government. It sounds far-fetched, but the attorney general and the Shin Bet chief sat down together for a joint statement only at the start of the week, so anything is possible.

This is an excerpt from my weekly column in Israel Hayom.