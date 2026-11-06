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Steve's avatar
Steve
3h

It's all Hebrew to me. Still no explanation of these parties' particular platforms to use Gentiles. So I'll quit reading. It's a dead end for us outsiders, even though we are concerned about Israel's future. You apparently don't read the posts.

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