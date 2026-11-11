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Capitan Kitty's avatar
Capitan Kitty
5hEdited

Mr Segal finally pulls the curtain aside, and reveals that Eisenkot’s whole hope is in forming a minority government! And it’s a real doozy: the Haredim hand-in-hand with the Palestinian-Authority-stalking-horse-party, Ra’am! If there’s any Idea for the shortest lived government in Israel’s history, this has to be the one.

And it exhibits the truth that Netanyahu spoke of in his speech, that the Haredim will see any promises given them by Eisenkot turn to vapor once they do the political heavy lifting for him…

Will they fall for it? Eisenkot’s true desire is to strip them of their privileges, that’s what he campaigned on just a few weeks ago! Will they now believe that he has changed? C’mon, man!

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Jeff Noncent's avatar
Jeff Noncent
7h

So who is the prime minister of Israel?

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