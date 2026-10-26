The Israeli journalist Amit Segal has become the go-to newsmaker and analyst of the U.S.-Israel relationship and his daily newsletter, It’s Noon in Israel, is a must-read. Between now and the conclusion of the Israeli elections, the Washington Free Beacon will bring that newsletter straight to our readers, republishing it here daily.

— Eliana Johnson

Ceremony held today for the arrival of the Israeli Air Force’s first KC-46 Gideon refueling aircraft, led by Chief of the General Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir. (IDF)

It’s Monday, October 26, 18 hours before the election, and “history will not forget the role Zamir played in the last few days,” a senior security source told Channel 12’s Yaron Avraham, as an unprecedented confrontation between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir came to a head.

According to the report, Zamir received a directive from the political echelon. Rather than carry it out, he asked for an in-depth discussion first, along with legal authorization signed by the political leadership. “This is an action that could lead to a lightning confrontation with Iran at a sensitive and dramatic moment, and create a miscalculation,” a senior security official told the channel. Two sources described a discussion between the prime minister and the chief of staff on Sunday as very tense.

Sources familiar with the details said the military fears an attempt “to exploit the Iranian issue for political momentum.” That is how many will read the story: Zamir as Vasili Arkhipov, the Soviet officer refusing to sign off on firing a nuclear torpedo. The reality is closer to an officer demanding final confirmation before turning the final key.

The dispute does not appear to be over a yes-or-no decision on striking Iran. It is over the moves short of a strike, and how Tehran might read them. Israel is already taking actions that could easily spiral into war. Last week, dozens of Israeli fighter jets and refueling planes flew across Syrian and Iraqi airspace to the edge of Iran, some 1,300 kilometers from home, and turned back. Israel notified Washington in advance and called the flight a “power projection” exercise meant to deter Iran from attacking before the election. But it could easily have been mistaken for something else. Even American officials were suspicious, telling Axios that Israel may have hoped Iranian air defenses would open fire and hand it a pretext to strike.

According to a Saturday report in the Saudi daily Asharq Al-Awsat, Baghdad suspects that airstrikes last week hit two sites storing air-defense systems, apparently optically guided anti-aircraft missiles. Iran had transferred the missiles to pro-Iranian militias in eastern Iraq as a forward line of defense against Israeli jets and drones in the event of an Israeli strike on Iran.

According to ynet, Netanyahu wanted to continue such operations, in part to help the Saudis and the Kurds in northern Iraq, both of whom are under attack from the militias. Zamir reportedly believes Israel has done enough to lay the groundwork, and fears that further strikes, and the publicity around them, could push Iran to come to its proxies’ aid.

“There is no confrontation,” Netanyahu told Channel 14. “Someone is trying to blur the fact that the chief of staff himself said Iran is trying to harm the elections.” Yet the prime minister has done little to lower the temperature with the Islamic Republic. On Wednesday, at an officers’ graduation ceremony, he declared that the only way to remove the Iranian threat was to topple the regime, and called it “my directive to the IDF, the Mossad and the security services.” On Monday morning, hours after the Channel 12 report, he posted a simulation of an atomic bomb falling on Tel Aviv.

Zamir, for his part, warned Gen. Dan Caine, chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, that an attack in the coming weeks could force Israel to postpone the election. Last Thursday, Channel 13 quoted him telling a private meeting: “We do not see any indications of a need to strike Iran before the election.”

After the election? That’s another matter.

Election campaign posters in Tel Aviv, ahead of the Israeli general elections. October 25, 2026. (Miriam Alster/FLASH90)

Israel is essentially four very, very different, densely populated electoral districts stuffed into a tiny speck in the Middle East. Ultra-Orthodox, Arabs, Likud supporters and secular voters. Or, in short, four different cities.

Let’s start with the secular public, what’s known as the center-left: Tel Aviv. In the last election in 2022, voters from the “Change Bloc,” who would soon rally against the judicial overhaul, turned out at nearly the same rate as in the previous election, with a slight decline of about 1 percent. That means their turnout can and will increase, but it’s not yet clear whether it can rise significantly.

In general, across the five previous elections, the most stable factor in Israel is the secular vote. A percentage point here, a percentage point there. It certainly hasn’t declined, but it’s doubtful it will rise significantly. That said, of course, every vote counts.

Let’s head east to Jerusalem to meet the Likud voters. Last time around, their turnout rose about 5 percent over the previous election, which pushed Likud from 30 seats to 32. But Netanyahu didn’t win on his own voters alone. The electoral threshold did some of the work. Meretz on the left fell just below it, as did Balad and Jewish Home, and 420,000 votes, or almost 9 percent of those cast, were thrown away. Likud’s own votes were worth only about 28 seats. Thanks to the votes lost below the threshold, the bloc as a whole rose from 60 to 64.

Will Likud manage to keep that turnout high out of fear of the other camp’s rise, or will voters stay home out of apathy and disappointment? That’s the question keeping Bibi up at the moment.

Now let’s return to the center of the country and visit the ultra-Orthodox in Bnei Brak—the people who, as the joke goes, always turn out at 110 percent. Last time, in 2022, they brought even more voters to the polls, an impressive 8 percent increase over 2021. That surge caught every pollster off guard and delivered 18 seats, defying all the early predictions. This time may be different. There is apathy, there is anger at the current political establishment and a bevy of new small parties offering alternatives. Turnout will likely drop. The big question is by how much.

And now for the biggest unknown of all: the Arab public. Their turnout also rose last time, by about 7 percent, but that didn’t change their seat count, because Balad’s roughly 140,000 votes went straight into the bin. Do they have room left to grow? Absolutely. It could be worth up to 16 seats, and I’m careful not to say 17. If that happened, it would be an almost unprecedented case anywhere in the world: a relatively poor community turning out almost as heavily as the wealthiest ones.

Put it all together and, according to pollster Mano Geva, turnout in the last election was even between coalition and opposition voters. Now, according to the latest poll, the gap stands at 2 percent in the coalition’s favor, a less comfortable picture than before for the bloc led by former IDF Chief of Staff Gadi Eisenkot.

Four streets, four tribes and one intersection at the end of them all. Turn left for Eisenkot, right for Netanyahu, or, as most polls suggest, drive straight into a “No Entry” sign.

For those who want to enjoy the masterful VFX work of Channel 12’s staff: