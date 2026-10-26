The Washington Free Beacon

The Washington Free Beacon

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Frankl horelenberg's avatar
Frankl horelenberg
2h

Nicely done & well researched

Reply
Share
Jeff Noncent's avatar
Jeff Noncent
37m

Rather they have an election or not, the jews need to understand that the Messiah has already come and die on their behalf.

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Washington Free Beacon · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture