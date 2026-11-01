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— Eliana Johnson

Supporters of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu demonstrate against protesters calling for the formation of a Jewish-Arab coalition government at Habima Square in Tel Aviv, October 31, 2026. (Hilel Ben Or/Flash90)

It’s Sunday, November 1, and as of press time, and contrary to the forecast on the prime minister’s Twitter account, Tel Aviv has not yet been destroyed by an atom bomb. Another doom prophecy with a specific expiration date was already refuted this week, when the polls closed.

This is an exceptionally large collection of panics sounded over the past year about the disruption of the election and the thwarting of the people’s choice by Benjamin Netanyahu and his people; if you like, an atom bomb on democracy.

In short, it was claimed that the election would be canceled or postponed on a security pretext; that even if it were held in the end, free voting would be thwarted by violent means; that if somehow free voting were allowed, the government would ban announcing the results; and that even if the results were announced, coalition thugs would storm the Knesset and prevent the changeover.

Like an anxiety attack that develops slowly, Haaretz writers and their counterparts in the protest movements invented a horror scenario and then inflated it, and inflated it, over months.

“There is a real danger that Netanyahu and his friends will do everything to postpone the election,” Haaretz declared almost a year ago. “And if they hold it, we are likely to see forgery, violence and distortion of the results.” By late winter the paper was already reporting “encouragement of violence on election day at sensitive polling stations that will be marked in advance by right-wing militias” (February). Two days later the speculation became fact, and an article in the paper determined that “the street will not be abandoned to the mercy of the Bibist-fascist militias.”

The “regime coup,” the protest movement’s label for the 2023 judicial overhaul (this time a real one, it turns out), was to be carried out both on land and in the air. Haaretz reported in complete seriousness that officials at the top of the Transportation Ministry were discussing ways “to reduce as much as possible the number of non-scheduled flights to Israel in the days before the Knesset election, in an attempt to make it harder for Israelis to come vote.” How? Of course: “By limiting the number of time slots allocated to each flight. The Airports Authority is the one that allocates the slots, and a plane may not take off toward Israel without having received a slot. Another possibility is to limit the number of flights arriving in Israel because of the parking shortage at Ben Gurion Airport, caused by the presence of US refueling planes there.”

When it turned out, to their disappointment, that flights were landing on time without interference, they moved on to warning of “a scenario in which the government will deny the election results and its members will refuse to vacate their seats.” Ehud Barak, the leading spreader of panic, even set up a secret organization of elderly Ashkenazi men with security backgrounds, to guard against a scenario in which “Netanyahu or his people will make sure to send people to break into the Knesset on election day and set fire to ballots arriving from the polling stations in order to sabotage democracy.”

As a new Knesset descends upon us, may we ask for a little easing off from the sowing of baseless panic? We have had enough of ridiculous protest marches in handmaid costumes. Women are still allowed to march in Israel’s streets without interference, redheads have not yet been eliminated in most cases, and leftists have not been jailed. Of course, one should not lose hope: one day, maybe all of this will really happen.

Rabbi Zvi Yisrael Thau attends a protest against the annual gay parade, at the entrance to Jerusalem, on May 30, 2024. (Noam Revkin Fenton/Flash90)

Haredi Religious Zionist family members of a senior public servant called him on the morning before the election and explained, in great seriousness, that U.S. President Donald Trump was likely to speak within hours with the spiritual leader of the tiny Noam party, Rabbi Zvi Tau, and ask him to withdraw from the race in favor of Netanyahu. “The rabbi, by the way, will refuse,” they were quick to report.

In the end, Trump didn’t call. Megalomania, complacency, loss of contact with reality—all of these characterized not only Noam or Ofer Winter, the Amcha Yisrael leader. They were an allegory for a whole camp that thought it was at the center of the world and lost touch with reality. The election results inside the bloc returned almost all its components to their true size. The Noam party crashed to a few thousand votes and lost not only its place in the Knesset but also the remnants of its self-respect. Ofer Winter burned about 100,000 votes, most of which arrived burned from home, since most of them had already voted for former Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked in 2022.

National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir dreamed of a double-digit number of seats until he couldn’t restrain himself and confronted Netanyahu head-on. It was a grave mistake, born of arrogance and ending in failure. From the dreams of 10 seats, all that remains is Israel’s Marjorie Taylor Greene, Tali Gottlieb. She will not be justice minister, and he will not be defense minister. Ofer Winter has evaporated, and Yoaz Hendel, the Reservists leader, can free himself up to continue his reserve duty.

In the midst of the narcissistic, unaware chaos, the adult in the room on the right revealed itself: the Likudniks, most of them traditional and Mizrahi, who decided the outcome of the election. From Holon, Bat Yam, Rishon LeZion, the periphery. People whose children make up most of the Israel Defense Forces. The ones who were called Bibists, a herd, the ones whom people tried to disqualify under the guise of opposing their party’s chairman.

Unlike Religious Zionism, which was full of itself, they did not agonize for two years among splinter parties, did not burn votes, and behaved with boring responsibility instead of hubris.

On Tuesday they walked to the ballot box in absolute silence. So silently that the polls missed them (18 seats for Likud, remember?) and the exit polls didn’t catch them. Presumably this is also because the media is empty of people like them and never understood what matters to them and what interests them. It assumed they would vote for a rival candidate because of his ethnic origin, as if the Ashkenazim of Ramat Hasharon voted for Netanyahu because his family name was once the Eastern European Milikowsky. Continuing to ignore this enormous public will lead to nothing but another face-plant.