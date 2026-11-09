The Israeli journalist Amit Segal has become the go-to newsmaker and analyst of the U.S.-Israel relationship and his daily newsletter, It’s Noon in Israel, is a must-read. Between now and the conclusion of the Israeli elections, the Washington Free Beacon will bring that newsletter straight to our readers, republishing it here daily.

— Eliana Johnson

Israeli President Isaac Herzog formally tasks Yashar party chairman Gadi Eisenkot with forming Israel's next government during a ceremony at the President's Residence in Jerusalem, November 8, 2026. (Chaim Goldberg/Flash90)

It’s Monday, November 9, and for all the frenzy in the country, the electoral process is far from expedient. Last night, Gadi Eisenkot was handed the mandate, and a 91-day timer began.

Thirteen weeks. That’s how long coalition negotiations could drag on: six weeks for Eisenkot, four for Benjamin Netanyahu and three more for the rest of the Knesset.

“No one will be able to meet all the commitments they made,” Eisenkot declared last night at the President’s residence. “And all of us will be required to compromise.” “We must form a national emergency government” he added, “this will require creative and unconventional political steps.”

Eisenkot made three promises at the outset of this election: no Arabs, no Haredim, no Bibi. Last night’s speech gave little indication of which commitments he will meet and which will require compromise and creativity.

For months before the election Eisenkot signaled a creative approach to the Arab parties. His original plan for a “national emergency government” was, in reality, binational, resting on 19 Arab votes from parties that reject Israel’s Jewish statehood and refuse to label Hamas a terrorist organization.

That was until Yisrael Beytenu chairman Avigdor Lieberman pulled a sharp 180 and proposed a softer form of anti-Zionist support: the ultra-Orthodox. For reference, imagine the Democratic Party conceding a national abortion ban in exchange for evangelical support to oust Donald Trump. The man who triggered Israel’s political crisis in 2019 over his refusal to sit with the Haredim has chosen to don a shtreimel rather than a keffiyeh to defeat Netanyahu, in effect challenging Eisenkot to a game of chicken.

Eisenkot has already broken one promise; he would like to avoid breaking a second on the chance he is thrown into further elections.

The Yashar chairman is hoping that if it comes down to another election, the man whose 2019 standoff set off five elections in under four years will break and back a government resting on Arab votes. The alternative is that Netanyahu goes into an election still holding the keys to the state.

Meanwhile, one more man stands in the shadows, silent. His name is Naftali Bennett, chairman of Beyachad, and no government will be formed without him. He is not enthusiastic about breaking any of the three promises. If he had his choice of which promise to break, it would likely be no Bibi. But once again, Eisenkot is hoping to win a game of chicken. If it comes to the last week and a unity government looks like a pipe dream, Eisenkot is hoping Bennett will fall in line behind Lieberman rather than face another election with nothing to show for his brief return to the Knesset.

Trump’s attitude toward unity resembles Bennett’s: he’s warm to the idea but unwilling to do much to bring it about. Asked on Sunday about Eisenkot receiving the mandate, the president who endorsed Netanyahu before the election shrugged off the difference: “They’re very similar in terms of their policy.”

That could be an endorsement of unity or an admission that he doesn’t much care about the outcome.

Donald Trump signs an Executive Order designating the Oval Office and Cabinet Room as national landmarks, November 9. (White House)

Last week, Donald Trump announced that he and Benjamin Netanyahu had agreed to end American security aid to Israel by the end of the year. In retrospect, the surprise announcement looks less like a declaration of policy than a Trumpian slip.

What a senior Israeli official described as a last-minute attempt to damage Abdul El-Sayed’s campaign turns out to be less abrupt than the senator-elect from Michigan would hope for. Under the memorandum of understanding taking shape, aid will not stop in December. It will be cut in half and then phased out over an extended period.

Under the current MOU, which runs through 2028, Israel receives $3.8 billion a year: $3.3 billion in Foreign Military Financing for American-made weapons, and $500 million for joint missile defense. The new framework would keep the $3.3 billion annual figure for five years instead of 10, cutting the total from $33 billion to $16.5 billion, before ending abruptly. Meanwhile, the missile defense allotment is set to rise from $500 million to an undisclosed sum as drones and missiles become a shared American problem.

The Israeli line now is that Jerusalem is moving “from a model of aid to a model of partnership.”

Objections to the new arrangement are coming from strange corners. Some lawmakers object to cutting aid for a simple reason: most of the money is spent in American factories in their states. When Netanyahu first floated ending the aid, senators reportedly called Israeli officials to ask whether they had lost their minds.

The real deadline is Congress. Negotiators, led by Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s teams and Israel’s Defense Ministry, want the deal approved by the outgoing Congress before the new Democratic majority is sworn in in January. Approval is expected. The worry is what comes after, since Congress votes on the aid package every year and could slow-walk both the remaining years of the old MOU and the new one.

One hopes the new Congress is less abrupt than Trump.

Prime Minister and Likud party chairman Benjamin Netanyahu at the Likud party’s election headquarters at Binyanei HaUma (Jerusalem International Convention Center), following Israel’s general elections, early October 28, 2026. (Chaim Goldberg/Flash90)

We have already seen politicians drunk on victory. But politicians drunk on defeat are a first. Netanyahu is celebrating the bloc’s rise from 64 to 53, the loss of the parliamentary majority, the Likud’s plunge and the end of the alliance with the Haredim. Eisenkot and his colleagues, by contrast, keep boasting of the wonderful Zionist government they will form, even though the numbers simply don’t add up.

If, when all is said and done, the sides acknowledge their defeat, and the long-term futility of forced solutions such as crooked governments or new elections, the unity-government option will remain. On the table are five mega-issues. The first, the Haredim: do we step up sanctions on the Haredi public and pass a law that drafts more of the young men trapped in yeshivas? The second, National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir: it is hard to see Netanyahu giving up the bloc, and hard to see Eisenkot agreeing to sit with him. The third, a commission of inquiry into October 7: Netanyahu refuses to place the keys to his political future in the hands of the Supreme Court president, while in the Change Bloc it is an article of faith. The fourth, almost forgotten, the judicial overhaul: in a year a new attorney general will be appointed, and in the coming term 10 judges will be appointed. The fifth, small and tiny, hush lest you wake it: who is prime minister? And if there is a rotation, who goes first?

Broadly, the deal is that if Netanyahu wants to focus on the premiership, he will have to retreat from most of his previous positions, and vice versa for Eisenkot.

The problems are heavy and past experience is bitter, but it is not impossible. Just a few small notes. Netanyahu refused a state commission of inquiry for fear that it would set a precedent and order his removal from office. So what matters to him is not the conclusion itself but the timetable. If the law stipulated that conclusions be submitted within three years, an outline could be reached in any case. Eisenkot, for his part, objected to a government-appointed commission, but if the government is not made up of one bloc alone and a sensible, respectable composition can be reached, perhaps agreement is possible.

The same goes for the judicial overhaul: in the end we are talking about 10 judges’ names and one name for attorney general. Not something impassable, especially since existing law already gives each side half of the appointments. By the time we reach the draft issue, all the masks will fall anyway. Whoever can talk to United Torah Judaism MK Yitzhak Goldknopf will manage to reach understandings with Likud MK Boaz Bismuth too.

That leaves the question of the premiership. If we do reach these negotiations, they will take place after both sides have already experienced the worst. Netanyahu will have gone through long weeks in which a coalition organizes to try to remove him from office, while Eisenkot will have to grant a rotation to Lieberman, who ended the election angry and hurt. Half an apple in hand may be better for both of them than an apple slowly rotting on the tree.

This is an excerpt from my weekly column in Israel Hayom.