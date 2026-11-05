The Israeli journalist Amit Segal has become the go-to newsmaker and analyst of the U.S.-Israel relationship and his daily newsletter, It’s Noon in Israel, is a must-read. Between now and the conclusion of the Israeli elections, the Washington Free Beacon will bring that newsletter straight to our readers, republishing it here daily.

— Eliana Johnson

Supporters of Israel attend a rally calling for the release of people held kidnapped by Hamas terrorists and in support of the state of Israel, at the National Mall in Washington, D.C., November 14, 2023. (Shay Shohat/Flash90)

It’s Thursday, November 5, and “There’s no question that the anti-Israel core in the House of Representatives has grown,” former Prime Minister Yair Lapid commented following the Democratic sweep in the midterms. But, he argues, there is still an opening with reasonable Democrats: “These people aren’t against Israel. They’re against extremist ministers who say crazy things.” Most importantly, he insists, “they’re against Netanyahu.”

Democratic congressman Brad Lander chose to stone rather than pick Lapid’s olive branch: “We aren’t starving for a barnstorming tour. We’re hungry to see respect for international law and human rights.”

New Michigan senator Abdul El-Sayed made sure to make his views on Israel clear in his victory speech: “We don’t want our money sent to do apartheid, or genocide, or war.” I’m certain Donald Trump’s announcement that the aid is coming to an end will now put El-Sayed’s mind at ease about the cost of bananas in Michigan.

But this blue tsunami has a silver lining. The blue wave raised all boats, and several strongly pro-Israel Democrats who were at risk are now safely sitting beside their significantly less friendly colleagues.

The fight to come will undoubtedly be over the source of the wave. The big winners of Tuesday were the Blue Dogs, the Problem Solvers and the New Dems. The DSA candidates were not the ones flipping R+15 seats. Still, as Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez declared in Michigan, “If we can win here, we can win anywhere.”

The fact that El-Sayed won by only six points, compared with Texas Senate winner James Talarico’s 12, will not stop them from proclaiming 2026 Year One of the revolution.

Their revolutionary plans face a challenge in a House majority of around 40 seats. That overwhelming majority means the 10 to 15 new DSA members won’t have the numbers to hold the caucus hostage on votes. Meanwhile the Democrats holding the key positions next Congress are pro-Israel. The Middle East subcommittee at House Foreign Affairs, the Appropriations subcommittee that oversees aid (if there is any left) and the Senate Foreign Relations Committee will all be held by pro-Israel Dems. Though that may increasingly be a relative term.

For Israelis mourning the losses of the Republican Party, Vice President JD Vance has given them reason to dry their tears. According to Vance, “one of the smartest people I know in politics” asked lapsed Trump voters what would bring them back. The top four answers:

End the war Focus on cost of living/inflation Put America First Change our relationship to Israel

In summary, JD’s solution to Republicans being up Shit’s Creek, is to use Israel as a paddle.

As it inevitably does, the criticism voiced by the prospective 2028 candidate boils down to “I wasn’t in charge,” which means these four theses are likely what Vance plans to nail to the door of the RNC.

On the bright side, Vance’s path to the nomination just got a lot more crowded. Pundits on the left, and a few on the right, are already writing MAGA’s obituary. Having watched our own political Lazarus rise once again last week, I’d caution my American colleagues against counting anyone out. Still, Vance’s “MAGA 2.0” will not enjoy monopoly status come the 2028 primaries.

The more immediate question for Israelis is whether the wave washed away Trump’s appetite for war with Iran. Thankfully, the president appears to be unaffected. Despite the Vance wing seeing the Republican defeat as its chance to end the Iran war, Trump flatly stated he would launch the war again, because “long term, it’s the only answer.”

Free of Vance’s need to reassemble the shattered party, Trump has no reason to go abroad to find culprits. That’s good news for Bibi, and bad news for those endangered RINOs Trump seems intent on hunting to extinction.

With his domestic agenda dead on arrival and just a dash of Trump’s stubbornness, the greatest losers of the midterms may still be the ayatollahs.

Israeli MK Yitzhak Pindrus and members of the United Torah Judaism party arrive at the President’s Residence in Jerusalem for consultations with Israeli President Isaac Herzog on whom to recommend to form Israel’s next government, following the elections to the 26th Knesset, November 5, 2026. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

“At the beginning of the week we practiced our Arabic,” a senior adviser in the Change Bloc summed up. “By the end of it, our Yiddish.” While Netanyahu fires long-range artillery to prevent Gadi Eisenkot, the Change Bloc’s leader, from cooperating with the sector that surged in the elections, first ties have taken shape right under his nose between the opposition and the sector that was hit hardest in the elections.

The contact is being conducted through intermediaries with Degel HaTorah, the Lithuanian faction. The logic is clear: its leader, Rabbi Dov Lando, was the one who announced last spring that “there is no more bloc.” The organizing idea is to make him an offer he can’t refuse. Not only the content of the draft law, but also the surrounding context. The Haredim hold a primeval belief that the High Court, the attorney general and the media will guard them so long as they are on the right side of the aisle. They may discover that the court is no longer what they thought. Justices Noam Sohlberg, Yael Willner and David Mintz, the religious Zionists, were the ones who mostly rained blows on the Haredim, and it does not look like they will change their taste over coalition considerations.

Next to join would be the representative of the Gur party, Yitzhak Goldknopf. His rebbe sets demands that no Zionist MK can meet, but he too would be glad to see Netanyahu fall. That leaves the Ashkenazim Porush and Stark, both right-wing, but the assumption is that they will crack under the pressure to eliminate the draft problem once and for all.

That leaves the Shas problem. The veteran movement has always combined two constituencies that barely know each other: half Sephardi Haredim, half Mizrahi traditionalists. This is called a “split.” Parties are mortally afraid of splits, and Shas embraced it. It may be that 13 years after the death of Rabbi Ovadia Yosef, the ability to hold these two constituencies together has evaporated. A look at the actual results shows the party lost ground both among Haredi voters, who are angry at the lack of results on the draft exemption, and among traditionalist voters, who were angry at the encouragement of draft evasion. So the voters left, but the dilemma remains and has only sharpened. If Shas stays with the Likud, it may lose more Haredim; if it abandons it, it will be wiped out among traditionalists.

Shas leader Aryeh Deri will never again abandon the right-wing bloc. That is his lesson from “the stinking maneuver” of 1990 and from joining Rabin’s government in 1992. But the question is whether the decision is still his. He emerged from the election weakened, while the Council of Torah Sages grew stronger. With Shas smaller than United Torah Judaism for the first time this century, how long can the Sephardim hold their own against the Ashkenazim?

This is the domino the Change Bloc is betting on. Of course, such a move involves a total retreat, unprecedented even by Israeli standards, from the issue that was the be-all and end-all for the Change Bloc’s existence. “Millions voted for a draft for all,” Eisenkot celebrated on election night. An hour earlier former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett had declared that “the alliance of those who serve defeated the alliance of the draft-dodgers.” Yisrael Beytenu leader Avigdor Liberman posted just five days earlier that “a promise is a promise”: “We will not sit with Goldknopf and Deri, nor lean on them.” Democrats leader Yair Golan and the “parasites” rhetoric need not even be mentioned.

Eisenkot will go for the move only if he knows two things for certain: that Liberman and Bennett are not preparing a smear campaign against him at the end of the road, and that the Haredim are not using him as a laundering service, then tossing him aside. In short, as with Netanyahu, the problem is not reaching an agreement inside the room. The problem is that the corridor to the room is full of landmines.

This is an excerpt from my weekly column in Israel Hayom.