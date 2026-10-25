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Darrell's avatar
Darrell
1d

God be with and watch over Israel

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Allan W's avatar
Allan W
1d

Amit is the best commentator/analysis on Israel that I’ve have found. I follow his Substack. Thank you for printing him here.

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