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Robert Walker's avatar
Robert Walker
1h

Well, Trump has two years left but I don't know what tricks the Left has up their sleeves! I just hope he keeps fighting! God Bless America!!

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Free Trump's avatar
Free Trump
2m

I guess if Israel can't afford enough conventional weapons they can just use their ultimate ones to clear out the middle east finally and do their part to rid the world of the Islamic cult.

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