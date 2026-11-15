The Israeli journalist Amit Segal has become the go-to newsmaker and analyst of the U.S.-Israel relationship and his daily newsletter, It’s Noon in Israel, is a must-read. Between now and the conclusion of the Israeli elections, the Washington Free Beacon will bring that newsletter straight to our readers, republishing it here daily.

— Eliana Johnson

Election campaign billboards featuring Yashar party chairman Gadi Eisenkot and Likud party chairman and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu alongside opposition leaders are displayed along a roadside in the northern Israeli city of Haifa, October 17, 2026. (Sharon Leibel/Flash90)

It’s Sunday, November 15, and “let us enter the room,” Benjamin Netanyahu said in a statement last night, “set aside all our disagreements and all our boycotts,” and “reach agreements for Israel’s security and future.” Gadi Eisenkot dismissed it as “another spin.” But the hard part is not getting the two into a room. It’s that when the leaders of the two largest parties walk in, only one can walk out as prime minister.

Had someone said before the election that one of the Change Bloc’s meetings, with the Haredim or with Likud, would be dismissed as “symbolic,” the Haredim would have been the safe bet. Yet today’s talks with the Knesset’s largest party look less productive than Yisrael Beytenu chairman Avigdor Liberman’s alleged “coffee run” into United Torah Judaism chair Yaakov Asher’s office last week.

The draft, the commission of inquiry, accountability for October 7: all of it waits behind one question. Who moves into the Prime Minister’s Residence on Balfour Street, and who moves in first?

So far, neither leader has dared to say the R-word in public: rotation.

Netanyahu is holding the word back as a bargaining chip, to be conceded only once negotiations begin in earnest. Eisenkot is keeping his other options alive until unity is the only one left. Channel 13 reports that Eisenkot would offer Netanyahu a diplomatic role plus security and personal arrangements, in a government Eisenkot leads, with no rotation. Likud, for its part, is whispering that it could live with a rotation, so long as Netanyahu goes first.

Even setting aside that Eisenkot would be in the unenviable position of having publicly flirted with breaking all three of his pledges (no Haredim, no Arab parties, no Bibi), there is the trust problem. A constitutional amendment, a signed letter from the president of the United States and a UN Security Council resolution may not convince him that, when the handover falls due, he won’t become the next Benny Gantz, left waiting at the door when Netanyahu refuses to leave.

If this wedding happens, it will not be because a document bearing Netanyahu’s signature suddenly became trustworthy. It will be because Eisenkot ran out of other suitors: the Haredim and the Arab parties asked a price too high for him, or for one of the partners he cannot govern without.

But some aren’t willing to wait for the negotiations to run their course.

Newly elected Likud MK Elisha Medan sets up a tent with two of his children outside the Knesset, Israel’s parliament, in Jerusalem, calling for the formation of a national unity government led by Benjamin Netanyahu and including Gadi Eisenkot, November 14, 2026. (Chaim Goldberg/Flash90)

When you picture a veteran who lost both legs pitching a tent outside the parliament, you don’t expect his sign to plead for unity. Then again, such veterans are rarely freshly elected MKs from the outgoing ruling party.

Likud MK Elisha Medan has already produced one rare moment of consensus. At an otherwise divisive swearing-in ceremony, he stood on his prosthetics, despite the pain, to take his oath, and the whole plenum applauded. Now he has started a grassroots campaign, presumably with permission from the top.

Protest tents have brought down governments before. Few have built one.

So far Medan has been joined by fellow veterans and one other MK, Religious Zionism’s Itamar Itam. Netanyahu himself could turn up with a sleeping bag and a camping stove and it would make little difference. The day Naftali Bennett, Eisenkot’s indispensable partner, joins Medan in the tent is the day talks with Likud stop being symbolic.

Israeli MKs Yitzhak Goldknopf and Yitzhak Pindrus, and Moshe Rosenthal of the United Torah Judaism party speak to the press following consultations with Israeli President Isaac Herzog at the President’s Residence in Jerusalem, November 5, 2026. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

“We are not folding any flag,” Gadi Eisenkot said. That may not be entirely accurate: in this case, there is one flag that would have to be folded, Degel HaTorah (literally, “Flag of the Torah”). And it has no intention of being folded.

Like a starving, thirsty wanderer in the desert, the Haredi politicians now gaze at Liberman’s oasis and wonder: real? Or a fata morgana? Could it be that the cruelest of politicians, the one who knew all their weaknesses up close and then used that to hound them, down to the sweet-drink bottle and the disposable plate, is the one now offering them all they have dreamed of?

The Haredim wonder whether it’s too good to be true. This week the theory spread there that Liberman is offering them everything knowing Eisenkot and Bennett can’t match it, all to prepare for the day after Netanyahu on the right, when he will arrive with the Haredi factions.

The Haredi operatives want power. As in the Likud, so with them: the higher up you go, the less they like Netanyahu. The public, by contrast, will find it hard to stomach, over time, a partnership that leans on a Reform rabbi, on Yair Golan, on Bennett, and on the center-left generally. Since Rabbi Shach’s famous speech denouncing those who raise “rabbits and pigs” in 1991, the Haredim have not joined a government without the Likud, unless such a government had a majority without them too. That is not the case now, and the implications are clear. It is worth recalling that Rabbi Lando, nearly 40 years Shach’s junior, objected at the time to Shach’s line.

What the Haredim would really like is a unity government with them in it. They conclude, rightly, that given the renewed courtship of them, and contrary to early estimates, a reconciliation between the two big blocs will not cast them as the lamb for slaughter. What seemed impossible to stomach before Liberman’s turnaround is now possible. Who in the opposition would protest concessions to the Haredim? Evet? Yair Golan, who remembered this week that his hand is outstretched to those he called “parasites”? Maybe the Arabs will demand a draft for all? Or Ben-Gvir?

The problem is that it doesn’t depend on them. Eisenkot and Liberman are signaling to them that there will be no unity. They will get all this goodness only if they cross the lines. The mistake so far has been focusing only on Rabbi Lando’s circle. Thus, for example, a problem is developing with MK Meir Porush. The Slonim rebbe, who sank the draft law and is considered Porush’s patron, is shaping up as a determined opponent of joining the government. Religious conservatism and deep-rooted right-wing politics work together here. As far as he is concerned, a government with the left will never happen.

This is an excerpt from my weekly column in Israel Hayom.