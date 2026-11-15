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Capitan Kitty
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Mr Segal finally admits that there will be no Eisenkot government. It’s plain that Eisenkot doesn’t have the flexibility to please enough MKs to form a government. In a minority government he’d be stepping and fetching for the Arab parties to keep them happy. That would be unsustainable.

As for the YA fantasy “Liberman in Haredi-land”, he won’t be able to clear their bar of requests, while Likud already has (maybe not explicitly, but for all practical purposes).

The count down gives Eisenkot 21 days (plus possibly 14 more if Herzog wants to delay failure), sed ceteris paribus, we then will be on to round II!

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