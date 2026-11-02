The Washington Free Beacon

The Washington Free Beacon

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Unwoke in Idaho's avatar
Unwoke in Idaho
43m

There is a well-known Jewish proverb that cuts to the heart of the matter: “Two Jews, three opinions.”

I’ve been reading this column for the last few days and what’s going on is impenetrable. It’s that saying writ large.

One would think with the rise of antisemitism worldwide and the horrors that beset Israel three short years ago, the Israelis could all get along. Seems like instead, it’s every Jew for himself and the country be damned.

Reply
Share
1 reply
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Washington Free Beacon · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture