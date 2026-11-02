The Israeli journalist Amit Segal has become the go-to newsmaker and analyst of the U.S.-Israel relationship and his daily newsletter, It’s Noon in Israel, is a must-read. Between now and the conclusion of the Israeli elections, the Washington Free Beacon will bring that newsletter straight to our readers, republishing it here daily.

— Eliana Johnson

Together head Naftali Bennett arrives to cast his ballot at a polling station in Ra’anana, during Election Day in Israel, October 27, 2026. (Tal Gal/Flash90)

It’s Monday, November 2, and Israel’s future rests in the hands of a triumvirate, though none of its members is the country’s Caesar. As with the alliances that presided over the fall of the Roman Republic, whether Yashar’s Gadi Eisenkot, Yisrael Beiteinu’s Avigdor Liberman and Together’s Naftali Bennett act together or apart will decide the country’s fate.

The conventional wisdom puts Eisenkot at the head of the trio. With 21 seats, Yashar is the second-largest party in the Knesset, and the former IDF chief of staff will most likely be the first to receive the president’s mandate to form a government. Some are watching the enigmatic Liberman and his seven seats. Since 2019, his decisions about whom he will and won’t sit with have denied Benjamin Netanyahu a majority and fueled Israel’s long political crisis. But in my humble view, the man who holds the most power is sitting right now in the upper-middle-class town of Ra’anana: Naftali Bennett.

Here’s why.

The Together chairman is, along with the Yashar chairman, one of only two pivot players in any possible government.

Without him, an Eisenkot-Netanyahu government doesn’t add up. Even with Liberman, Likud and Yashar are stuck six short of a majority. Only Bennett can get them over the line, to a comfortable 67. As the bloc’s second-strongest figure, and once Eisenkot’s rival for its leadership, Bennett holds the other key too. Eisenkot can’t enter any government that includes Haredim and/or Arabs without Bennett providing the parliamentary ballast, and the vaguer but no less essential seal of approval.

But there is a fundamental difference between the two. Eisenkot would serve as prime minister in a minority coalition or, at the very least, as an equal partner in a unity government. He has something significant to gain. Bennett has a lot to lose. He would absorb much of the criticism and the electoral damage for every broken campaign promise, but on the income side of the ledger he’d have to settle for a senior (very senior) ministry, with no return to the most important office in the country.

Together faces another challenge: it could easily come apart. The party finished the election with 12 seats, seven of them Bennett’s people and five Yair Lapid’s. Honestly, it’s hard to see a scenario in which those 12 join any government as one bloc. The first leading scenario is a minority government of 40-something members, dependent on United Torah Judaism and on Ra’am and the Joint List abstaining. It is highly doubtful that Bennett would agree to sacrifice himself once again on the altar of a double breach of his core promises: not drafting the Haredim, and sitting with the Arabs. That’s especially true with elections on the horizon, which he would start from a significantly weaker position, having lost the votes of those who serve and of right-wingers, while Eisenkot campaigns from the Prime Minister’s Office.

On the other hand, joining a unity government with Netanyahu is something Lapid would find very hard to swallow. He hasn’t sat with Netanyahu in more than a decade, not during the war and not during COVID. It is highly doubtful he would do so now, after October 7, for the interior or economy portfolio.

“We’re stuck, flat as a pita,” a senior Together figure said a week before the election, when it was already clear neither side would reach 61. He was right. For Bennett, new elections may be the chance to make the dough rise again, to turn the pita into a baguette. Yashar’s slogan was “This time, Eisenkot.” Bennett’s next one will be “This time, me.” That ambition will shape how far he’s willing to bend in the coalition talks ahead, which may well drag into 2027.

But here we must leave the Byzantine machinations of politicians for Spartan simplicity.

Over the weekend I spent hours going through every possible permutation for a government: a minority government with the Arabs, a minority government with the Haredim, even the purely hypothetical and absurd Arab-Haredi alliance, with Agudat Yisrael leader Yitzhak Goldknopf and Shas leader Aryeh Deri as rotating prime ministers. But only one answer guarantees Israel a strong and stable government able to contend with the challenges we face: unity.

Bennett may be the pivotal figure, the first rock to tumble in what becomes a landslide. But without Eisenkot and Liberman following him, and possibly Religious Zionism leader Bezalel Smotrich as well, stability will suffer, and with it the country’s most essential needs in security and society. As Sallust, the Roman historian and a contemporary of the First Triumvirate, observed, “Through harmony small states grow; through discord the greatest fall apart.”

Intel offices in Kiryat Gat. October 27, 2025. (Yossi Aloni/FLASH90)

Lost in the noise of the election, Intel last week signed an agreement to acquire Classiq, an Israeli quantum computing software company. It is the largest quantum acquisition in the world to date, and the chipmaker’s biggest Israeli purchase since it bought Mobileye for $15.3 billion in 2017.

The companies did not disclose terms. Globes put the price at $2.2 billion; Calcalist and Bloomberg reported about $2.3 billion in cash and shares. Either way, it is more than three times the roughly $600 million valuation Classiq reached in its last funding round. Founded in 2020, Classiq makes software that lets developers build quantum applications without specifying every quantum gate, which its founders liken to a Windows for quantum computers. Given my absolute ignorance of the field, I am tempted to believe them.

There are plenty of winners. Classiq’s three founders are CEO Nir Minerbi; Chief Product Officer Amir Naveh; and his father, Chief Technology Officer Yehuda Naveh, a former senior figure at IBM’s Israeli research arm. Each reportedly stands to collect $80 million to $100 million. But the biggest winner may be Israel itself.

The deal buys something Israel is in desperate search of: strategic indispensability. Intel is no longer just a chipmaker. Since Washington took a stake in it, it has become a national asset of the United States, the backbone of America’s bid to rebuild its own chip industry and increasingly a defense contractor in all but name. Quantum computing sits at the top of the Pentagon’s list of future technologies, and by buying Classiq, Intel has made an Israeli team part of the core of America’s quantum effort.

Israel needs to solder itself into the international technology supply chain. So long as the world’s computers run on Zionist operating systems, British Energy Secretary Ed Miliband and his fellow vote-harvesters will have to think twice before expanding sanctions.