The Israeli journalist Amit Segal has become the go-to newsmaker and analyst of the U.S.-Israel relationship and his daily newsletter, It’s Noon in Israel, is a must-read. Between now and the conclusion of the Israeli elections, the Washington Free Beacon will bring that newsletter straight to our readers, republishing it here daily.

— Eliana Johnson

Arab Israelis arrive to cast their ballots at a polling station in the Arab city of Tayibe, central Israel, during Israel’s general elections, October 27, 2026. (Jamal Awad/Flash90)

It’s Thursday, October 29, and yesterday, it looked as if 2026 would go down in Israeli electoral history as the year of unprecedented Arab turnout. After the latest news, it may end up remembered as the year of unprecedented malign foreign interference.

Central Elections Committee Chairman Justice Noam Sohlberg has ordered an inquiry by Israel’s internal security agency. His letter to Shin Bet chief David Zini, made public this morning, cites “serious suspicions of improper influence through foreign funding” by foreign actors working against Israel’s interests. If you follow improper influence until you meet foreign funding, you’ll end up in Doha. And indeed, according to Channel 12, the Shin Bet suspects that Qatari money was funneled into boosting Arab turnout, partly through channels previously used to move terror funds.

The skyrocketing crime in Arab towns, the Joint List’s renewed unity and a general distaste for this government undoubtedly boosted the Arab presence at the polls. But never in Israeli history has a sector gone from the lowest turnout to the highest in the space of a single election. Take Umm al-Fahm, one of Israel’s largest Arab cities, where turnout reached 75.7 percent, up from 38.3 percent in 2022, a rise of almost 40 points. Election night taught us all a healthy skepticism of polls, but most forecasts saw Arab turnout rising to the mid-60s. Even the Joint List’s own internal polling put it at 61 percent, and its stated target was 70.

None of this means Arab citizens weren’t exercising their democratic right to vote against a government that has antagonized them for four years. Some international outlets will no doubt hold up the suspicion as proof of Israeli apartheid and racism, and some voices will likely give them material. But something looked suspicious enough for Sohlberg, neither a Bibist nor a racist, to order an investigation. Arab Israelis are full citizens, and with an equal vote comes equal scrutiny.

Arab party leaders and at least one senior Likud figure have both credited Otzma Yehudit leader Itamar Ben Gvir with driving Arab voters to the polls. Before Sohlberg’s letter, that was set to be the most ironic part of this election. Then came the reports that Qatar spent heavily trying to topple Benjamin Netanyahu, the candidate the left insisted was controlled by the Gulf state. If Likud really is “Qatar’s Embassy in Israel,” as left-wing activists once projected onto its headquarters, then Doha just paid millions to shut down its own embassy.

Joint List party chairman Yousef Jabareen and supporters gather at the party’s election headquarters in the northern Israeli city of Nazareth, following the closing of polling stations on Israel’s general election night, October 27, 2026. (Sharon Leibel/Flash90)

Even if he wasn’t the direct recipient of Qatari cash, Netanyahu is the beneficiary of the scandal. The Joint List was barely tolerable to the Israeli public to begin with, thanks to members who call Hamas a charity and candidates who celebrated October 7. On election night it managed to make things worse. One of its MKs dedicated the victory to the Palestinians in Gaza, the West Bank and “occupied Jerusalem” and accused the government of genocide, and supporters at party headquarters reportedly capped the night with “Biladi, Biladi,” a Palestinian nationalist anthem. Now add Qatar, and the already poisoned chalice has been laced with arsenic.

Even the more moderate Ra’am hasn’t come out with clean hands. The man caught with envelopes of cash was a senior figure at Siyua 48, the charity behind Ra’am, and the party’s Negev strongholds posted some of the sharpest jumps in turnout: the city of Hura rose from 49 percent to 79.1, while Rahat went from 60.6 to 82.

Yashar leader Gadi Eisenkot’s plan for this election rested on two things: getting more seats than Likud, and Ra’am being able to make up the difference to reach 61. If he now lacks legitimacy because of his failure to achieve the former, then thanks to the Qatar allegations, Ra’am now lacks legitimacy for the latter.

Even short of sitting in the same government, the cost of any collaboration has just exploded. The anti-Netanyahu bloc, with the change bloc’s 48 seats and the Arab parties’ 19, is more than sufficient to replace the Knesset speaker and thereby take control of legislative procedure. That would have been Eisenkot’s first move after the swearing-in next week. But with coalition talks yet to come, and another election entirely possible, Eisenkot will pay a serious cost in public diplomacy in order to topple Likud Speaker Amir Ohana.

Regardless of the outcome of the investigation, the likelihood of the entire election being invalidated is extremely slim, given the time constraints. But the effect is significant. With the Arab path to the prime minister’s office looking treacherous, only two paths remain: a unity government or new elections. In either case, there would no longer be any need to invalidate part of the results.

Another election looks tempting for Bibi: he’d go in with the momentum of a surprise win, the splinter parties that burned around 4 percent of his votes would be wiped out, and Arab turnout, losing its own momentum, would almost certainly fall. Likud should be careful about believing its own spin: even at 2022 Arab turnout levels, his bloc would still be short of 61, only closer. Regardless, it’s a better hand than he has now.

But Netanyahu will explore his options before he resorts to another campaign. Qatar may have turned former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Yisrael Beiteinu leader Avigdor Liberman’s pledge not to rely on the Arab parties into something more ironclad than their oath not to sit with Bibi, though Liberman is still trying to square both circles. Bibi may peel off one or both of them, or make the magnanimous choice and offer Eisenkot a unity government, on more Bibi-friendly terms. Either way, the decision now rests with Netanyahu.

I joined Dana Loesch on The Dana Show to break down what really happened in Israel’s election. Why Netanyahu’s bloc came out ahead even though almost no voters crossed sides, and where the coalition math goes from here.