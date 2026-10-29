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Michael Segal's avatar
Michael Segal
1h

There were similar issues with "Zuckerbucks" alleged to selectively fund voter turnout in the 2020 US election. Federal officials cleared Zuckerberg of violation of election laws, and legislation was filed to prevent this from happening in the future: https://waysandmeans.house.gov/wp-content/uploads/2024/05/End-Zuckerbucks-Act-H.R.-8291-One-Pager.pdf

The legal situation will of course be different in Israel.

Regardless, the options for forming a government will not be substantially different given that many votes on the Right were wasted on parties falling below the 3.25% electoral threshold. But this may tempt the Right to try a new election instead of forming a centrist coalition.

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Frankl horelenberg's avatar
Frankl horelenberg
2h

Yother na im todah

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