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Unwoke in Idaho's avatar
Unwoke in Idaho
2h

That Lieberman guy sounds like a democrat. Himself and the party before the country.

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Frankl horelenberg's avatar
Frankl horelenberg
1h

So well researched!

O Lieberman, o lieverman, we Seint deer eine kleiner man from ??? So as u said. So, We sing the song again

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