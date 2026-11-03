The Israeli journalist Amit Segal has become the go-to newsmaker and analyst of the U.S.-Israel relationship and his daily newsletter, It’s Noon in Israel, is a must-read. Between now and the conclusion of the Israeli elections, the Washington Free Beacon will bring that newsletter straight to our readers, republishing it here daily.

— Eliana Johnson

President Donald Trump arrives in Washington, November 1. (White House)

It’s Tuesday, November 3, and on the eve of what many are framing as a referendum on Donald Trump’s foreign policy, U.S. forces struck Iran. What does it mean for today’s midterms? And, more importantly for Israel, what does it mean for the prospect of resuming the war?

According to the Wall Street Journal, American forces hit radar installations and missile launch sites on Qeshm Island, at the mouth of the Strait of Hormuz, in the early hours of Tuesday. Officials described the strike as “defensive.” It reportedly came in response to Iranian surface-to-air fire on American aircraft.

What is new is less the strike than its silence. Ynet called it the first attack on Iranian territory since September, but U.S. officials told the Journal that Washington has been carrying out limited, unannounced strikes for weeks. The Pentagon has said nothing, and Central Command has not commented. One source said that was deliberate: the administration does not want to look as though it is preparing a wider campaign.

Trump, never one for subtlety, has spent months heavily implying that a reckoning was coming after polls close. His approach is the same as ever: “Either they’ll make a deal, or we’ll just end it.”

Qatari mediators led by Ali al-Thawadi have been sitting in Tehran with Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi. The proposal on the table, according to reports, is a straightforward trade: Iran stops attacking shipping in Hormuz, and the United States lifts its blockade of Iranian ports. American negotiators with a memory should recall that this is the fourth time Tehran has put Hormuz on the table. In April, a ceasefire required Iran to reopen the strait “immediately,” and four ships got through. In June, the mediators promised it would open “instantly.” By July, the Revolutionary Guards were firing on tankers. In September, Iran offered seven days, and Trump said no. Now it’s reportedly offering two. I doubt it will be sufficient.

Trump’s goal in this campaign was to inscribe his name in the history books as the president who defeated the Islamic Republic, not the one who caused the Strait of Hormuz to close and then paid to reopen it.

Whether the Democrats take the Senate tonight could act as either an accelerant or a retardant to that goal. With his domestic agenda over for all intents and purposes, the presidential predilection for the foreign policy issues that define second-term legacies could grow stronger. On the other hand, a president who, in his own way, has always been attentive to the waves of public opinion may take a considerable slap at the polls as a warning.

As with much of what this president does, no one knows for sure.

Yisrael Beiteinu party chairman MK Avigdor Liberman at the party’s election headquarters in Tel Aviv, on Israel’s general election night, October 27, 2026. (Tal Gal/Flash90)

Israelis keep waking up to the same song. In place of “I Got You Babe” the alarm on Israel’s Groundhog Day is the Israeli classic “Next Year,” which promises that everything will be better soon. Six elections in, Israelis have learned that the promise simply means they are in for another round.

Rather than Bill Murray, Israel’s time loop protagonist is Yisrael Beiteinu leader Avigdor Liberman. He wakes up in his bed in Nokdim and decides that today, on his sixth time around, nothing needs to change. “The world could turn upside down, I will not sit with Netanyahu,” he told reporters yesterday. “Even if he offers me a rotation and I’d be first [as prime minister], it won’t happen.”

It’s quite a turn for a man who said in 2018 that “there is no question at all” he preferred Benjamin Netanyahu as prime minister. Then again, it’s nothing new for a man who, three years before that, had called Netanyahu “a liar, a cheat, a crook.” The Liberman–Netanyahu power couple, separated but never quite divorced, has defined Israeli politics since 2015.

Liberman and Netanyahu met in Jerusalem in 1988. Netanyahu, then ambassador to the UN, was preparing his entry into Israeli politics and needed someone who knew how to work a party branch. He found Liberman, a Moldovan immigrant 10 years in the country and a fixture of the Jerusalem Likud. Together they took over the party, and when Netanyahu won the prime minister’s office in 1996, Liberman followed him there as director-general.

It lasted 18 months. In 1997 Netanyahu publicly disowned him over alleged dirty tricks by his aides, and Liberman quit. “I was shocked. I felt humiliated,” he later wrote. Two years later he founded Yisrael Beiteinu, and, in what would become a pattern in Netanyahu’s career, the protégé became a rival.

For the next 15 years, he was the most restless man in Israeli politics. He served under Ariel Sharon and Ehud Olmert, and quit or was fired from both governments. In 2009 he returned to Netanyahu as foreign minister, at the head of a 15-seat party. In 2012 the two merged their lists, and learned the oldest rule in Israeli politics: one plus one does not equal two. Together they won 31 seats, 11 fewer than they had held apart.

The partnership limped on until 2015, when a corruption investigation cut Liberman’s party to six seats, and people around him believed Netanyahu had a hand in it. He resigned as foreign minister and stayed out of the coalition, leaving Netanyahu in the precarious position of governing with 61. From the opposition benches, he called the prime minister “a liar, a cheat, a crook, a spokesman for B’Tselem,” and “very strong on talk, strong on the television screen, and zero in deeds.”

Within a year, they were living together again. In May 2016 Netanyahu was deep in coalition talks with Isaac Herzog’s Zionist Union when he abruptly switched partners. He offered the still-resentful Liberman the job he had long coveted, and whose holders he had never stopped insisting he could surpass: the Defense Ministry.

The reconciliation did not last. Netanyahu overruled Liberman with written orders, blocking the evacuation of the Bedouin encampment at Khan al-Ahmar and letting Qatari cash into Gaza, and the death penalty for terrorists that Liberman says he was promised never passed. In November 2018, after the cabinet agreed to a ceasefire with Hamas, Liberman called it “capitulation to terror” and resigned.

In April 2019 Netanyahu’s bloc won 60 seats without Liberman. Holding the five seats that stood between Israel and stability, Liberman demanded the draft law “with no dilution,” turned down a last-minute offer at 11:30 p.m. and watched the Knesset dissolve itself rather than hand Netanyahu a 61st seat. Israel went back to the polls, then back again. By 2020 the quarrel had turned personal. Liberman’s camp blamed Netanyahu’s circle for police complaints against his family, a sin, they said, “not forgiven, not even on Yom Kippur.”

Three elections passed in under a year with Liberman holding the deciding seats, until Benny Gantz, then leader of Blue and White, broke the deadlock by joining Netanyahu instead. That government lasted seven months. By the fourth election, the opposition was ready to take “anyone but Bibi” to its logical end, and Liberman, after a decade in a toxic relationship, was ready to file for divorce. In 2021 Netanyahu’s bloc stalled at 52, and Liberman became finance minister in the Bennett–Lapid government that removed him from office, a coalition that for the first time relied on an Arab party, Ra’am.

Less than 18 months later, Israel was back at the polls. Liberman made a single vow: to “deny Netanyahu 61 seats.” He thought he could achieve it, but, fresh from a government that sat with an Islamist party, he finished with six, and Netanyahu won 64 without him.

Four years later, we’re back in 2019. Netanyahu is short of a majority, and Liberman is attacking him from the podium. Unlike in the past, Liberman’s seven seats can’t close the eight-seat gap on their own. But the kingmaker has always wanted to place the crown on his own head. Likud strategists are betting that the self-declared candidate’s hope of a turn at the premiership, the one job he has yet to hold, might be enough to get him into a room with the Haredim, whom he has been trying to draft for more than a decade, and reconcile the estranged lovers. They nurture the same hope about Naftali Bennett, another former Netanyahu chief of staff turned rival, whose seven seats, once separated from Lapid’s, are worth exactly as much. Of the two, Bennett is the likelier catch.

The man who has walked out of, or been thrown out of, five governments in two decades, and has spent most of that time banging his head against the same immovable object, has come out of it miraculously unchanged. Electoral stagnation has not softened him on a single point. Since the election, he has frustrated every bloc by repeating that he will not sit with Netanyahu, not without the draft law, and not in a minority government.

Interestingly, the man who stayed out of government in 2019, supposedly over the draft law, and who said in 2021 that he would put the Haredim “together with Bibi in a wheelbarrow, and off to the nearest garbage dump,” may now be quietly lifting the Haredim back out. Asked on Monday whether he would back a government reliant on the Haredi parties, he did not say no but rather “we need to see what happens.”

But his true plan, as he laid it out before the vote, is to take control of the Knesset: replace Speaker Amir Ohana, pass a law barring a man under indictment from forming a government, and send the country to a seventh round of elections. In his mind, presumably, whoever kills the king inherits the crown. Once Netanyahu is gone, Liberman expects Yisrael Beiteinu to become the new home for Likud voters, and himself the heir apparent. On election night he was already urging Likud members to “raise the banner of rebellion.” He will probably get his elections. The crown is another matter, and Israel will go on waking up to the same song.