The Israeli journalist Amit Segal has become the go-to newsmaker and analyst of the U.S.-Israel relationship and his daily newsletter, It’s Noon in Israel, is a must-read. Between now and the conclusion of the Israeli elections, the Washington Free Beacon will bring that newsletter straight to our readers, republishing it here daily.

— Eliana Johnson

Donald J. Trump delivers remarks at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center at Cape Canaveral, November 6, 2026. (White House)

It’s Thursday, November 19, and “Iran is looking at gases, looking at bio,” President Donald Trump told Fox News yesterday. Should Tehran try anything, “we wipe them out.” Somewhere, a 2003 bingo card just got its final square.

In all seriousness, on November 3 The New York Times reported that Israeli officials briefed Washington and the Gulf that Iran is considering using chemical weapons, and that the threat is more urgent than the nuclear program. On November 16, CNN reported, citing seven unnamed U.S. officials, that Iran had explored a chemical or “dirty bomb” attack on Trump administration officials in Washington.

Iran signed the Chemical Weapons Convention in 1993, and Washington has formally accused it of violating that same convention since 2018. In 2024 the State Department added Iran’s work on incapacitating agents to the charge sheet, and the 2025 U.S. intelligence threat assessment judged that Iran “very likely” continues offensive chemical research. During the war, the IDF struck sites it described as chemical weapons research centers.

Yet Trump, who sparked the renewed conversation, told Washington residents they had no reason to panic. Despite a noticeable buzz in Israel, we have yet to see the telltale signs of an imminent gas threat: no gas mask distribution, no decontamination drills at hospitals, no call-up of chemical defense units.

The newest Iranian threat is better read in a wider context.

The briefings arrived as U.S.-Iran talks stalled, and as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reportedly pressed for a four- to seven-day air campaign. Last weekend, Trump reportedly told his advisers he would hold off on large-scale strikes unless Iran or the Houthis carried out further provocations, which they promptly did.

Yet that does not mean a renewal of hostilities is imminent.

On November 9, Trump declared that, at the request of the Gulf states, he was holding off on another strike. “The US is fully locked and loaded with the best equipment ever made,” he said, “and we don’t think there’s going to be any reason to use it.” He called further strikes “quite unlikely.”

Analysts are once again forced into the unreliable profession of Trump-reading.

If war is indeed on the horizon, I suspect that, recent statements notwithstanding, Iran’s WMDs will not be the Bush—sorry, Trump—administration’s casus belli.

Former Israeli prime minister MK Naftali Bennett leaves Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office following a meeting with him at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem, November 18, 2026. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

On Sunday, I wrote that the day Together leader Naftali Bennett joined Likud MK Elisha Medan in his unity tent would be the day unity talks with Likud stopped being symbolic. He showed up on Tuesday. On Wednesday, he spent nearly three hours in Netanyahu’s office.

The change bloc did not take it well. Gadi Eisenkot, who holds the mandate, learned of the meeting from the media. So, by most accounts, did Yair Lapid, Bennett’s number two.

This was not a meeting about defection. Even if Bennett wanted to betray his election promises and join hands with the ultra-Orthodox and Itamar Ben Gvir, his seven of Together’s 12 seats would not be enough to push Netanyahu’s 53 over the finish line.

Bennett was simply staking out a position. Eisenkot has staked his with the Arab parties, Yisrael Beytenu leader Avigdor Liberman his with the Haredim. Bennett has now, for all intents and purposes, declared for unity.

His plan, according to Channel 12, would bind Likud and Yashar together through agreements on a commission of inquiry, the Haredi draft and judicial reform, with the crucial condition that Eisenkot serves first in the rotation. Lapid was reportedly unconvinced. “I don’t believe a word that man says,” he told Bennett in private, referring to Netanyahu, “and I think you will fail.”

He may be right. Likud’s public line is that Netanyahu must lead any unity government; while they haven’t said it yet in public, they are open to rotation, so long as Bibi goes first.

Regardless of who goes first, or if no one goes at all, Bennett walks into the next election as the great unifier. That is a far better brand for a center with no appetite for another round of elections, and a far better label on the right than “the great betrayer.”

Other change-bloc leaders have dropped by Elisha Medan’s tent in the past week. Bennett is the first to pitch his own beside it. He will likely be the only leader to do so, but not the only member of the bloc who finds the pavement outside of the Knesset more appealing than Bnei Brak or Umm al-Fahm.