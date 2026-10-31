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Robert Walker's avatar
Robert Walker
6h

Worried about Taiwan and Indian territory, better worry about the Chinese buying multiple farms around military bases in this country!

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Unwoke in Idaho's avatar
Unwoke in Idaho
3h

Yet the world press and left thinks it’s always the US who wants to build empires.

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