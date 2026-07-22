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Frankl horelenberg's avatar
Frankl horelenberg
6h

ABSOLUTELY 💯 WELL WRITTEN (TODAH RAHABAH) THX.

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RabbiRL✍🏻RLBalfourStevenson's avatar
RabbiRL✍🏻RLBalfourStevenson
8h

Biden was a flaming antisemite.

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