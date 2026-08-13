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RAM's avatar
RAM
24mEdited

The house dish in their Mediterranean dives of choice must be word salad. This is part of what Qatar, Soros, China, and US taxpayers are getting for their investments in elite education.

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Marc's avatar
Marc
10m

“Palestinian culture”? Is a death cult really culture?

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