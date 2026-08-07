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Robert Walker's avatar
Robert Walker
2h

Who is running the show in Texas, Muslims and Queers? Whomever put that 11 year old out there should be arrested and charged with something! Well, maybe just take the pervert out behind the saloon and put a .40 between their eyes! Works for me!

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