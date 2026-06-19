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Ludwig Von Rothbard's avatar
Ludwig Von Rothbard
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"James Talarico has said his decision to swear off super PACs is like Jesus Christ resisting the Devil’s temptation."

A Democrat comparing himself to Christ and silence from the Left. Now, let a Republican make such a comparison and the media fire would be intense...

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