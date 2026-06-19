James Talarico (Danielle Villasana/Getty Images), Lone Star Rising Pac logo (lonestarrisingpac.com)

James Talarico has said his decision to swear off super PACs is like Jesus Christ resisting the Devil’s temptation. So it’s odd that his campaign website included a page that gives super PACs explicit instructions for “what media markets to run ads in, where to send mailers, and what messages to include in them,” the Free Beacon’s Collin Anderson writes. A super PAC led by Talarico’s former chief of staff has run ads that followed the campaign’s instructions to a tee.

Talarico’s page is titled “What Voters Need To Know About James,” and it is only accessible through a nondescript link located at the bottom of his campaign website. It lays out the campaign’s media and messaging strategy, indicating that voters in “San Antonio,” “Harlingen-McAllen,” and “Austin” should see ads on “broadcast television” touting Talarico’s “record of taking on special interests and passing major legislation.” Below that information are more specific talking points and lists of the areas where they should be delivered.

The super PAC Lone Star Rising, which is chaired by Talarico’s first chief of staff in the state legislature, is picking up what the campaign is putting down. Two days after the campaign updated its little-noticed page, the PAC began running ads that are perfectly aligned with the page’s instructions. The tactic, which is aimed at circumventing federal rules that prevent campaigns from coordinating with super PACs, is common enough in competitive statewide races. “What’s less common is Talarico’s holier-than-thou rhetoric about such strategies,” writes Anderson. In February, Talarico told the New Yorker that he would forgo super PACs and devious fundraising schemes just like Jesus turned down the Devil.

“The temptation story in the wilderness is exactly that—offering Jesus all the kingdoms in the world,” Talarico said after the outlet asked whether he’d accept a deal in which a super PAC did his political “dirty work” and helped send him to the Senate. “And it would be tempting, because I value the cause so highly. But the central belief in my faith is that the means are the ends. If we lose, it would not be great. But—but!—it’s the belief in the Resurrection, right? The belief that something beautiful would come out of this loss.” So much for that.

READ MORE: James Talarico, Who Says His ‘Faith’ Requires Him To Oppose Super PACs, Is Using His Campaign Website to Give Them Direction—And They’re Taking It

AI, Chinese flag (cokada/Grabien), NewsGuard logo (libraryjournal.com)

The media watchdog NewsGuard, which rates the credibility of news outlets on a 100-point scale, has long sold its data to advertisers with the goal of steering them away from “unreliable” sources. Now, it’s offering the same data to AI companies to program chatbots to avoid “misinformation” as they evaluate sources. Left out of the company’s pitch to the industry, the Free Beacon’s Aaron Sibarium reports, is “a technical detail that might trouble truth-seeking AI developers: A model trained on NewsGuard’s ratings would treat many American sources as less reliable than Chinese propaganda.”

“NewsGuard, which warns that ‘foreign disinformation’ has ‘infected’ the responses of Western chatbots, gives the state-owned China Daily a reliability score of 44.5—more than twice the score of the conservative outlet Newsmax, which earns just 20,” Sibarium writes. “The company claims that China Daily ‘does not publish false or egregiously misleading content at a significant level,’ a benchmark worth 22 points in NewsGuard’s rating system. By contrast, ‘Newsmax.com has advanced false or egregiously misleading claims … such that a visitor to the site risks being seriously misled.’” Another CCP mouthpiece, China Global Television Network, scores a 44.5, just 5 points shy of the Daily Wire’s 49.5.

“The ratings are a stark example of how one of the top disinformation watchdogs of the Biden era is hoping to embed its worldview into generative AI, turning what critics say are biased judgments about credibility into notionally objective training data.” Former State Department official Mike Benz, the founder of the nonprofit group Foundation for Freedom Online, said the “obvious danger of NewsGuard’s entry into AI is that it induces the same censorious changes to AI that it did to media and social media.”

READ MORE: A Media Watchdog Is Helping To Program AI Models. It Says Chinese Propaganda Is More Reliable Than Many American News Sources.

The wine list at Albi, a Washington, D.C., restaurant awarded four stars by the New York Times, features wines from “Palestine” and from Lebanon’s Bekaa Valley, a stronghold of the Hezbollah terrorist organization.

The New York Times awarded its first-ever four star review of a restaurant outside New York City—to a “Palestinian restaurant” in D.C. that has been around for years but reopened in 2025 with a more overt Palestinian theme. The restaurant, Albi, features on its website a poem by the former Palestine Liberation Organization official Mahmoud Darwish, who resigned in opposition to the Oslo Accords between the PLO and Israel. Its wine list includes offerings from Lebanon’s Bekaa Valley, a Hezbollah stronghold, as well as a $158 white that consists of “indigenous varieties” of “Grapes of Wrath” from “West Bank, Palestine.”

Times commenters saw political bias in the review. One sarcastically asked why the Times hasn’t reviewed a world-renowned kosher restaurant, Malka, operated by an Israeli chef on the Upper West Side, while another noted that “critical tastes are heavily infused with personal and political tastes” and that Albi is “having a particular moment for reasons other than the food, drink, and service.” They appear to be correct. The Times critic who wrote the review, Ligaya Mishan, has said that she hopes her work will “undermine the current order and redistribute power” and that “food may be the most effective form of propaganda.” Our Ira Stoll writes:

Four-star restaurant reviews in the New York Times are extremely unusual—”as rare as the return of some comets,” the newspaper said in December 2025, in an article about the five New York City-based restaurants to have earned the distinction. In that piece, Mishan declared that, “Maybe four stars should require love!” and the other chief Times restaurant critic, Tejal Rao, declared that “to earn four stars, it would have to be extraordinary, subversive or transcendent in some way.” The Times has been reviewing restaurants since 1963. One of our editors ate at Albi before it ramped up its Palestinian activism, and she reports that the experience was mediocre—modestly better than The Halal Guys chain but not as good as a falafel stand in a third-tier Israeli city. But alas, the Times has been promoting its anti-Israel agenda through its food coverage for quite some time, with characteristic inaccuracies. A single cookbook by a boycott-Israel activist who also filmed a pro-Iran propaganda video was promoted with three articles by the Times. The newspaper also started referring to Yotam Ottolenghi as a “British chef,” suppressing his Israeli heritage, and even dropped the term “Israeli couscous” from recipes.

READ MORE: ‘Food May Be the Most Effective Form of Propaganda’: New York Times Awards First-Ever Four-Star Outside-New York Review—to a Palestinian Restaurant Led By Anti-Israel Chef

Additional reading:

Barack Obama opened his monstrosity of a presidential “center” on Thursday as anyone would—with a land acknowledgment. “We honor the Anishinaabe, the Council of Three Fires, the Ojibwe, the Odawa, and the Potawatomi Nations,” longtime Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett gushed. Unfortunately, none of the tribes appear to be receiving a cut from the center’s ticket sales (it costs $30 for adults to enter the Obama museum and $23 for children).

Speaking of Obama, we were reminded of his legacy Thursday morning, when the Department of Homeland Security revealed that the “ringleader” of the foiled terror plot targeting the UFC fights at the White House is an illegal immigrant whom the Obama administration granted “Dreamer” status, allowing him to stay in the country.

The independent news outlet Michigan Information & Research Service commissioned a poll showing that state senator Mallory McMorrow trails left-wing insurgent Abdul El-Sayed by a whopping 36 points in the Michigan Democratic Senate primary—and McMorrow pressured the outlet to bury the poll, the firm that conducted it, Mitchell Research & Communications, told Politico. “The poll, in the eyes of the McMorrow campaign, understated their support,” the firm’s pollster said. “And they put intense pressure on MIRS, and therefore MIRS decided that they weren’t going to run the survey,” which showed El-Sayed with a more modest 9-point lead on congresswoman Haley Stevens.

The Great Redistricting War of 2026 may have revived Republicans’ chances of keeping the House—at least according to a new memo from the National Republican Campaign Committee, which argues that “for Democrats to flip the House, they must win Republican-held seats where President Trump averaged 53.2% of the vote in 2024, a dramatically tougher battlefield than the 2018 midterm cycle when Democrats flipped seats in districts where Trump averaged just 46.6% in 2016.”

Happy Friday, our full lineup is below.