Microaggression video (Fusion Comedy YouTube), J.B. Pritzker (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Illinois governor J.B. Pritzker’s administration offers a taxpayer-funded training on “microaggressions” that depicts white people and police officers as mosquitoes who suck blood from people of color, the Free Beacon’s Peter Hasson reports.

The training—which Pritzker’s Department of Human Rights (whatever that is, presumably nothing good) offers to “private-sector, government, and public participants,” including, in the case of a May 13 session, to the Free Beacon—is intended to “increase knowledge, awareness and prevention of discrimination and harassment issues.” It defines “microaggressions” as “the everyday verbal, nonverbal, and environmental slights, snubs, or insults, whether intentional or unintentional, that communicate hostile, derogatory, or negative messages to target persons solely based upon their marginalized group membership” and provides examples like “color blindness,” which the training says “denies a person of color’s racial/ethnic experience.”

A video shown in the training is titled “How Microaggressions Are Like Mosquito Bites.” It shows a blonde white woman calling a black woman “well-spoken” before transforming into a mosquito that bites the black woman and sucks her blood. Similar scenes play out as the microaggressing mosquitoes say things like “Your English is so good.” A narrator later says that experiencing “microaggressions” can make you “want to go ballistic on those mosquitoes”—as a black woman torches the pests with a flamethrower. Police officers are presented as “mosquitoes” who “carry strains that can even kill you.”

“The training marks the latest example of how Pritzker, a potential 2028 presidential candidate, has made a point of embracing far-left cultural politics,” writes Hasson. It “was run by the agency’s public service administrator, Michael Patrick. This Free Beacon journalist attended the May 15 seminar alongside 10 other participants, who upon completion of the session were awarded certificates of completion signed by Department of Human Rights director James Bennett, a Pritzker appointee whose official biography touts his work launching ‘new training [sic] that advance knowledge and understanding of DEI (Diversity, Equity and Inclusion) and implicit bias.’ The department had a budget of nearly $30 million in 2024.”

READ MORE: JB Pritzker Admin Depicts White People, Cops as Mosquitoes in Microaggression Training That Rails Against ‘Color Blindness’

Graham Platner and his wife Amy Gertner (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Graham Platner has made his status as a fully disabled veteran a central part of his insurgent campaign against Maine senator Susan Collins—but he’s refused to disclose whether the Veterans Affairs benefits that make up the vast majority of his income come with work restrictions that would prohibit him from drawing a salary, a critical distinction that could have legal implications for his campaign.

Platner says he holds a 100 percent disability rating due to “a couple herniated discs,” a “wreck” of a shoulder, knees that “bother him,” and PTSD. As a result, he says he receives roughly $4,800 a month from the V.A. He has not said whether those benefits fall under a designation known as Total Disability Based on Individual Employability (TDIU), which is granted when the V.A. determines that a veteran cannot maintain “substantial gainful employment.” The Portland Press Herald asked Platner to disclose his “type of disability rating” in a recent piece, but his campaign refused. The piece came after another local outlet published a letter from a Portland attorney who noted that Platner “has not said” whether his benefits fall under TDIU.

“Such a designation is significant,” our Alana Goodman writes, “because those who receive benefits under TDIU are generally barred from working a job that provides income above the federal poverty level of $15,960 annually. Platner does not draw a salary from his oyster farm or from his campaign, according to his personal financial disclosure. But his wife, Amy Gertner, draws a salary from both entities, the disclosure indicates, raising questions about whether Platner is paying his wife rather than drawing a salary himself to avoid scrutiny from the V.A.” Indeed, a former Platner campaign aide told the Substack Judge Street Journal that the campaign paid a salary to Platner’s wife rather than to Platner because “if Graham drew a salary from the campaign, his disability status and his disability payments would be put at risk.” A source close to the campaign told the Free Beacon that Gertner “wasn’t really doing anything for the campaign,” though it has paid her nearly $30,000 over the course of six months.

“I won’t comment on whether being a politician is substantial gainful employment, but that’s an interesting question,” prominent veterans’ benefits attorney John Berry told the Free Beacon. “And I think that’s a great case, because, you know, what are the duties, right? And what are the disabilities?”

READ MORE: Graham Platner Won’t Say If His Monthly Government Payments for ‘100 Percent Disability’ Come With Work Restrictions

Platner is a private prep school attendee and the grandson of a world-renowned architect, and he has relied on his Ivy League-educated father for financial assistance well into his adulthood. He nonetheless identifies as a “working-class Mainer.” How is that possible? Platner attempted to answer that question in a recent interview with the New York Times, laying out an “expansive definition” of what it means to be working-class in America. “In this day and age, you are working class if you make your money from work and wages,” he said.

That would certainly rule out Kennedy scion Jack Schlossberg, who hasn’t worked a day in his life, but it leaves room for plenty of others. Here’s a look at some of the people who would qualify as working class, according to Platner and courtesy of our Andrew Stiles.

Susan Collins — The feminist pioneer has held the same public service job since 1997, which is probably why she can’t afford to retire at age 73. It would be cruel to force her to stop working.

Hunter Biden — Bet on himself by trading his salaried gig at a boutique Ukrainian energy company for a career in the arts that suddenly became less lucrative in 2024. Intimately familiar with the working-class world of street-level vending.

Jake Tapper — Goes to work every day with a smile on his face while repressing his working-class rage over the fact that Anderson Cooper earns nearly twice as much for the same job.

The Free Beacon — Wage earners unite! The working class scored a momentous victory over the pampered elites when the Free Beacon’s stable of rugged laborers forced the New Yorker and its esteemed “fact-checkers” to correct its erroneous report about Platner getting a “Department of Veterans Affairs low-interest mortgage” to buy his house, even though his dad provided the money.

READ MORE: The ‘Working Class,’ According to Graham Platner

Additional reading:

The New York City Mayor’s Office gave coveted press badges to a trio of “journalists” who celebrated the murder of health insurance CEO Brian Thompson outside a court hearing for his accused killer, Luigi Mangione. The women, sporting city-issued press badges, called Thompson a “murderer” and “terrorist.” One of them, Ashley Rojas, said, “F— Brian Thompson. I don’t give a flying f— he died.”

Penn State’s law school was hit with a civil rights complaint after the Free Beacon reported on its “antiracist” strategic plan, which calls for expanding “employment opportunities” for “underrepresented” groups. “It is discrimination to hire with a preference of having lower qualified teachers and staff of a certain race over higher qualified teachers and staff of certain other races,” the complaint from watchdog group Protect the Public’s Trust reads.

President Donald Trump said he had planned to resume strikes against the Iranian regime on Tuesday but said he called them off at the request of Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Qatar, who cited “serious negotiations” over a deal to end the war that “will be very acceptable to the United States of America.” The announcement came after Trump said the “clock is ticking” for Tehran to make a deal or “get hit much harder.”

Check out our full Tuesday lineup below.