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Belling the Cat's avatar
Belling the Cat
May 19

Does Platner have a "Disabled" tag hanging from his car's mirror? I'm surprised it's not a public record somehow since he's living off public benefits. (Haha sure he is.) If you're hiring someone who has attested he CAN'T work & therefore swilling at the taxpayer trough, surely you're allowed to find out the extent to which he's crazy, unstable, or, y'know, *can't work*?

Frankly the so-called wife seems highly suss and could be the weak link who will tell all under the right provocation (or 5 glasses of wine). Is it legal to give the candidate's wife money for nothing? She has that bitter, disgruntled, entitled, contemptuous of Normal Earth People look -- maybe Nick Shirley should lob a few easy questions over the plate and see if she snaps.

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Hodagbrad
May 19Edited

Priztzer compares the Trump administration to Nazi Germany, but yet he is using tactics employed by the Nazis against the Jews. Democrats using hate tactics, no surprise here.

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