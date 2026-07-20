Jennifer Jennifer Siebel Newsom and Gavin Newsom (Mario Tama/Getty Images), Screenshots from Representation Project materials

Gender documentaries produced by California’s “First Partner” Jennifer Siebel Newsom have been shown to more than 2.5 million K-12 students. An accompanying lesson plan asks teens to share their sexual identity with their classmates and identify which ones violate gender norms and are at risk of being labeled “fags,” “pussies,” and “nasty butches,” the Free Beacon’s Andrew Kerr reports.

The lavishly produced documentaries are funded in part by gifts from Gov. Gavin Newsom’s donors. Newsom’s Board of Education recommended that California public schools screen them to teach students how to “question the examples of gender and sexuality they see in media.” The films and accompanying lesson plans are the brainchild of Siebel Newsom, a self-styled thought leader on gender equality who has accused the press of fighting a “war on women.” She is facing a federal criminal probe into her taxes, charities, and for-profit documentary company, “all of which are interwoven in a complex skein that up until now has largely evaded serious scrutiny,” writes Kerr. Siebel Newsom’s company, Girls Club Entertainment, LLC, produces documentaries combating “intersectional gender stereotypes.” Her charity, The Representation Project, licenses and distributes the films to schools and prepares the accompanying lesson plans.

“In one Siebel Newsom-designed exercise for high school students called ‘The Privilege Walk Activity,’ high school students are directed to line up shoulder-to-shoulder and to take forward or backward steps corresponding to a series of prompts, one of which reads: ‘Step forward if you identify as straight.’ LGBT students are to remain in place. The instructions stress that the exercise works ‘best if students/participants take large steps so the differences are obvious.’ When students are finished positioning themselves, they are instructed to look at ‘who is around them’ and reflect on how their personal privilege stacks against their peers. The further forward they are (the more heterosexual), the more privilege they have.”

“In another exercise called ‘The Box Activity,’ Siebel Newsom has students identify the traits of the stereotypical man—including ‘strong, tough, in control’—and the stereotypical woman—such as ‘emotional, soft submissive.’ The lesson plan states that some women who remain ‘inside the box’ will be raped and abused by their partners, and asks students to consider whether those stereotypical female traits ‘really bring them safety or power.’ Students are then instructed to write the ‘offensive words’ society has designated for men and women who act ‘outside the box.’ The lesson plan offers suggestions for men—’wimp,’ ‘fag,’ and ‘pussy’—and for women—’butch’ ‘nasty,’ and ‘angry.’ Following that, Siebel Newsom’s exercise has students discuss as a group which and how many of their classmates act inside their respective boxes ‘all the time,’ thus prompting students to consider which of their classmates may be labeled ‘fags,’ ‘pussies,’ and ‘nasty butches.’”

READ MORE: Jennifer Siebel Newsom’s Radical Gender Documentaries Force Student Viewers To Reveal if They’re Gay and ID ‘Fags’: Films Are Funded and Promoted by Newsom Donors, Appointees

Left-wing Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed, now engaged in a competitive primary race, insists he’s “not technically or practically” a member of the Democratic Socialists of America. But he was a “markedly enthusiastic DSA supporter for years as he rose through Michigan’s progressive political scene, repeatedly appearing at socialist events, including headlining a 2019 DSA fundraiser at which the group’s Detroit chapter called him ‘a longtime friend,’” the Free Beacon‘s Chuck Ross reports.

At that event, which raised $10,000 for the chapter, a beaming El-Sayed was photographed arm-in-arm with a bevy of grinning socialists—including Rashida Tlaib, a DSA member who belongs to Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s far-left “Squad”—in front of a Marxist-style pamphlet depicting a red DSA fist choking a snake labeled “CAPITALISM.” El-Sayed spoke at five other Detroit DSA events between 2017 and 2020.

“His fundraising for the DSA and his other appearances for the group shows he has maintained far more intimate ties to the socialist organization than his recent comments imply,” writes Ross. El-Sayed told CNN, for example, that he’s “not somebody who is a socialist,” adding, “I believe in capitalism, I just believe that capitalism has to be regulated.” He also told the Wall Street Journal, “I’m not technically or practically DSA.”

“El-Sayed has faced growing questions about the DSA as the group recently shifted resources to Michigan to help his Senate campaign. … It’s not the first time El-Sayed has downplayed his radical ties during the Senate campaign. He recently told the Detroit News that he ‘actually never, never called for defunding’ police departments. But CNN reported that El-Sayed said in a June 2020 interview with Detroit Public Radio that ‘we do need to defund the police.’”

READ MORE: Abdul El-Sayed Hailed as ‘Longtime Friend’ of Democratic Socialists and Headlined Socialist Fundraiser With ‘Squad’ Member Before Claiming He Is ‘Not Somebody Who Is a Socialist’

Moms for Libros logo (Moms for Libros)

An activist group in South Florida that describes itself as a group of “Miami moms fighting for your child’s right to read and learn” as it campaigns against the expansion of charter schools in the area is led by a disgraced Democratic operative with a rap sheet that includes shoplifting from a local Target store, our Zach Kessel reports.

Last month, the group, Moms for Libros, launched a campaign dubbed Our Schools Miami. It’s aimed at preventing the expansion of Success Academy, New York’s largest and most successful charter school network, to Miami, a move the Miami-Dade school board greenlighted in April. The group derides Success Academy because it’s “backed by a billionaire,” a reference to Citadel founder and CEO Ken Griffin, who ditched Chicago for Miami in 2022.

Moms for Libros has been described in the press as a “local group” that’s “fighting back against the DeSantis administration’s politically motivated censorship of books and education for our children.” In reality, the group’s cofounder, Vanessa Brito, is a longtime Democratic activist who is currently managing the campaign of a Democratic congressional candidate. She also has a lengthy criminal record. She was arrested in 2024 on an outstanding warrant after allegedly shoplifting from a Miami Target in 2017 and then skipping her court date. She was also arrested in 2019 at a Daytona Beach Walgreens from which she’d previously been banned, a charge she did not contest.

She’s been found liable in several civil claims, including for her failure to pay an $11,850.00 bill for her mother’s nursing home care at the Coral Reef Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, for improperly pocketing the proceeds of a crowdfunding campaign launched to bankroll a lawsuit against the state of Florida over COVID-19 unemployment benefits, and for her failure to pay political consultants.

With Brito at the helm, Moms for Libros is “encouraging parents to contact school board members and get involved with the local teachers’ union, United Teachers of Dade—an affiliate of the American Federation of Teachers and the National Education Association—as well as with the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People.” But its tax-exempt status was revoked in late 2025 after it failed to file mandatory tax returns for three straight years. The group sells fun merchandise online, including shirts that say, “Wine moms vote” and “Powered by cabernet and civic engagement.”

READ MORE: ‘Grassroots’ Organization Fighting Miami Charter School Expansion Is Led by Democratic Operative Arrested for Stealing From Target, Pocketing Proceeds of GoFundMe Campaign, and Stiffing Mom’s Nursing Home

Additional reading:

CNN’s Jake Tapper pressed Michigan’s Abdul El-Sayed about an audio recording first published by the Free Beacon in which El-Sayed told campaign staffers he did not want to comment on the death of Ayatollah Khamenei because many in the city of Dearborn, Mich., were mourning. “Why were you worried about offending people who support the ayatollah?” Tapper asked. El-Sayed stuck to the strategy he laid out in the recording—he deflected. “Jake, on a day where we’re mourning the loss of two more service members in a war that we never should have fought, I think all of us ought to step back and ask whether or not everybody in Michigan, frankly everybody in America, shouldn’t be sad about the fact that this president, backed by the prime minister of a foreign government, took us into a war that we had no business fighting.”

El-Sayed is campaigning against “money in politics,” but his father-in-law, Tayeb Jukaku, gave another $100,000 to a super PAC backing him, bringing Jukaku’s total contributions to $300,000 and cementing him as the group’s largest individual donor.

Hotchkiss attendee Graham Platner described the “working class” as anyone who makes his money from “work and wages” rather than “off their investments.” Socialist mayor Zohran Mamdani is similarly working to “redefine what it means to be a working-class voter,” as Gothamist put it. He told the New York Times that if you “work to pay your bills,” you’re part of the working class. When pressed on whether that means “someone making $250,000 a year is working class,” Mamdani responded, “I haven’t asked myself where it starts and stops.”

An Iranian attack on an air base in Jordan killed at least two U.S. service members, U.S. Central Command confirmed over the weekend as it announced fresh strikes on the Iranian regime in response. The strikes targeted the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and marked the eighth straight day of U.S. strikes against Tehran.

Police are investigating after a dead body was found in a rental property owned by far-left Massachusetts congresswoman Ayanna Pressley’s husband. Pressley has aggressively pushed rent cancellation legislation while raking in tens of thousands of dollars in rental income. She and her husband, a convicted felon who served 10 years for drug trafficking, are attempting to sell the Boston home where the dead body was found for $1.15 million.

Check out our full Monday lineup below.