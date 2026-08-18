Courtesy photo of Judge Richard Stearns. (United States District Court for the District of Massachusetts)

Judge Richard Gaylore Stearns has dismissed antisemitism cases by the Trump administration against Harvard, by Jewish students at MIT, and by a Harvard Business School student who was assaulted by anti-Israel protesters. He has his own history as a student anti-Israel and anti-war activist, the Free Beacon’s Ira Stoll reports. The information “puts these rulings in a fresh light, at least for some who remember the context.”

In 1972, before he was appointed to the bench, “Rick” Stearns was a campaign aide to presidential hopeful George McGovern, and his anti-Israel activism turned into a campaign firestorm. Stearns signed two anti-Israel letters. One was a June 1967 “Open Letter to President Johnson by Middle East Specialists,” which appeared in newspapers nationwide, that voiced “alarm” that America was “losing the Arab world” and demanded Israel’s “total military withdrawal” from the territories it had won in the Six Day War. The other was an ad from the Cambridge Committee Calling for Respect and Humility, which appeared in the Nov. 22, 1967, issue of the New York Times and called on “the government of Israel to respect the mosques and shrines of Islam” on “behalf of the peoples of the Third World especially.”

“The flap attracted extensive attention at the time in Congress and in the press,” Stoll writes. “A Republican congressman from Illinois, William Springer, introduced into the Congressional Record an August 10, 1972 article from the Washington Post about ‘McGovern’s Problem with Jewish Voters’: ‘There have been complaints about one of McGovern’s top aides, 27-year-old Rick Stearns. As a leader in the National Student Association in 1967, he signed pro-Arab ads that appeared in several newspapers. Stearns recently was put in charge of McGovern’s campaign in Western states. “That’s got to be a plenty stupid decision,” one prominent California politician said.’ … Time magazine reported on it in August 1972 under the headline ‘The Jewish Swing to Nixon’: ‘They do not like the idea that McGovern’s youthful Western campaign chief, Rick Stearns, signed pro-Arab newspaper ads a few years ago.’”

“One person not so upset by Stearns, or not upset enough not to place him on the federal bench, was Bill Clinton. … David Maraniss’s 1995 biography of Bill Clinton, First in His Class, describes Clinton sleeping on a rollaway bed in Rick Stearns’s second-floor room during the second year of their Rhodes Scholarship at Oxford. In the fall of 1969, Clinton was ‘freeloading’ on Stearns while working as ‘a full-blown antiwar organizer.’ The two of them showed up at an antiwar protest outside the American embassy in London in November 1969. According to the Maraniss account, at an antiwar prayer service the next day, Stearns recited a sermon by John Donne— ‘Any man’s death diminishes me, because I am involved in Mankinde’—and, with Clinton, ‘marched over … carrying small white crosses, which they placed on the steps of the embassy.’”

READ MORE: Judge in Harvard Antisemitism Case Was Anti-Israel, Anti-War Activist, McGovern Campaign Aide

The influential D.C.-based magazine Foreign Policy has extensive financial ties to Hamas-friendly Qatar, partnering with the state-sponsored Doha Forum on two podcasts. It has also “published a noticeable number of breathless pieces that adopt Qatar's virulently anti-Israel views and also its objection to the U.S. war with Iran,” our Adam Kredo writes.

Foreign Policy pieces have, for example, accused Israel of “genocide,” criticized President Trump’s “reckless war” and argued that Trump’s Gaza peace plan is being stymied by Israel rather than Hamas. The magazine has paid to promote some of those articles on X. A July 17 post marked as a paid advertisement, for example, pushed a piece that fawned over left-wing congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s foreign policy prowess. A July 30 post also marked as a paid ad declared, “If Trump continues to believe Iran will simply surrender to U.S. power, he will fail.” Yet another from this month promoted a book purporting to detail “the architecture of Israel’s genocide in Gaza” and its “systematic destruction” of the strip “street by street, farm by farm, and hospital by hospital.”

“Foreign Policy’s paid social media promotion of its Qatar-friendly articles, combined with its financial ties to Qatar's lavishly funded influence operation, raises questions of how deeply the Qataris have penetrated the venerable magazine,” Kredo writes. “Foreign Policy, which calls itself ‘the global magazine of news and ideas,’ touts itself as an official partner of the Doha Forum—an annual conference founded by the State of Qatar—for which Foreign Policy produces podcasts and events. The Doha Forum is organized each year by Qatar's Ministry of Foreign Affairs ‘under the patronage’ of its emir, Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani. Under that umbrella, Foreign Policy partners with it on two ‘Doha Debates’ podcasts—Global Reboot and Counterpoint—and helped organize a January 2026 ‘high-level panel discussion’ held on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos.”

“Doha has a documented history of using its state-funded initiatives, including the Qatar Foundation, to shape discourse in the American media and other cultural institutions, like universities and public schools. The ‘Doha Debates’ series that partners with Foreign Policy receives funding from the Qatar Foundation—controlled by the powerful mother of Qatar’s emir—which is known to police how some grantees discuss sensitive foreign policy matters, like Hamas’s Oct. 7 terror attacks.”

READ MORE: Foreign Policy Magazine Becomes Mouthpiece for Qatar, Spouting Anti-Israel Views and Denouncing US Iran Policy: Publication Has Financial Ties to Gulf State

Elsewhere:

Stanford University political science professor Adam Bonica spent a year investigating how Democratic organizations—including the campaign arms of the House and Senate Democratic caucuses—prey on the elderly through “spam” texts and emails telling them, for example, that “EVERYTHING is at stake” if they don’t meet their “must-hit goal” by their “HUGE” midnight deadline. Bonica was set to publish his piece on the “fundraising spam pipeline” in the New York Times, but the so-called newspaper of record “ultimately decided to kill the piece” following legal threats from left-wing fixer Marc Elias’s Elias Law Group, Bonica wrote on Substack.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is trying to laugh off what she calls “Woke 1” as she eyes a presidential run in 2028—but she was pushing “prison abolition” and defending rioters before the Black Live Matter movement’s peak in 2020, saying a year earlier in 2019 that “we need to have a real conversation about decarceration & prison abolition in this country” and that minorities “have no choice but to riot,” Axios reported.

The Trump administration declassified FBI files on Monday that show the disgraced former congressman Eric Swalwell “admitted to having sex” with suspected Chinese spy Fang Fang, who placed interns in Swalwell’s office and made “illegal donations to the California Democrat through conduits,” according to Just the News.

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