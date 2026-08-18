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Tom Abrams's avatar
Tom Abrams
5h

What an outstanding piece of reportage. Bravo! Is this clear conflict of interest enough to have the case reheard?

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EKB ✡️ 🕎 🇺🇸's avatar
EKB ✡️ 🕎 🇺🇸
5h

So the guy who thinks the antisemitism at Harvard is no biggie is a known antisemite?.....hhmmmm, and Foreign Policy has ties to Qatar? Well from reading Foreign Policy not shocked at all....where else does Qatar have its tentacles? follow the Jew-hatred in Washington and find out...

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