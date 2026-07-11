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Unwoke in Idaho's avatar
Unwoke in Idaho
8hEdited

Other than committing espionage onUS citizens and former(now current) US presidents can the CIA be believed about anything?

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Gardner Cadwalader's avatar
Gardner Cadwalader
7h

For too long, a strategy to end the war seems to have been to destroy much of Moscow as Putin tried to do to Kiev in the first days of his reckless war. Yes, much of Moscow, the Onion Domes and the Kremlin are architectural masterpieces, but so are the thousands of Ukrainians and their buildings destroyed and killed by Putin. Destroy the best of Moscow to end the war immediately and to terminate and/or capture Putin.

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