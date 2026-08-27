A left-wing dark money network founded by the Democratic operative David Brock and bankrolled by the Democratic megadonor George Soros sent Michigan voters newspaper-like mailers falsely identifying Democratic Senate nominee Abdul El-Sayed as a “veteran,” the Free Beacon’s Collin Anderson and Alana Goodman report.

The mailer from the Michigan Independent is part of Brock’s American Independent “news” network, which pushes out Democratic propaganda in a manner intended to resemble a local news outlet. The Michigan “newspaper” included a piece on El-Sayed’s primary win headlined, “El-Sayed — veteran, doctor, and former health official — is Democratic Senate pick” nestled among recipes for blueberry crumb cake. But El-Sayed isn’t a veteran and has never been licensed to practice medicine.

Joe Conason, who leads both the American Independent and the Michigan Independent, told the Free Beacon that the “veteran” description was an unintentional mistake. “The error occurred when a new headline was written for the print edition,” Conason told the Free Beacon. “It was supposed to say that he was a ‘veteran doctor and public health official,’ ie, ‘veteran’ modifying those two terms.” When the Free Beacon asked whether the intended headline would be accurate, given that El-Sayed never completed a residency or passed his boards, Conason said, “Well he’s been a physician for a long time.” No, he hasn’t.

“The mailer is the latest example of Brock’s outfit attempting to influence elections through misleading mailers masquerading as news,” Anderson and Goodman write. “In 2021, the ‘Virginia Edition’ of the American Independent sent unsolicited mailers to voters falsely claiming that then-Republican gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin called COVID relief ‘unnecessary,’ the Washington Free Beacon reported. The following year, in 2022, the group’s state arms in Pennsylvania and Arizona ran paid Facebook ads pushing articles like ‘Arizona Republicans out of touch with constituents on abortion rights.’”

READ MORE: Soros-Funded Fake News Site Falsely Identified Abdul El-Sayed as ‘Veteran’ in Mailer Sent to Michigan Voters

One of El-Sayed’s allies in the state, the Hasan Piker fanboy William Lawrence, is running for a competitive House seat in Michigan. In 2024, he called the fatal collapse of Baltimore’s Francis Scott Key Bridge a “climate activist’s dream,” citing the catastrophe’s impact on coal exports from one of the nation’s busiest ports, our Chuck Ross reports.

Lawrence, a cofounder of the left-wing climate group the Sunrise Movement, made the comments during an episode of his podcast Hegemonicon, which is hosted by Convergence, a “magazine for radical insights.” In an episode titled “Flows and Chokepoints,” Lawrence discussed what it would look like “to really shut down” a fossil fuel port for an extended period of time as an “economic protest against fossil power,” citing the Baltimore bridge collapse, which killed six construction workers, as an example.

“I mean, this would be a climate activist’s dream, right? To be able to block 2.5 million tons of coal exports for weeks and weeks and weeks on end,” Lawrence said.

“Lawrence’s comments could become an issue in his campaign for Michigan’s Seventh Congressional District, currently held by Republican Tom Barrett,” Ross writes. “The race is considered a toss-up, but Republicans are likely to highlight Lawrence’s ties to the Sunrise Movement and the Democratic Socialists of America as evidence that he is too radical for the district, which has voted for Trump in two out of the past three elections. The Sunrise Movement, which Lawrence cofounded in 2017, calls for an end to new drilling for fossil fuels and a complete transition away from them by 2030. The activist group has ventured beyond its initial mission in recent years, embracing the movements to defund police and abolish ICE. In 2021, the group faced allegations of antisemitism after it pulled out of a rally for Washington, D.C., statehood because of the involvement of three Jewish groups..”

READ MORE: Michigan Democratic House Candidate Called Fatal Baltimore Bridge Collapse a ‘Climate Activist’s Dream’ (and Praised the Houthis) in Bizarre Podcast

No child left inside? Hundreds of students in Richmond, Va. were supposed to start classes at Barack Obama Elementary School on Monday. Instead, the school was closed indefinitely due to extensive “mold growth” on the premises, our Andrew Stiles writes. Pest control was also called to deal with a rat infestation.

“Some parents who were inside the building moments before the closure was announced described seeing mold throughout the school, including on student laptops sitting in storage. Clearing the mold is expected to take several days, with students and staff potentially able to return by the end of the month,” writes Stiles. “Frustrated parents sounded off at a town hall meeting later that day. ‘Let’s just be honest, we’ve known Barack Obama’s had mold issues from as far back as at least 2024, if not earlier than that,’ one said as local officials complained about lack of funding and one of the wettest summers they’ve ever seen from the standpoint of water, which created ‘the perfect awful soup’ for mold to flourish.”

“This week’s mold and rodent debacle in Richmond is merely the latest indignity to befall a school named after the 44th president. In August 2009, school board officials in Asbury Park, N.J., voted to rename a local elementary school after Obama, who had been in office for just seven months. He hadn’t even won the Nobel Peace Prize yet. Asbury Park’s Barack H. Obama Elementary School debuted its new name in 2010, then shut down permanently the following year due to low enrollment.” Former Obama chief of staff and then-Chicago mayor Rahm Emanuel attempted to open a prep school named after Obama in 2014, but liberals complained that it wasn’t being built in the predominantly black neighborhood where Obama launched his political career. “As of today, the school does not exist and never will.”

READ MORE: No Child Left Inside: Obama Elementary School Shuttered Over ‘Mold Growth,’ Rat Infestation

Additional reading:

The Trump administration declared the radical left-wing British group Palestine Action, which has carried out acts of violence targeting companies in the U.K. that it claims are linked to “Zionism,” a designated terror organization, the Telegraph reported. The designation means the group’s founders will face lifetime bans from the United States.

A left-wing alderman in Chicago, Bryon Sigcho-López, stands accused in recently released divorce records of spending “incredible” amounts of money on prostitutes and porn. Sigcho-López didn’t just deny the allegations—he said the watchdog group that petitioned to have the records unsealed is part of the “pro-Israel lobby” and should spend its time “fighting for the release of the Epstein files and going after the pedophiles who infiltrate our government.” If the alderman gig doesn’t work out, at least Sigcho-López has a backup as an Abdul El-Sayed staffer.

House minority leader Hakeem Jeffries met with President Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, to discuss “affordability”—and the Left is crushing him for it. Taking the meeting was “definitely a signal about the kind of speaker Jeffries would be” and “reinforces the worry from our base that Jeffries’ instinct is to negotiate with the Trump power structure rather than draw lines and fight it,” the executive director of the left-wing group Our Revolution, Joseph Geevarghese, told Axios.

Eighteen years after its launch, the infamous California high-speed rail project “now costs billions more than planned, is years behind schedule and has yet to lay its first track,” the Wall Street Journal reported. That might never change: The segment of the project set to be completed first, a portion of track that runs through the Central Valley, is facing opposition from locals who say the track will divide their town without offering any benefits. California has spent $15 billion on the project so far.

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